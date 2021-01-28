Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 28, 2021

Rs500m uplift grant for each lawmaker okayed

Syed Irfan RazaPublished January 28, 2021Updated January 28, 2021 07:24am
Prime Minister Imran Khan presides over a meeting of the parliamentary party of the ruling alliance at the Parliament House on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy APP
Prime Minister Imran Khan presides over a meeting of the parliamentary party of the ruling alliance at the Parliament House on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy APP

ISLAMABAD: After completing almost half of his government’s tenure, Prime Minister Imran Khan has met the long-standing demand of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers for development funds for their constituencies and announced grant of Rs500 million for each member of National Assembly and provincial assemblies under sustainable development goals so that they can carry out development schemes for their voters.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the parliamentary party of the ruling alliance led by the PTI at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The meeting presided over by the prime minister discussed various issues, including the opposition’s movement, coming Senate elections, the Broadsheet saga, Rs1.1 trillion Karachi Transformation Plan, a recent incident of ransacking a Hindu temple in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tharparkar Development Package and the return of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen in decision making process in the party.

‘The prime minister announced Rs500m for each MNA and PMA so that they can initiate development schemes in their constituencies,” a minister told Dawn after attending the meeting.

PTI parliamentarians question role of technocrats in cabinet; want Tareen back in party’s decision-making process

Most of the participants demanded development funds while some questioned the role of technocrats in the cabinet. It was also demanded that PTI stalwart Tareen, who had vanished from the party scene after being accused of getting “undue” benefits during last years’ sugar scandal, should be brought again in the party’s mainstream and be made a member of a committee to be constituted for coming Senate polls.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Khan said the Pakistan Democratic Movement had almost collapsed after cracks had appeared in the opposition parties’ alliance. The prime minister was quoted as saying, “the PDM has virtually vanished. It tried its best to bring people to streets but failed.”

He said the opposition wanted to create problems for the government through the foreign funding case being heard by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “But the opposition itself plunged into the ditch it had dug for us.”

Technocrats/ministers criticised

PTI leader Noor Alam raised his voice against the role of technocrats in the federal cabinet and said, “These technocrats will go one day and the elected representatives will have to face the people.”

Later talking to Dawn, Mr Alam confirmed that he had asked the prime minister to review the role of technocrats in the cabinet

According to him, he said in the meeting that besides technocrats, all ministers should also be made accountable for their “low” performance. “Wheat flour, pulses, sugar and other essential items are not available [in the market] while the PM’s advisers are painting a rosy picture of stability in economy,” he said.

Mr Alam said that his grievances might be a source of displeasure for the prime minister but he had expressed them because he was sincere with the party.

Return of Tareen

A PTI leader from Faisalabad, Raja Riaz, demanded in the meeting that Jahangir Tareen should be made a member of a committee to be formed to devise a plan for contesting coming Senate elections.

When contacted, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Mr Riaz had raised the demand but it was his personal opinion.

Shibli, Gill exchanges harsh words

After the parliamentary party meeting, Mr Faraz and Special Assistant to the PM on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill exchanged hot words in the corridors of Parliament House.

While they were heading to hold a press conference, Mr Shahbaz started talking to some media persons who were asking for some details of the meeting.

Mr Faraz asked Dr Shahbaz not to disclose details of the meeting and say whatever he wanted to in the press conference. On this, Mr Shahbaz asked the information minister why he was humiliating him in front of media persons.

Karachi Transformation Plan

Some of the PTI lawmakers, particularly those belonging to Karachi, expressed displeasure over what they called a “delay” in implementation of Rs1.1tr Karachi Transformation Plan, the programme to address basic civic issues in the metropolis.

The prime minister responded that work on the plan was being carried out as the federal government could not leave people of Karachi at the mercy of the Sindh government.

Meanwhile, some women MNAs also demanded development funds but their demand was turned down by the prime minister. “You have come to the parliament on special seats and have no constituency so where you will spend the funds,” he asked.

Later, at the press conference, the information minister said the component parties of the PDM lacked unity as they were pursuing conflicting narratives and interests.

He said that the PPP wanted to move a no- confidence motion but the PML-N had a different point of view. He said that the PDM had earlier announced many other steps but failed to achieve any target.

“If the opposition moves a no-confidence motion against the prime minister in the National Assembly it would meet the same fate like the opposition’s other steps,” he added.

Mr Faraz said that in the parliamentary party meeting Minister for Finance Hafeez Sheikh gave a briefing on the economy, adding that the opposition has been continuously spreading negative propaganda regarding loans.

“Out of Rs11tr loans, Rs 6tr was utilised for repayment of previous loans and interest, Rs1.2tr was provided to support different sectors, particularly disadvantaged segments of the society in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, while Rs3tr was used to counter the impact of change in dollar and rupee parity,” he said.

Mr Faraz claimed that the prices of edibles like cooking oil, wheat and sugar had increased in the international market, which had cast an impact on the local market. “However, fall in the price of LNG in the international market would also result in price fall in Pakistan,” he added.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 28, 2021 07:30am
Finally a PM who his people can question, and who satisfies their queries. Not a master-servant relationship, the norm in Purana Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jan 28, 2021 07:32am
The final u turn.Now there is no difference between PTI, PMLN and PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 28, 2021 07:33am
In PMLN, PPP eras anybody questioning the party supremo like that were made an example. Bravo IK.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jan 28, 2021 07:33am
I will not be surprised if JKT is back.This all sugar committee was 'topi drama'.JKT was sent out for a 'cooling period' and will be back to play in the second half.
Reply Recommend 0
Anil
Jan 28, 2021 07:37am
Chance to rejoice and enjoy usual cuts
Reply Recommend 0
Eli
Jan 28, 2021 07:49am
They're all the same :(
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 28, 2021 07:51am
Finally we have honest PM who truly wants to uplift the nation by making right decisions even if unpopular.
Reply Recommend 0
zh
Jan 28, 2021 07:52am
Development funds to the lawmakers is an anomaly that perhaps exists only in Pakistan, As the designation signifies the legislators are not administrators. The funds are and promote corruption. I am deeply disappointed.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Syed New York
Jan 28, 2021 07:55am
Grant to MNAs & PA members, a hefty amount of Rs. 500 million each, is a an unacceptable bribe so prevalent with past governments. Most of the money will end up in corrupt pockets. What a waste of Tax money of the public.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jan 28, 2021 07:57am
NAB is going to be very busy in the near future. It has already 1258 cases in the backlog & this bonanza given to PTI members will definitely add more to the tally. We thought that the nation is struggling to have a new Pakistan but what we’re witnessing the same old wine in a new bottle. And now the merry go around will start afresh with this extravaganza offered to PTI MNA’s & MPA’s following footsteps of its predecessors by the so-called clean & efficient govt. Let us keep our fingers crossed
Reply Recommend 0
Jawwad
Jan 28, 2021 08:01am
You have come to the parliament on special seats and have no constituency so where you will spend the funds. There is your New Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jan 28, 2021 08:02am
@F Khan, chances are that he may return to the cabinet and regain his past glory after getting fully dry cleaned of accusations in the sugar subsidy scam What a joke?
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jan 28, 2021 08:38am
Thinking and supporting development enablers is the best action for the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Funny Track
Jan 28, 2021 08:38am
They don't spend money in a transparent manner. They expect cuts.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

State Bank’s bluff
28 Jan 2021

State Bank’s bluff

The debt auction held on Wednesday was the first real test of the story the State Bank tried to put out in its monetary policy
Unburied conscience
28 Jan 2021

Unburied conscience

It took years for the POWs or CUPCs to talk about their experiences.
A jab in time
27 Jan 2021

A jab in time

Vaccines are evidently not an instant panacea.

Editorial

28 Jan 2021

Streamlining madressahs

SUCCESSIVE governments over the decades have grappled with the challenge of regulating the tens of thousands of...
Updated 28 Jan 2021

Farmers’ protest

It is possible that an unyielding Modi has painted himself into a corner in a politically crucial election year.
28 Jan 2021

A broader investigation

THE Broadsheet controversy may be poised to open up a Pandora’s Box. Reportedly, the government is planning to...
Updated 27 Jan 2021

Pemra’s powers

The right to freedom of expression has been curtailed to such an extent that it invites comparisons with martial law times.
27 Jan 2021

Increasing debt

THE numbers released by the State Bank regarding the government’s domestic debt stock and servicing at the end of...
27 Jan 2021

Women in conflict

“WHEN the guns fall silent, it does not mean the suffering of women and girls stops. The suffering and abuse that...