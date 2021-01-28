Dawn Logo

SC orders release of prime accused in Daniel Pearl murder

Haseeb BhattiPublished January 28, 2021Updated January 28, 2021 02:45pm
In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the alleged mastermind behind Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's kidnap-slaying, appears at the court in Karachi. — AP/ File
In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the alleged mastermind behind Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's kidnap-slaying, appears at the court in Karachi. — AP/ File

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered authorities to release Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the principal accused in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl, dismissing an appeal by the Sindh government against the Sindh High Court (SHC) order for his immediate release.

The apex court is also separately hearing appeals against the high court's earlier acquittal of Sheikh, a decision on which has not been announced as yet.

The short order was issued by a three-judge SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam. One member of the bench opposed the decision.

“The court has come out to say that there is no offence that he has committed in this case,” Mahmood Sheikh, who represented Sheikh, told AFP.

Read: Omar Saeed Sheikh — from rowdy student to terror convict

The attorney added that the court had ordered that three others, who had been sentenced to life in prison for their part in Pearl's kidnapping and death, also be freed.

"Today's decision is a complete travesty of justice and the release of these killers puts in danger journalists everywhere and the people of Pakistan," the Pearl family said in a statement released by their lawyer.

Faisal Siddiqi, the Pearl family lawyer, said the only legal avenue following the court's decision upholding Sheikh's acquittal would be to ask for a review of the court decision.

However, he said the review would be conducted by the same court that upheld the appeal. "In practical terms there is no further legal avenues to pursue in Pakistan," he said.

Earlier, the United States had said that it may seek to try Sheikh if efforts to keep him in prison failed.

In a statement last month, the then-US acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said that America “stands ready to take custody of Omar Sheikh to stand trial here” after the SHC overturned a government detention order that Sheikh should remain in custody.

On Wednesday, Sheikh — after 18 years of denial — told the SC he played a "minor” role in the killing.

A letter handwritten by Sheikh in 2019, in which he admits limited involvement in the killing of the Wall Street Journal reporter, was submitted to the Supreme Court nearly two weeks ago. It wasn't until Wednesday that Sheikh's lawyers confirmed their client wrote it.

Nowhere in the three-page letter addressed to the SHC did the British-born Sheikh elaborate or say exactly what his allegedly minor role in Pearl's slaying involved.

Daniel Pearl, 38, was doing research on religious extremism in Karachi when he was abducted in January 2002. A graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate a month later. Subsequently, Sheikh was arrested in 2002 and sentenced to death by a trial court.

In its April 2, 2020, order, the SHC had overturned the conviction of Omar Sheikh for killing the South Asia bureau chief of The Wall Street Journal but had maintained his conviction on a lesser charge of abetting the kidnapping, for which he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Since Sheikh had been incarcerated since 2002, that sentence was counted as time served by the high court. The SHC had also acquitted three other men namely Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib, who had been earlier sentenced to life imprisonment by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi.

After their acquittal on charges of murder, instead of releasing the men, the provincial government placed them under 90-day detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, saying their release posed a threat to security.

On July 1, a fresh notification under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, was issued to extend their detention by three months and later their confinement was extended for yet another 90 days.

But in December, the high court accepted a petition by the men against their continued detention and ordered their immediate release, declaring all notifications of the Sindh government related to their detention "null and void".

Following the SHC order, the Sindh government had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against Sheikh's release order. The government and Pearl's parent had also filed appeals against Sheikh's acquittal, a decision on which has not yet been announced by the apex court.

During today's hearing, the Sindh advocate general told the court that the prime accused had links to banned outfits. He said that the provincial government had handed over sensitive information to the court in a sealed envelope. "There is evidence but not enough to prove it in court," he said.

At this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the evidence handed over to the court had not been presented earlier "at any forum".

"How can we review information that is not a part of any record?" he questioned.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that government had not declared the accused as an "enemy agent". "No one knows when the war against terrorism will end. The state declaring its citizens as an enemy is dangerous in itself," he said.

To this the Sindh advocate general replied that a person waging war against the country is called an enemy of the state.

Additional input by AFP and AP

Comments (18)
FAZ
Jan 28, 2021 12:39pm
Sometimes you wonder the system in Saudi Arabia is much better
Reply Recommend 0
Shug
Jan 28, 2021 12:43pm
FATF will be monitoring closely.
Reply Recommend 0
Only facts
Jan 28, 2021 12:43pm
Great show of Justice, sanctions on the way
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Jan 28, 2021 12:44pm
Thank you Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 28, 2021 12:53pm
Choose between black and grey.
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jan 28, 2021 12:54pm
Your country, your law. Afghanistan is better.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak lover
Jan 28, 2021 12:57pm
Justice is served. Well don Supreme court of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Jan 28, 2021 12:58pm
Is it really serious ?
Reply Recommend 0
Love love
Jan 28, 2021 01:12pm
Unbelievable..
Reply Recommend 0
K Rana
Jan 28, 2021 01:16pm
Everybody knew it.
Reply Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Jan 28, 2021 01:21pm
No justice in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Kyle
Jan 28, 2021 01:24pm
FATF is watching you! There is a meeting in February !
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Jan 28, 2021 02:00pm
Thank you superpower Pakistan for showing the world how judiciary works in Land of Pure.
Reply Recommend 0
krishna
Jan 28, 2021 02:03pm
No one killed Daniel Pearl , is that clear
Reply Recommend 0
Hari
Jan 28, 2021 02:08pm
Held him too long
Reply Recommend 0
Blenders Pride
Jan 28, 2021 02:11pm
Shocking......
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 28, 2021 02:28pm
Justice delayed is akin to justice denied.
Reply Recommend 0
Wise1
Jan 28, 2021 02:30pm
Terrorists and murderers go Scott free republic?
Reply Recommend 0

