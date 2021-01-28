Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 28, 2021

Work begins on CASA-1000 power transmission line

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 28, 2021Updated January 28, 2021 07:59am
Pakistan launched construction work on the Torkham-to-Nowshera portion of the $1.17 billion Central Asia-South Asia Regional Trade and Transmission Project (CASA-1000) on Wednesday. - AFP/File
Pakistan launched construction work on the Torkham-to-Nowshera portion of the $1.17 billion Central Asia-South Asia Regional Trade and Transmission Project (CASA-1000) on Wednesday. - AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan launched construction work on the Torkham-to-Nowshera portion of the $1.17 billion Central Asia-South Asia Regional Trade and Transmission Project (CASA-1000) on Wednesday.

A virtual launching ceremony was hosted by Dr Bandar Hajjar, president of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan.

The state-run National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) will undertake construction of a 113-kilometre electricity transmission line from the Pak-Afghan border to Nowshera. The project is to be completed by the end of next year.

The representatives of development partners, UN agencies and other key stakeholders also attended the ceremony, an official statement said.

The CASA-1000 project is a 1,270km power transmission line that is expected to export excess hydropower generated in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Pakistan through Afghanistan.

Transmission components under the project are being financed by the IsDB, European Investment Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction & Development, Britain’s Department for International Development and USAID at a total cost of $1.17bn.

Energy minister, IsDB president host launching ceremony

Work on the construction of a transmission line in Afghanistan and Central Asian countries has been going on for almost a year now.

The IsDB president said the CASA-1000 project was set to bring economic benefits to the participating members. He said the project was in line with the IsDB’s vision to help member countries in their initiatives for an economically sustainable future.

“This project will ensure major regional integration and bolster the electricity market. It will help meet an increasing energy demand in Pakistan and end power shortages during the summer. It will enable the supply of as much as 4,500 GWh of sustainable and clean electricity,” Dr Hajjar noted.

Economic integration

Umar Ayub, the energy minister, appreciated the efforts of member countries and the support of all partners for financing the building of power infrastructure in Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan under the CASA-1000 project.

He added that the project would support economic integration of the four participating countries by establishing a regional electricity connection and creation of an integrated electricity market.

It would contribute towards energy security since Pakistan’s energy mix has been strengthened through substantial amount of cross-border import and export of electricity, the minister observed.

Umar Ayub said the government had set an ambitious target of 25pc renewable energy by 2025 and 30pc by 2030. The share of hydroelectricity will be 40pc.

He appreciated the IsDB’s financing support for the construction of power transmission lines in Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan under the CASA-1000 project.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2021

Pak Afghan Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

State Bank’s bluff
28 Jan 2021

State Bank’s bluff

The debt auction held on Wednesday was the first real test of the story the State Bank tried to put out in its monetary policy
Unburied conscience
28 Jan 2021

Unburied conscience

It took years for the POWs or CUPCs to talk about their experiences.
A jab in time
27 Jan 2021

A jab in time

Vaccines are evidently not an instant panacea.

Editorial

28 Jan 2021

Streamlining madressahs

SUCCESSIVE governments over the decades have grappled with the challenge of regulating the tens of thousands of...
Updated 28 Jan 2021

Farmers’ protest

It is possible that an unyielding Modi has painted himself into a corner in a politically crucial election year.
28 Jan 2021

A broader investigation

THE Broadsheet controversy may be poised to open up a Pandora’s Box. Reportedly, the government is planning to...
Updated 27 Jan 2021

Pemra’s powers

The right to freedom of expression has been curtailed to such an extent that it invites comparisons with martial law times.
27 Jan 2021

Increasing debt

THE numbers released by the State Bank regarding the government’s domestic debt stock and servicing at the end of...
27 Jan 2021

Women in conflict

“WHEN the guns fall silent, it does not mean the suffering of women and girls stops. The suffering and abuse that...