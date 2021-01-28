Dawn Logo

‘Extraordinary’ object spotted in sky: PIA

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 28, 2021Updated January 28, 2021 07:32am
The Pakistan International Airlines has confirmed that the captain of a Lahore-bound commercial flight, PK-304, had spotted “an extraordinary object” hovering in the sky. — AFP/File
The Pakistan International Airlines has confirmed that the captain of a Lahore-bound commercial flight, PK-304, had spotted “an extraordinary object” hovering in the sky. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines has confirmed that the captain of a Lahore-bound commercial flight, PK-304, had spotted “an extraordinary object” hovering in the sky in the airspace between Multan and Sahiwal on January 23.

A PIA spokesman said that the captain saw something over 1,000 feet above his aircraft, which was at an altitude of 35,000 feet, and he made a video which was circulating on social media.

“It is too early to say for sure what he had actually witnessed. It cannot necessarily be a flying saucer,” he said, adding that the captain had immediately reported the incident and it was being looked into as per the standard operating procedures.

Geo News, meanwhile, reported that the unidentified flying object spotted by the pilot at 4.30pm was “extremely bright” despite the presence of sunlight.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2021

The Mask
Jan 28, 2021 07:50am
Looks like after the Arabs even aliens want to get their loan repaid.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulqarnain
Jan 28, 2021 07:54am
The Pilot is trying to say that he is an extremely watchful and competent one. And hence should not be sacked even if he doesnt have the right certificates.
Reply Recommend 0
Fat Track
Jan 28, 2021 07:57am
Malaysia police has treated them well it looks like
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jan 28, 2021 07:57am
Debtors may be following in all forms !
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Jan 28, 2021 08:02am
That ‘extraordinary object’ is called cloud.
Reply Recommend 0
Vayuputra
Jan 28, 2021 08:02am
They were debtors!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Jan 28, 2021 08:04am
PIA may have taken loan from aliens as well
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Jan 28, 2021 08:08am
It could be a satellite very high!
Reply Recommend 0
Madhukar
Jan 28, 2021 08:12am
Covid hive .
Reply Recommend 0

