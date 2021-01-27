Dawn Logo

Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam stand firm against South Africa in first Test

AFPPublished January 27, 2021Updated January 27, 2021 01:13pm
Azhar Ali, front, and Fawad Alam run between the wickets during the second day of the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. — AP
Azhar Ali, front, and Fawad Alam run between the wickets during the second day of the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. — AP

Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam defied the South African bowlers as the hosts reached 104-4 at lunch on the second day of the first Test in Karachi on Wednesday.

Alam, playing his first Test at home, was unbeaten on 39 and Azhar was on 38 as Pakistan added 71 runs without losing any wickets in the morning session.

Pakistan are 116 runs behind South Africa's first innings total of 220 with six wickets intact.

The National Stadium pitch seemed to have quietened down as South Africa's pace and spin attack toiled hard after reducing Pakistan to 33-4 at the close on Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada, who took 2-8 on Tuesday, looked threatening in his six-over spell but Ali and Alam batted cautiously to take Pakistan past the 100-run mark.

But both batsmen survived scares, with left-arm spinner George Linde coming close to trapping Ali leg-before on 29. The umpire's not-out decision was upheld on review.

Alam could have been dismissed on 35 but Dean Elgar failed to hold a sharp edge off spinner Keshav Maharaj in the slips.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 27, 2021 01:08pm
Whatever you do, please don't get 36 all out in the inning with none of the 11 "world famous and media-hyped" batsmen reaching double figures.
kashif
Jan 27, 2021 01:14pm
I think now PCB understood that Fawad Alam is a good cricketer.
