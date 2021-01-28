Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 28, 2021

SC orders release of prime suspect in Daniel Pearl murder

Haseeb BhattiPublished January 28, 2021Updated January 28, 2021 01:14pm
Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. — AP/ File
Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. — AP/ File

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the Sindh government's appeals against the Sindh High Court's (SHC) decision to overturn the conviction of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh for the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

The short order was issued by a three-judge SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam, which also directed to release the suspect. One member of the bench opposed the decision.

“The court has come out to say that there is no offense that he has committed in this case,” Mahmood Sheikh, who represented Sheikh, told AFP.

On Wednesday, Sheikh — after 18 years of denial — told the SC he played a "minor” role in the killing.

A letter handwritten by Sheikh in 2019, in which he admits limited involvement in the killing of the Wall Street Journal reporter, was submitted to the Supreme Court nearly two weeks ago. It wasn't until Wednesday that Sheikh's lawyers confirmed their client wrote it.

Nowhere in the three-page letter addressed to the SHC did the British-born Sheikh elaborate or say exactly what his allegedly minor role in Pearl's slaying involved.

Daniel Pearl, 38, was doing research on religious extremism in Karachi when he was abducted in January 2002. A graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate a month later. Subsequently, Sheikh was arrested in 2002 and sentenced to death by a trial court.

In its April 2, 2020, order, the SHC had overturned the conviction of Omar Sheikh for killing the South Asia bureau chief of The Wall Street Journal. The SHC had also acquitted three other men namely Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib, who had been earlier sentenced to life imprisonment by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi.

Subsequently, the Sindh government as well as the parents of Pearl had filed separate appeals against the SHC's order in the Supreme Court.

During today's hearing, the Sindh advocate general told the court that the prime suspect has links to banned outfits. He said that the provincial government has handed over sensitive information to the court in a sealed envelope.

"There is evidence but not enough to prove it in court," he said.

More to follow

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
FAZ
Jan 28, 2021 12:39pm
Sometimes you wonder the system in Saudi Arabia is much better
Reply Recommend 0
Shug
Jan 28, 2021 12:43pm
FATF will be monitoring closely.
Reply Recommend 0
Only facts
Jan 28, 2021 12:43pm
Great show of Justice, sanctions on the way
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Jan 28, 2021 12:44pm
Thank you Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

State Bank’s bluff
Updated 28 Jan 2021

State Bank’s bluff

Banks are sceptical of the State Bank’s ‘forward guidance’ if their bidding behaviour in govt debt auctions is anything to go by.
Unburied conscience
Updated 28 Jan 2021

Unburied conscience

Certain events in a nation’s history (however traumatic) need to be retrieved from the cupboard of memory.
A jab in time
27 Jan 2021

A jab in time

Vaccines are evidently not an instant panacea.

Editorial

28 Jan 2021

Streamlining madressahs

SUCCESSIVE governments over the decades have grappled with the challenge of regulating the tens of thousands of...
Updated 28 Jan 2021

Farmers’ protest

It is possible that an unyielding Modi has painted himself into a corner in a politically crucial election year.
28 Jan 2021

A broader investigation

THE Broadsheet controversy may be poised to open up a Pandora’s Box. Reportedly, the government is planning to...
Updated 27 Jan 2021

Pemra’s powers

The right to freedom of expression has been curtailed to such an extent that it invites comparisons with martial law times.
27 Jan 2021

Increasing debt

THE numbers released by the State Bank regarding the government’s domestic debt stock and servicing at the end of...
27 Jan 2021

Women in conflict

“WHEN the guns fall silent, it does not mean the suffering of women and girls stops. The suffering and abuse that...