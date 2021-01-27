Dawn Logo

Questions raised in European Parliament about Indian govt’s links to disinformation campaign

Atika RehmanPublished January 27, 2021Updated January 27, 2021 09:08am
The European Parliament (EP) this week held hearings on the possible threats of interference from third countries in a geopolitical context. — AFP/File
The European Parliament (EP) this week held hearings on the possible threats of interference from third countries in a geopolitical context, and raised the question of whether the Indian government was linked to the massive disinformation campaign uncovered by EU Disinfolab last year.

The hearings were part of the EP’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference which discussed the issue virtually with experts from China, Iran, India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The discussion was chaired by Member of European Parliament (MEP) Raphaël Glucksmann.

Last year, a European group EU Disinfolab through an investigation titled Indian Chronicles exposed an Indian network that systematically worked to reinforce pro-Indian and anti-Pakistan and anti-Chinese feelings in Europe.

One member of the committee, V Bilcik, highlighted that disinformation is an important political issue and that the EU “shouldn’t shy away from it” at the India-EU summit coming up in May this year.

“I have questions about how much these attempts are linked to state sponsorship,” he asked the experts, which included members of the EU Disinfo team that lead the investigation.

“Do we have in-depth data on this? Some may not be under direct control [of the Indian government] but perhaps there are some links? Is it possible that this network operated independent of the state?”

He also asked if there is “any evidence that India could go beyond” toundermine democratic processes.

Member E Jamet, another MP, took exception to the topic being discussed.

She questioned who financed the EU Disinfolab inquiry. “I find it difficult to understand why we needed this committee on interference. State services have this task. I am surprised India is on the agenda - the truth is that this inquiry is levying criticism at India because it is a shame India is a strategic partner for France and the biggest democracy in the world,” she said.

Mr Glucksmann responded by saying, “We are talking about very real things.

Here we are absolutely not talking about issuing any geopolitical judgement on countries we study. We are just trying to find out how we can fight attemptsat interference in debates in Europe.”

Executive Director EU DisinfoLab Alexandre Alaphilippe said it is difficult to formally identify the person or a state behind this. “Indian Chronicles is an operation ongoing for 15 years. It pushed things in the interest of India. This is not something someone dreams up in a back bedroom. It requires a lot of coordination and a lot of means. There are certain coincidences we are seeing, clear will to act and be resilient, strong will and a lot of support behind it.” Roman Adamczyk who is part of the EU Disinfolab research team, maintained that his group’s investigation focused on tactics deployed by some actors to influence the EU and UN and is in no way a judgement f the situation of human rights and minorities in Pakistan nor of the geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan Mr Adamczyk outlined that the study ‘Indian Chronicles’ took place over several months by the whole team.

“When you try to disable misinformation networks, targets are not always clear. Im Indian Chronicles our dossier doesn’t look at networks in the Indian state but more private actors in India.”

He added that the study is focused on misinformation and manipulation and the use of false media outlets to influence Brussels political ecosystem to shape the narrative in favour of India.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2021

SATT
Jan 27, 2021 09:14am
Welcome to the world of fifth generation warfare
Reply Recommend 0
Surenreddy
Jan 27, 2021 09:14am
Let Sanity prevail. Let there be economic prosperity and peace. While India is aiming a 5 trillion dollar economy, what is Pakistan aiming? Kashmir ?? By taking Kashmir , will Pakistanis achieve peace and prosperity?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 27, 2021 09:37am
These are just routinely and do not have much significance..
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 27, 2021 09:45am
Truth always prevails, sooner or later. India, the so-called biggest democracy in the world is now exposed as the biggest fraud in the world. In other news, farmers’ protest in Delhi got major support in Canada and USA. Today huge protests were seen in major cities throughout North America.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 27, 2021 09:48am
@Surenreddy, nice try to divert the discussion from the topic
Reply Recommend 0
What in a name
Jan 27, 2021 09:52am
This is era of information & communication. Definitely all abled countries will use it as a tool for safeguarding their interest. USA, Russia, china r doing it for long. So Pakistan so India.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 27, 2021 10:05am
@Surenreddy, it's for Kashmiris to decide not India. UN plebiscite.
Reply Recommend 0
Ankit
Jan 27, 2021 10:09am
But the national interest of western world goes with india in the current geopolitical conditions. They will shy away from everything in the their own national interest
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Jan 27, 2021 10:12am
Nothing is going to happen as These all things was not supported by Government of India anymore..
Reply Recommend 0
Plebiscite
Jan 27, 2021 10:15am
@Zak, soon repopulating areas like China did will solve the plebiscite problem also
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Jan 27, 2021 10:17am
While on disinformation, can we see what's in that dossier given to UN?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 27, 2021 10:21am
False Allegations of 'disinformation campaign'.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 27, 2021 10:26am
@Surenreddy, Sanity prevailed yesterday as Red Fort was taken over by angry Sikhs. Stop wasting time here and save your country. :)
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jan 27, 2021 10:38am
What an achievement? Systematically and single handedly disinformation campaign and stopped once and for all. Hats off EU. Always neutrals and supportive of good people.
Reply Recommend 0
Venkata
Jan 27, 2021 10:39am
@Anti-Corruption , which news channel showed protest?
Reply Recommend 0
ILYAS KHAN
Jan 27, 2021 10:44am
@Surenreddy, Independence has now price tag.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 27, 2021 10:47am
The culprits themselves are included in the discussion. Look at that. Will it be of any use?
Reply Recommend 0
Prazilt
Jan 27, 2021 10:48am
@Zak, it is for Indians to decide. No one else.
Reply Recommend 0

