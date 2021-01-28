Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 28, 2021

India says it contains spread of Covid-19, no new cases in fifth of country

AFPPublished January 28, 2021Updated January 28, 2021 04:12pm
A healthcare worker receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a classroom of school, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre, in Ahmedabad, India on January 28, 2021. — Reuters
A healthcare worker receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a classroom of school, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre, in Ahmedabad, India on January 28, 2021. — Reuters

India said on Thursday it had curbed an increase in Covid-19 infections, with a fifth of its districts reporting no new cases for a week, even as its immunisation campaign has covered 2.4 million people.

The country of 1.35 billion has recorded the highest number of cases in the world after the United States, though the rate of infection has come down significantly since a mid-September peak. Some studies have suggested pockets of India have attained herd immunity through natural infection.

“India has successfully contained the pandemic,” Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, noting that fewer than 12,000 cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

He said 146 of India’s 718 districts have had no new cases for a week and 18 districts for two weeks.

“India has flattened its Covid-19 graph,” Vardhan added.

With infections falling, the government said here that from February 1 it would lift curbs on the use of public swimming pools, allow cinema halls and theatres to seat more than 50 per cent of capacity and let all types of exhibition halls to operate.

The world’s second most populous country started its Covid-19 immunisation programme on January 16, with the aim to reach 300 million people by July-August.

India has so far reported 10.7 million infections and 153,847 deaths — one of the world’s lowest fatality rates from the disease, attributed partly to its younger population.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, one of India’s top-three diagnostic chains, told Reuters antibody tests it had done on more than 700,000 people showed that 55pc of the country’s population may have already been infected.

The World Health Organisation says at least 60pc to 70pc of the population needs to have immunity to break the chain of transmission.

A top Indian vaccine official told Reuters he did not think India had reached that level yet, but that even a smaller percentage could help slow the spread of the virus.

“Most of our highly populated districts and cities have had their run of the pandemic by now [...] and may have what you like to call herd immunity, to an extent,” Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a committee on vaccine strategy, said earlier this month.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

State Bank’s bluff
Updated 28 Jan 2021

State Bank’s bluff

Banks are sceptical of the State Bank’s ‘forward guidance’ if their bidding behaviour in govt debt auctions is anything to go by.
Unburied conscience
Updated 28 Jan 2021

Unburied conscience

Certain events in a nation’s history (however traumatic) need to be retrieved from the cupboard of memory.
A jab in time
27 Jan 2021

A jab in time

Vaccines are evidently not an instant panacea.

Editorial

28 Jan 2021

Streamlining madressahs

SUCCESSIVE governments over the decades have grappled with the challenge of regulating the tens of thousands of...
Updated 28 Jan 2021

Farmers’ protest

It is possible that an unyielding Modi has painted himself into a corner in a politically crucial election year.
28 Jan 2021

A broader investigation

THE Broadsheet controversy may be poised to open up a Pandora’s Box. Reportedly, the government is planning to...
Updated 27 Jan 2021

Pemra’s powers

The right to freedom of expression has been curtailed to such an extent that it invites comparisons with martial law times.
27 Jan 2021

Increasing debt

THE numbers released by the State Bank regarding the government’s domestic debt stock and servicing at the end of...
27 Jan 2021

Women in conflict

“WHEN the guns fall silent, it does not mean the suffering of women and girls stops. The suffering and abuse that...