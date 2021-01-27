Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 27, 2021

Broadsheet probe empowered to dig deep into past

Nasir IqbalPublished January 27, 2021Updated January 27, 2021 08:04am
On Tuesday, the cabinet decided to constitute a one-man commission under the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act, 2017. Former Supreme Court judge Azmat Saeed Sheikh will man the inquiry commission. — Photo Courtesy: SC website
On Tuesday, the cabinet decided to constitute a one-man commission under the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act, 2017. Former Supreme Court judge Azmat Saeed Sheikh will man the inquiry commission. — Photo Courtesy: SC website

ISLAMABAD: The one-man commission being constituted after Tuesday’s approval by the cabinet may have a wider scope to probe not only affairs of the Broadsheet controversy, but also to ponder over why the state suffered hugely because of the half-hearted and misdirected attempts to retrieve assets parked in foreign investment havens.

An informed source privy to the development told Dawn on condition of anonymity that though the terms of reference (ToR) of the inquiry commission are yet to be determined, its scope may also encompass what has become of those individuals whose names surfaced in the UK court’s December 2018 final award on quantum in the case of asset recovery firm — Broadsheet LLC — but what transpired next is shrouded in mystery.

On Tuesday, the cabinet decided to constitute a one-man commission under the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act, 2017. Former Supreme Court judge Azmat Saeed Sheikh will man the inquiry commission.

Commission will have same power of contempt as enjoyed by high courts

When constituted, which is likely in a couple of days, the commission will have the same power of contempt as enjoyed by the high court — punishing an individual for abusing, interfering or obstructing the process of the commission in any way or disobeying any order of the commission or scandalising it or attempts to bring the commission or its member into hatred, ridicule or contempt.

The commission will have the power under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, to summon and enforce the attendance of any person to examine on oath, requiring the discovery and production of any document, receiving evidence on affidavits, issuing commissions for the examination of witnesses and requisitioning any public record or copy from any court.

In view of the specific nature, the federal government may by notification confer additional powers of a criminal court under CrPC to constitute special teams, or the international team to seek international cooperation from foreign countries or agencies to get information or evidence or any record.

The additional authority can also include issuance of a Letter of Rogatory or Letter of Request to the competent judicial authority in another country, seeking its assistance in the examination and recording of evidence of a witness residing abroad, besides no suit or legal proceedings lie against the commission.

The task of the fresh commission, the source said, might include probing what was the fate of efforts through which hard earned money of the state was allegedly squandered by the previous governments in discovering Surrey Palace, Swiss accounts, fake bank accounts, etc.

Initially, on Jan 19, the cabinet had formed an inquiry committee with a task to probe in 45 days the fresh revelations in the quantum award and then fix the responsibility to those who laundered money to offshore banks.

The committee was to consist of representatives from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan. But the attorney general objected to the appointment of the committee and suggested constitution of a commission to conduct an inquiry into selection and appointment of Trouvons LLC, Broadsheet and International Asset Recovery Limited (IAR) and signing of the agreement in June 2000 between the government and these companies.

The terms of reference may also include identifying the circumstances relating to cancellation of the contract with Broadsheet and IAR in October 2003, in addition to the settlement with IAR in January 2008 and the purported settlement in May 2008 with Broadsheet LLC.

True accountability

When contacted, Mohammad Akram Sheikh, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, recalled that the reports of similar commissions had been thrown to winds, yielding no results.

In view of egregious awards and judgements like Broadsheet, he suggested, the need of the hour was to hold back from indulging in further controversies, and if the cabinet was keen to hold true accountability then it should only trust parliament and constitute an evenly balanced commission of the parliamentary forum.

“I am sanguine that the vendetta is not the solution for progress and prosperity,” he said, adding that he holds Sheikh Azmat Saeed in high esteem and would suggest that the former judge should not drag him in such an exercise by not accepting the offer.

On the constitution of the commission, he said the government should concentrate more on the well-being of the people since a “witch-hunting” state can never prosper.

Likewise, senior counsel Salman Akram Raja supported the commission under the 2017 Act, saying it was the correct legal recourse.

He said the commission should look into the circumstances in which the agreement with Broadsheet was entered into, how was Broadsheet introduced to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and who advised on the terms of the agreement?

The suggestion that the targets given to Broadsheet were removed once political objectives had been met and placing the working of NAB under serious shadow should be looked into, including why was the agreement terminated?

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 27, 2021 08:02am
Terrific work, PMIK. This may become bigger than Panamagate.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 27, 2021 08:04am
So you didn't loot all that money, right guys? So why afraid and shivering?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 27, 2021 08:05am
And they had thought the golden days of plundering and devouring Pakistan would never end? How blind can greed make you?
Reply Recommend 0
Harish
Jan 27, 2021 08:13am
Just like the sugar export mafia scandal, this investigation is not going to lead anywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Life
Jan 27, 2021 08:20am
Another NAB in making and this time with a one man army. Equation is 2+2 =0.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jan 27, 2021 08:41am
He is controversial because of conflict of interest and panamagate judgement. Should step down.More so because it's a one judge commission.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Biden’s world
Updated 27 Jan 2021

Biden’s world

Biden’s America is not going to be one that once again throws open visas so that the world’s brightest can easily immigrate.
The PDM’s predicament
Updated 27 Jan 2021

The PDM’s predicament

The interests and stakes of the parties in the alliance are too diverse for them to maintain unity of action for a longer period.

Editorial

Updated 27 Jan 2021

Pemra’s powers

The right to freedom of expression has been curtailed to such an extent that it invites comparisons with martial law times.
27 Jan 2021

Increasing debt

THE numbers released by the State Bank regarding the government’s domestic debt stock and servicing at the end of...
27 Jan 2021

Women in conflict

“WHEN the guns fall silent, it does not mean the suffering of women and girls stops. The suffering and abuse that...
Pakistan-US ties
Updated 26 Jan 2021

Pakistan-US ties

The US remains the world’s most powerful country, one Pakistan cannot afford to ignore.
26 Jan 2021

NAB not impartial

NAB CHAIRMAN retired justice Javed Iqbal has claimed that his organisation is an unbiased anti white-collar-crime...
26 Jan 2021

Pakistan-South Africa series

IN what is seen as a rare instance, Pakistan start as the underdogs on their home turf when they take on South ...