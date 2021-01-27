Dawn Logo

Pakistan 308-8 on day two of first Test as Fawad century gives hosts upper hand

AFPPublished January 27, 2021Updated January 27, 2021 06:13pm
Fawad Alam plays a shot during the second day of the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 27, 2021. — AFP
Faheem Ashraf follows the ball after playing a shot for boundary while Quinton de Kock watches during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. — AP
Azhar Ali, front, and Fawad Alam run between the wickets during the second day of the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi on Wednesday, Jan 27. — AP
Pakistan were 308 for eight — a lead of 88 — at the close of play on Wednesday on the second day of the opening Test against South Africa in Karachi.

Resuming at 33-4, Pakistan's recovery was led by Fawad Alam (109) who scored his first Test century at home, Faheem Ashraf (64), and Azhar Ali (51).

Fawad reached the milestone, his third tonne in Test cricket, with a six over long-on to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Earlier, Azhar Ali and Alam led Pakistan's resistance against South Africa after the hosts began the day four down with a paltry 33 runs on the board.

Playing his first Test at home, Fawad was rock-solid as he added 94 with former skipper Azhar for the fifth wicket, leaving South Africa without a scalp in the first session.

Pakistan added 71 in the first session before spinner Keshav Maharaj broke through by dismissing Azhar for 51, caught behind by Quinton de Kock.

Azhar struck four boundaries in his 151-ball knock.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and Alam added another 55 for the sixth wicket before the former was caught at slip off paceman Lungi Ngidi.

It was a hard going for South Africa in the first session.

Kagiso Rabada, who took two wickets for just eight runs late on Tuesday, looked threatening in his six-over spell, but Azhar and Fawad batted cautiously to take Pakistan past 100.

Both batsmen survived scares, with left-arm spinner George Linde coming close to trapping Azhar leg-before on 29 — the umpire's not-out decision upheld on review.

Fawad was dropped on 35 by Dean Elgar, who failed to hold a sharp edge off-spinner Keshav Maharaj in the slips.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 27, 2021 01:08pm
Whatever you do, please don't get 36 all out in the inning with none of the 11 "world famous and media-hyped" batsmen reaching double figures.
Reply Recommend 0
kashif
Jan 27, 2021 01:14pm
I think now PCB understood that Fawad Alam is a good cricketer.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadin
Jan 27, 2021 02:03pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, yeah do not get out on 36 but you can lose continuous 4 series and also can be at 7th place in ranking. Who can forget multiple inning defeats in last 4 series and mainly in AUS where both matches in series were lost with inning
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz
Jan 27, 2021 02:04pm
@kashif, But what a waste of talent for all these years he has been kept out just because of dirty politics.
Reply Recommend 0
THE
Jan 27, 2021 02:05pm
The people keeping Fawad out of the team need to face the music now.
Reply Recommend 0
barbiq
Jan 27, 2021 02:31pm
@Aadin, That's is the way IK works
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jan 27, 2021 02:43pm
@THE, But they are the selectors and the recent coach of the team. No one can touch them. Punjabi privilege.
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail Anwar
Jan 27, 2021 02:46pm
Who is responsible for not selecting Fawad Alam during the peak of his cricket playing life for Pakistan Cricket? We’re his credentials not right for selection or was it something else?
Reply Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Jan 27, 2021 02:47pm
Why selectors are being so poor on top order selection? There were many guys better than these playing now. Sami aslam and Ahmad Shahzad are couple of examples. Sad they couldn’t develop likes of Umar Akmal. He was great in t20,s and lower middle order in test.
Reply Recommend 0
Manish
Jan 27, 2021 03:17pm
Among all the batsman, I saw, Azar Ali looked better, somehow I felt , he was better than Babar..... May be wrong , but this guy can bat.......... If I can suggest ask Babar to open for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf The Great
Jan 27, 2021 03:19pm
Babar Azam wrong choice as captain. Misbah wrong choice as coach and Waqar wrong choice as anything. Expect heavy defeat against SA.
Reply Recommend 0
Deva
Jan 27, 2021 03:26pm
In the photo, guys tummy is coming out. he needs to work on fitness
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 27, 2021 03:43pm
Pakistan Cricket Board waisted atleast 8-10 years of Fawad Alam's prime form only because of extreme "ism" present in the system. Weldone Fawad Alam.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 27, 2021 03:53pm
@Sohail Anwar, "Who is responsible for not selecting Fawad Alam during the peak of his cricket playing life for Pakistan Cricket?". PCB (Punjab Cricket Board) at the "ism" present in the system are responsible for destroying Fawad Alam's career.
Reply Recommend 0

