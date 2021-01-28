Dawn Logo

Tabuk governor arrives in Dalbandin to hunt houbara bustard

Published January 28, 2021
CHAGAI: Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai receiving the Governor of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, at Dalbandin airport on Wednesday.—Dawn
CHAGAI: Prince Fahd Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region, along with his 13 companions arrived in Dalbandin aboard a special aircraft on Wednesday for hunting houbara bustard.

He was received by Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Rakhshan Division Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani, DIG Javed Jiskani, Brigadier Abubakkar Shehbaz and other officials on his arrival at Dalbandin airport where he was presented a guard of honor by police.

According to official sources, an advance party of the Arab dignitaries carrying 40 falcons already arrived in Dalbandin a few days ago.

According to an official letter issued by the minister of foreign affairs on Jan 19, the Tabuk governor will spend about three weeks in the Chagai area.

On the occasion, Governor Yasinzai said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had deep cordial relations and stressed the need for further strengthening the bilateral ties.

Mr Yasinzai praised Saudi Arabia for supporting Pakistan in hard times and hoped that Pak-Saudi relations would cast a positive impact regional security.

