Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 28, 2021

Pakistan gets Geographical Indicator tag for basmati

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 28, 2021Updated January 28, 2021 09:08am
Regions where Basmati is grown was mapped by the IPO following recommendations from all provinces. — Reuters/File
Regions where Basmati is grown was mapped by the IPO following recommendations from all provinces. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: Pakistan on Tuesday received the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag for its Basmati, paving the way for creating a local registry for this particular strain of rice and making a case in the world markets for its protection as a Pakistani product.

“I am glad to inform that Pakistan has registered Basmati Rice as Geographical Indication (GI) under Geographical Indications Act 2020. Under this Act, a GI registry has been formed which will register GIs and maintain the basic record of proprietors & authorised users of GI,” Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood said in a thread on Twitter.

“This will provide protection of our products against misuse or imitation & hence will guarantee that their share in int’l market is protected. I encourage you to send your suggestions of products that can be registered as GIs to Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan. 2/2,” Mr Dawood added.

According to the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (Reap), registration of basmati as a GI in the country required cooperation between the public and private sector. The Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) was designated as a Registrant of Basmati by the federal government. TDAP made an application to register Basmati to Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO). In this regard, IPO sought assistance from Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku and Reap.

Regions where Basmati is grown was mapped by the IPO following recommendations from all provinces. The process followed by the IPO has been an inclusive one and brought all the stakeholders on one table, Reap said.

Through intra-provincial and public-private cooperation, Pakistan has obtained the GI tag for its basmati which will strengthen the country’s case against India in the European Union.

Since basmati rice fetch higher prices than non-basmati rice in international markets, India has attempted to block Pakistan’s trade in the EU by declaring that this particular strain is the geographically original one. Pakistan has challenged this claim and by registering the GI for basmati, the country will claim the same protection of its basmati in EU as India.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MG
Jan 28, 2021 09:11am
But why it took 73 years?
Reply Recommend 0
dfgrg
Jan 28, 2021 09:20am
if you think your basmati rice is of best quality. why not to sell it as Pakistani Basmati
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jan 28, 2021 09:26am
Local laws for local audience.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 28, 2021 09:30am
Absolutely brilliant, Pakistan. Super burn moment for the Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 28, 2021 09:30am
We, will, IsolatePakistan???
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 28, 2021 09:30am
Pakistan foils and fails another Indian disinfo. People getting used to it. :)
Reply Recommend 0
Tough-guy
Jan 28, 2021 09:33am
There was no Pakistan when basmati was tagged with India
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Jan 28, 2021 09:36am
This type of local GI registration does not garuntee GI internationally. India did it several years ago for their strain, while Pakistan woke up only after India approached EU for international registration. All this misplaced hype is for local consumption to cover up for their failures.
Reply Recommend 0
Qadoos Ahmed
Jan 28, 2021 09:36am
Best of Luck Pakistanis..
Reply Recommend 0
Balakot
Jan 28, 2021 09:37am
Your rice is still selling in EU because people dont know if it is Indian or Pakistani. He moment you put a tag of Pakistani Basmati, you should start praying for more remittances or loans
Reply Recommend 0
Ansi
Jan 28, 2021 09:39am
Took PTI government 3 years to implement something locally. Forget about changing the world.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 28, 2021 09:40am
Basmati Rice Indian origin.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 28, 2021 10:10am
It is only for local consumption. Basmati rice from Pakistan is still not recognised internationally.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

State Bank’s bluff
Updated 28 Jan 2021

State Bank’s bluff

Banks are sceptical of the State Bank’s ‘forward guidance’ if their bidding behaviour in govt debt auctions is anything to go by.
Unburied conscience
Updated 28 Jan 2021

Unburied conscience

Certain events in a nation’s history (however traumatic) need to be retrieved from the cupboard of memory.
A jab in time
27 Jan 2021

A jab in time

Vaccines are evidently not an instant panacea.

Editorial

28 Jan 2021

Streamlining madressahs

SUCCESSIVE governments over the decades have grappled with the challenge of regulating the tens of thousands of...
Updated 28 Jan 2021

Farmers’ protest

It is possible that an unyielding Modi has painted himself into a corner in a politically crucial election year.
28 Jan 2021

A broader investigation

THE Broadsheet controversy may be poised to open up a Pandora’s Box. Reportedly, the government is planning to...
Updated 27 Jan 2021

Pemra’s powers

The right to freedom of expression has been curtailed to such an extent that it invites comparisons with martial law times.
27 Jan 2021

Increasing debt

THE numbers released by the State Bank regarding the government’s domestic debt stock and servicing at the end of...
27 Jan 2021

Women in conflict

“WHEN the guns fall silent, it does not mean the suffering of women and girls stops. The suffering and abuse that...