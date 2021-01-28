Dawn Logo

January 28, 2021

South Africa 37-0 at lunch after Pakistan tail extends lead

AFPPublished January 28, 2021Updated January 28, 2021 02:15pm
Dean Elgar, left, and Aiden Markram run between the wickets during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday. — AP
Dean Elgar, left, and Aiden Markram run between the wickets during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday. — AP
Pakistan were bowled out for 378 on the third day of the opening Test in Karachi on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: ICC Twitter
Pakistan were bowled out for 378 on the third day of the opening Test in Karachi on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: ICC Twitter

South Africa reached 37 without loss at lunch in their second innings after Pakistan's tail had extended their lead to 158 on the third day of the first Test in Karachi on Thursday.

Dean Elgar was 18 not out and Aiden Markram on 16 as South Africa still trailed by 121.

Pakistan's lower order resumed the morning on 308-8 and frustrated South Africa by plundering 70 runs before being finally bowled out for 378.

South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada bowled Hasan Ali for 21 to reach 200 wickets in his 44th Test, raising his hands to heaven in gratitude.

Rabada, 25, is the eighth South African to take 200 or more Test wickets.

Pakistan were at that point 323-9 but Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali added 55 valuable runs for the final wicket.

Yasir, who has a Test century to his name, in Australia in 2019, hit a six and four fours in his 38 not out while debutant Nauman scored three boundaries before falling for 24.

Rabada with 3-70 and spinner Keshav Maharaj, who took 3-90, were the pick of the South African bowlers.

South Africa's batsmen are now faced with the task, on a wearing pitch, of resisting spin duo Nauman and Yasir who shared five wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 220 in their first innings.

On Wednesday, Fawad Alam led Pakistan's recovery against South Africa after scoring his first Test century at home.

Fawad reached the milestone, his third tonne in Test cricket, with a six over long-on to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The two-match Test series is South Africa's first in Pakistan for 14 years. The second Test will be played in Rawalpindi from February 4.

The hosts have won only one of their previous seven Tests against South Africa in Pakistan, with the visitors claiming two victories to go with four draws.

Zak
Jan 28, 2021 11:39am
Your headlines should have been a positive one ; `Pakistan ended their first innings with a 158-run lead over South Africa's 220`
Reply Recommend 0
Aniketh
Jan 28, 2021 11:42am
I am following SA second innings, i liked PAK taking lead but don't understand why the PAK fielders are so lazy in the field while chasing the ball. Sloppiness in the field will not help pak
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 28, 2021 11:51am
A big test for greenshirts to bowl out the visiting South African team at a meager score in their second inning so that they could strive hard to chase the required runs in the fourth, final and last inning of the ongoing test match at the famous and historic National Stadium in Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Rest as they say is history.
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 28, 2021 11:54am
Pakistan still making inroads?
Reply Recommend 0
SUDESH KUMAR
Jan 28, 2021 12:10pm
good fight by team . Welldone
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 28, 2021 12:37pm
Weldone Fawad Alam.
Reply Recommend 0
Manish
Jan 28, 2021 01:42pm
Pakistan, reverse your Batting order please. see the contribution from Lower order, If number 11 has 100 in test match in Australia it makes sense .
Reply Recommend 0
Mizbah
Jan 28, 2021 01:44pm
Akmal Brothers, Hafeez, etc from Punjab would have done much better according to Waqar Yunus
Reply Recommend 0
Arabinda Moharana
Jan 28, 2021 01:48pm
South Africa will sure lose this match. Some miracle can save them against best bowling line attack of the world
Reply Recommend 0
Vin
Jan 28, 2021 02:12pm
Wait and watch when South Africa rebound.Dont underestimate SA.They very good in chasing and setting score. Pak got home ground advantage here which helps a lot.
Reply Recommend 0

