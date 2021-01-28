Dawn Logo

Toyota beats Volkswagen to become world's top car seller in 2020

ReutersPublished January 28, 2021Updated January 28, 2021 02:15pm
Toyota has weathered the pandemic better because Japan, and the Asian region in general, have been less affected by the outbreak. — AFP/File
Toyota has weathered the pandemic better because Japan, and the Asian region in general, have been less affected by the outbreak. — AFP/File

Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp overtook Germany’s Volkswagen in vehicle sales last year, regaining pole position as the world’s top selling automaker for the first time in five years as the pandemic demand slump hit its German rival harder.

Toyota said on Thursday its group-wide global sales fell 11.3 per cent to 9.528 million vehicles in 2020. That compared with a 15.2pc drop at Volkswagen to 9.305m vehicles.

Automakers have suffered as coronavirus lockdowns have stopped people from visiting car showrooms and forced manufacturing plants to reduce or halt production.

Toyota, however, has weathered the pandemic better in part because its home market Japan, and the Asian region in general, have been less affected by the outbreak than Europe and the United States.

“Our focus is not on what our ranking may be, but on serving our customers” a Toyota spokeswoman said.

As demand for cars rebounds, particularly in China, Toyota, Volkswagen and other manufacturers are scrambling to tap growing demand for electric cars. Toyota said that the ratio of electric vehicles it sold last year grew to 23pc of total sales from 20pc in 2019.

F-35
Jan 28, 2021 12:21pm
Toyota rocks.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 28, 2021 12:25pm
Once again, Toyota Motor Corporation of Japan has proved its real worth and top position as the # one automobile selling company in the world, beating its German counterparts and "cut-throat" competitor Volkswagen. Well done, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 28, 2021 12:36pm
Toyota is Toyota. Most reliable for all.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 28, 2021 02:05pm
The most reliable cars are from Toyota.
Reply Recommend 0

