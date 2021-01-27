Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 27, 2021

Some parties back PPP's no-confidence move against PM: Raja Pervaiz

Nadir GuramaniPublished January 27, 2021Updated January 27, 2021 02:27pm
PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf speaks to DawnNewsTV. — Photo courtesy video screengrab provided by Nadir Guramani
PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf speaks to DawnNewsTV. — Photo courtesy video screengrab provided by Nadir Guramani

Despite PML-N's misgivings about PPP's proposal of moving a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said his party would try to convince those who had reservations, adding that "some parties are already onboard".

Talking to DawnNewsTV on Wednesday, the former prime minister said "moving a no-confidence motion against the prime minister is a democratic option," pointing out that the ruling PTI had a "thin majority" in Punjab and the Centre.

"Some parties are onboard [with the idea of] a no-confidence motion but some have reservations which will be resolved by sitting together. We have the PDM forum where we will present our [suggestion] and will listen to them (the opposing parties)," he added.

Ashraf said the PPP wanted to "use all constitutional options against the government".

Speaking about the reasons behind the PPP's efforts to overthrow the ruling party, Ashraf said "democracy is in danger because of the incumbent government".

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had last week voiced the possibility of sending the PTI government packing through a no-confidence motion and said all member parties of the PDM – a 10-party opposition alliance seeking to oust the government – will be convinced to use this option and reach consensus on the issue.

However, his suggestion was immediately challenged by the PML-N, with Ahsan Iqbal demanding Bilawal "show numbers" to back up his proposal.

Yesterday, in a parliamentary meeting of the PML-N, which was chaired by Maryam Nawaz, several members of the party had termed the proposal to move a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan “impractical”.

Speaking to reporters after attending the meeting, Maryam said Bilawal had said he would explain his proposal before the PDM leadership and now the matter would be discussed at the opposition alliance’s platform.

However, sources said given the rejection of the idea in the party meeting, the party asked PDM secretary general Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to take up the matter with the PPP and PDM leaders.

'No-confidence move failed last time'

Earlier, in a press conference a day after Bilawal spoke about introducing a no-confidence motion, PML-N's Iqbal said: "We think if Bilawal Bhutto sahab has the numbers to bring a no-confidence motion then he should certainly show them.

"We saw [previously] in the Senate where we had the [majority] numbers but [despite that] the no-confidence motion was not successful so there is only one path we should follow, and that is to pursue a decisive long march against this government."

The PML-N leader was referring to the opposition's failure in passing a no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in July 2019 when several members of opposition parties had ditched the party leadership by either voting against their own resolution or deliberately wasting their votes.

As many as 64 members of the opposition had risen in their seats to approve the motion seeking permission to move the no-trust motion against Sanjrani.

However, when it came to secret balloting, only 50 of the opposition senators had voted in favour of the resolution, causing serious distrust between the PPP and PML-N with leaders of both parties suspecting each other of foul play.

In his press conference on Saturday last week, Iqbal said that the PML-N was also not in favour of in-house change proposed by another party in the PDM.

“In-house change can be a proposal of any other opposition party, but we are not in favour of it as it is not a viable option. For this, horse-trading will have to be done and we are not in favour of it. In the Senate chairman (Sanjrani) election, we witnessed how 64 votes of the opposition were reduced to 52. This game will have to be played again for in-house change,” he said.

He further emphasised that a long march was the PDM's only option to oust the government, adding that the PPP chairman's suggestion of a no-confidence motion was an old one.

PML N AND PPP
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
haris
Jan 27, 2021 02:23pm
Raja Rental is talking about constitution. What a farce!
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Jan 27, 2021 02:26pm
Back what you want. King Niazi ain't going anywhere. He is very handsome and debonair. And more importantly he is "on the same page". Still I reckon?
Reply Recommend 0
krishna
Jan 27, 2021 02:28pm
How many total numbers in opposition ,if more than PTI and allied,then only possible other wise waste of time
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 27, 2021 02:31pm
What else can the jobless, useless, hopeless, gutless, spineless and gritless crony of the hand-picked, self-appointed and unelected hierarchy of the family-owned, dynasty-backed, clan-operated and Larkana-based so-called political party of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan say at this crucial and critical juncture in time and history to stay afloat, make his bosses happy, look busy, get counted, thumb his impression, misguide his voters and above all, remain in the powerful multimedia limelight?
Reply Recommend 0
Toni
Jan 27, 2021 02:43pm
PPP has nothing to lose and if the vote is defeated then PMLN will be the biggest loser in all respects and for a longtime as PPP will get the centre stage; go take the risk. Your bluff will be called as PMIK is not afraid to lose his seat, he is there for Pakistan and its ordinary folk and anyone who cares to eliminate corruption. PMIK, he does not care about himself, working tirelessly without a holiday in almost 3 years to fix the institutional integrity, he has the energy for other things.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jan 27, 2021 02:43pm
What about resignations?
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Jan 27, 2021 02:48pm
In other countries opposition uses their weight to get people’s problems solved. In Pakistan opposition has always only one agenda and that’s removing the ruling party from their seat. If only they had utilised their efforts for the benefit of the masses!
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jan 27, 2021 02:48pm
Nawaz wasn't born yesterday. He is waiting for a "Iftikhar Hussain Chaudary" type scenario to popup again in Pakistan; which is when he will return. These little shenanigans like no-confidence motions etc., do not interest him.
Reply Recommend 0
khurram
Jan 27, 2021 02:51pm
Raja sb you couldn't change the senate chairman as last minute compromise with bilawal bhutto changed the heart of many PPP members. How can you change the PM now.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Biden’s world
Updated 27 Jan 2021

Biden’s world

Biden’s America is not going to be one that once again throws open visas so that the world’s brightest can easily immigrate.
The PDM’s predicament
Updated 27 Jan 2021

The PDM’s predicament

The interests and stakes of the parties in the alliance are too diverse for them to maintain unity of action for a longer period.

Editorial

Updated 27 Jan 2021

Pemra’s powers

The right to freedom of expression has been curtailed to such an extent that it invites comparisons with martial law times.
27 Jan 2021

Increasing debt

THE numbers released by the State Bank regarding the government’s domestic debt stock and servicing at the end of...
27 Jan 2021

Women in conflict

“WHEN the guns fall silent, it does not mean the suffering of women and girls stops. The suffering and abuse that...
Pakistan-US ties
Updated 26 Jan 2021

Pakistan-US ties

The US remains the world’s most powerful country, one Pakistan cannot afford to ignore.
26 Jan 2021

NAB not impartial

NAB CHAIRMAN retired justice Javed Iqbal has claimed that his organisation is an unbiased anti white-collar-crime...
26 Jan 2021

Pakistan-South Africa series

IN what is seen as a rare instance, Pakistan start as the underdogs on their home turf when they take on South ...