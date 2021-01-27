Dawn Logo

‘Broadsheet is fraudsheet’: Maryam threatens to spill the beans unless Azmat Saeed recuses himself from inquiry

Dawn.comPublished January 27, 2021Updated January 27, 2021 08:21pm
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses the media outside Khokhar Palace in Lahore. —DawnNewsTV

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday once again called upon retired Supreme Court judge Azmat Saeed Sheikh to recuse himself from the inquiry into the Broadsheet scandal, warning that her party would otherwise reveal details about his past affiliations.

She was addressing the media after arriving at 'Khokhar Palace' to express solidarity with the Khokhar family following the demolition of their property.

"Broadsheet is a fraudsheet," she said, adding that the case was not a new tactic of the government to trap the PML-N but "an old net with very big holes". She reiterated the questions raised by her party recently about Justice Sheikh's past affiliations with the National Accountability Bureau, Broadsheet and the PTI.

On Monday, the government had confirmed Justice Saeed as the sole member of the inquiry commission tasked with probing the scandal.

"[Justice Azmat Saeed should excuse himself from this [investigation] and admit that he was himself involved in it (Broadsheet case)," she added.

If he does not recuse, Maryam said, the PML-N "would have to bring to light facts which we could not previously".

She alleged that Justice Sheikh had "personally called and tried to threaten officers of the PML-N government at the time" and sent certain "messages". "It is [therefore] better for you to excuse yourself," Maryam told the former judge.

Demolition of Khokhar properties

Speaking about the demolition of properties belonging to the family of PML-N leaders MNA Afzal Khokhar and former MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar in Lahore, Maryam alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had himself monitored and overseen the operation.

The Punjab government had on Sunday demolished several structures around houses of the Khokhar brothers and their relatives near Johar Town in a day-long operation.

The operation was widely condemned by the PML-N as an extreme action to punish supporters of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement. The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday restrained the district government from further demolishing Khokhar Palace among other properties and directed both sides to approach the civil court for the resolution of the dispute.

"I have come to know that this person whose name is Imran Khan, personally sat down and was monitoring the operation," Maryam alleged, saying this measure had come after attempts to pressurise the Khokhar brothers and holders of political office in the PML-N.

"They were pressurised; in every party demonstration they were told to differ from the position of the party leadership or leave the party and cease participation in activities," the PML-N leader said, adding that they were also "threatened".

"When they refused to abandon the party leadership and Nawaz Sharif then this retaliatory action was carried out against them."

Strongly condemning the demolition, she said the "rule of injustice" could not prevail. She stressed that the PML-N "stands united" in the face of "injustice and revenge" and by refusing to abandon Nawaz's cause, the party for the first time in its history had refused to "bow down before injustice" and the incumbent government.

"This is a historic failure which Imran Khan and his supporters had to face," said Maryam, adding that the PML-N's roots were entrenched deeply into the "nation and the whole of Pakistan". In contrast, she said, the "PTI has no such thing, it is a one-man show and when that person [Imran Khan] weakens then this party will shatter and scatter."

Maryam claimed that in the next general elections, "no one will be ready to take a ticket of the PTI and you will see that they can't do a demonstration or go amongst the people [...] the upcoming events for them should compel them to look at their own party and leave the PML-N."

Day-long operation

The structures razed during the operation included houses of Akmal Khokhar and Tahir Javaid (close relatives of Afzal Khokhar and Saiful Malook), a market, back walls and shanties temporarily made by the workers.

The operation started at 6am on Sunday after a team accompanied by police officials reached the spot with heavy machinery. The police encircled the area and helped the team to complete the operation that continued for about 11 hours. A number of locals had gathered on the spot and witnessed the operation. According to the city district administration, the team retrieved 38 kanal land from the illegal possession of the Khokhar brothers.

None of the Khokhar brothers or their family members offered resistance to stop the operation. Saiful Malook claimed that the Supreme Court had already given verdicts in their favour. “There are 13 stay orders on this land issued by the courts,” he said at the time, criticising officials for not allowing them to enter their houses.

Afzal Khokhar lambasted the institutions for, what he termed, becoming a part of political victimisation. “We are being punished for standing by Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan later on Tuesday suspended a directive of Lahore’s deputy commissioner about bulldozing the palace and further restrained the Khokhar brothers from reconstructing the demolished property till a decision from the civil court.

No-confidence motion

Answering a question about PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's suggestion of moving a no-confidence motion against the government, Maryam said she could not decisively say anything until the matter was brought up in a meeting of the PDM. If Bilawal considers such a step to be viable, she said, then he should "show numbers if he has them".

"We should wait for the PDM meeting where he puts it in front of the PDM and we will decide the issue."

She also extended her well-wishes and congratulations on the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari.

NACParis
Jan 27, 2021 06:12pm
Maryam should realize that Broadsheet is not a fraudsheet, but her family's corruption exposure sheet.
Reply Recommend 0
ahmad
Jan 27, 2021 06:32pm
Thank u imran Khan. If people like these belong to pmln, I would love to vote for PTI which i did not earlier
Reply Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Jan 27, 2021 06:35pm
PMLN roots are only in billionaire elites and " the chosen one " who has no democratic credentials does not represent the masses.
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Jan 27, 2021 06:40pm
Maryam is doing a great disservice to the correct stand of PMLN by showing support to these petty thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Jan 27, 2021 06:40pm
What can lK do when all the criminals are also in politics claiming " political vendetta " to justify criminal enterprises, he could not let them behave as if everything is business as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Victoria Gardezi
Jan 27, 2021 06:40pm
She should know. Maryam is an expert on retaliation. When will Pakistan politics be about the people and not the elites?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jan 27, 2021 06:40pm
The property was built on illegal land. Stop crying.
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Jan 27, 2021 06:42pm
Were you watching over him?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 27, 2021 06:44pm
The only time she never lies is when she says nothing!
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor Mujeeb
Jan 27, 2021 06:54pm
She can only get votes from.khokhar brothers and other goons as they benefit from their policies. Common man is happy with IK
Reply Recommend 0
Shahan
Jan 27, 2021 06:57pm
Yes she is right. I also saw IK sitting on the bulldozer
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Jan 27, 2021 06:57pm
Yeah i agree with Maryam here. She is right, IK was driving the crane that demolished the property.
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 27, 2021 07:02pm
IK's tiktok government will soon fall.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Jan 27, 2021 07:03pm
Shame o PMLN for supporting these thugs
Reply Recommend 0
Ali sardar
Jan 27, 2021 07:13pm
That's very cheap of him, if even after sitting on country's highest post, he's doing this. Shame
Reply Recommend 0
Sager
Jan 27, 2021 07:20pm
Excellent decision by PTI Govt, no more land grabbers of PML wil lbe allowed a free hand. This operation must continue with full force to get rid of these thieves. Thank you PM for personally making sure that these looters will have to pay.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Jan 27, 2021 07:30pm
@Ali sardar, If you believe that the PM was monitoring the demolition, Tooth fairy is real too
Reply Recommend 0
AGH
Jan 27, 2021 07:30pm
When incumbent
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Jan 27, 2021 07:33pm
Good job Imran Khan. Get these crooks who looted Pakistan for decades!
Reply Recommend 0
HA
Jan 27, 2021 07:37pm
The PM of the country himself lives in illegal land and property. Thanks to Nisar. He has been rewardedfor legalising BG.
Reply Recommend 0
Hyra
Jan 27, 2021 07:38pm
If he is taking care of something personally thats again a problem.. why
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Jan 27, 2021 07:48pm
Yet I am waiting for PM to do same with MQM thugs and gundas whom almost got 60pc of Gulshan and 80pc Liaquatabad land, while having luxurious house and luxurious job on Karachi taxpayers money, as how come they are different ?, just because they belong same power circles.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 27, 2021 07:50pm
Maryam claimed that in the next general elections, "no one will be ready to take a ticket of the PTI ... So she has now realized they will have to wait until next elections. Where are the resignations, long march, no confidence motion, rallies...???
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 27, 2021 07:52pm
I can’t believe politicians openly supporting land grabbers, and some of us accept them as leaders. What a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Jan 27, 2021 07:53pm
Irrespective of who ordered it or who was watching it, question is why are people allowed In Pakistan to trample on the property of others.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 27, 2021 07:55pm
Mariam Safdar sahiba is talking on all irrelevant issues. What about the resignations?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 27, 2021 08:04pm
@F-35, define soon. Because you've been saying this months
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Jan 27, 2021 08:05pm
The Khokar on the right of seems very fumed. The never ending greed of illegal financial gain it seems is unstoppable in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Jan 27, 2021 08:05pm
@Zain, Why are vouching for him
Reply Recommend 0
Test Viron
Jan 27, 2021 08:07pm
Every inch of this land should be demolished and the debris cleared. It is illegally captured land, which nobody has had the audacity to clear until now. So, good job Imran Khan and PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 27, 2021 08:09pm
The mafia is out in the open.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jan 27, 2021 08:10pm
Can't any better when the corrupt feel the pinch closer to their homes.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhat Hussain
Jan 27, 2021 08:11pm
Maryam Safdar is a convicted criminal; she was let out of prison on bail, on humanitarian grounds to be with her seriously ill father (lie)... now that that reason is no longer valid, she must be sent back to prison.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Jan 27, 2021 08:16pm
Thugs, be aware your time is over.
Reply Recommend 0
Alz
Jan 27, 2021 08:21pm
Everyone in Lahore knows that these guys are biggest land mafia except poor innocent Maryam. Baffles me how people still believe them.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jan 27, 2021 08:25pm
Go ahead instead of displaying threatening blackmailing attitude. What is your contribution or service to anybody in anything, anyway?
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 27, 2021 08:25pm
IK should also monitor and supervise Jati Umra Estate demolition
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Jan 27, 2021 08:32pm
@Ali sardar, Ask your other countrymen who have lost their precious lifetime savings to land grabbers. I live abroad and my family has lost a good amount of investment to land grabbers.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Jan 27, 2021 08:52pm
Whenever they are named it becomes fraud rest all is truth ..... we have such kids in the block
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir M
Jan 27, 2021 09:01pm
Is the rest of Pakistan's history be run on vendettas? Aren't there any wise people left to care for the misfortunes of the majority?
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 27, 2021 09:02pm
@Hyra, crooks do not like it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Jan 27, 2021 09:05pm
She with her family should be in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Qaisar
Jan 27, 2021 09:08pm
When Bahria Town's illegal grabbed land and buildings will be bulldozed?
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Jan 27, 2021 09:13pm
The time has come for the crooks and criminals to face the changing reality. The cries will get louder and the threats will increase. Their problem is , they are dealing with somebody who has not stolen anything from anybody and is therefore fearless.
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD$
Jan 27, 2021 09:14pm
Her comments are always incorrect,more out of hatred rather then conviction.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Jan 27, 2021 09:23pm
The company you keep tells us who you are. Sympathy with the Khookars is a prime example of the partners in crime, banding together.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Jan 27, 2021 09:23pm
Fraud is Sharifs hallmark and jurisdiction.
Reply Recommend 0
amer
Jan 27, 2021 09:25pm
saving daddy the mission continue. Heck with the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Jan 27, 2021 09:35pm
She is living in an alternate reality. If this is not blackmailing, then I don't know what it is...
Reply Recommend 0

