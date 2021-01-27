Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 27, 2021

No plan to privatise Roosevelt Hotel, Senate told

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished January 27, 2021Updated January 27, 2021 07:37am
A view of the Roosevelt Hotel is seen in this file photo.
A view of the Roosevelt Hotel is seen in this file photo.

ISLAMABAD: As the opposition smelled a rat in the closure of a PIA-owned luxury hotel in New York, the government on Tuesday told the Senate there was no plan to privatise Roosevelt Hotel.

The opposition said it appeared that the government was preparing ground to sell out the 19-storey hotel at a throw-away price.

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani alleged that the government wanted to bring the national airline into a position where other airlines could be provided space to operate by replacing it. “Is this a conspiracy against the PIA?” he questioned. He said the government wanted to make the PIA redundant to fulfill its dream of privatising it.

Talking about two recent incidents, Mr Rabbani said the government claimed that the order of a court about attaching Roosevelt Hotel in Reko Diq case was an ex-parte order. He wondered how it could be an ex-parte order when the government knew when the hotel was mortgaged in the Reko Diq case.

Opposition insists govt preparing ground to ‘sell out’ the hotel, PIA

“When the decision has come against the government, how it is an ex-parte order?” he asked. “Was the government sleeping or this is being done to sell the hotel at a throw-away price?” Senator Rabbani questioned.

He said that the government also claimed that the seizure of a PIA aircraft by Malaysian authorities was also done on an ex-parte order of the court. “Why CEO (chief executive officer) of PIA has not been asked why he made a vulnerable plane airborne,” he added.

The former chairman of the Senate said Roosevelt Hotel came under the Federal Legislative List Part-II which was controlled by the Council of Common Interests (CCI). “The matter of its privatisation can only be raised before the CCI,” he said, adding that the government’s any step in this regard without approval of the council would be unconstitutional.

He said that the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation was not authorised to privatise all those entities that come under the Federal Legislative List-II and added that privatisation of the PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills were also affected due to the same reason.

Earlier, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan informed the house through a written reply that Roosevelt Hotel was not being sold. “However, Cabinet Committee on Privatisation in its meeting held on 15th November, 2019 … considered the proposal submitted by Ministry of Privatisation regarding Leasing of the Roosevelt Site for setting up a Joint Venture Project,” the reply said. The same was under process in the ministry, he added.

Senator Rabbani in his speech also objected to the remarks made by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan that the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) served as a watchdog on the parliament. “No watchdog can sit over the parliament as it is a supreme body,” Mr Rabbani said adding that the remarks were incorrect under the Constitution. Referring to Article 230 (3) of the Constitution, he said that the parliament could legislate even on a matter that had been referred to the CII but latter had not responded to it.

Winding up the debate on the call attention notice, the minister of state told the house that the government would complete the process of appointment of chairman and members of the CCI till the end of February. “The process is under way,” he said adding that President Dr Arif Alvi was the final authority to make these appointments on the advice of the prime minister. He said that these seats had fallen vacant on Nov 7 last year when 12 members of the council had retired after completing their three-year tenure.

Mr Khan said that other seats of the council, out of total 20 members, would fall vacant in May this year and these would also be filled as soon as possible.

Later clarifying the point raised by Senator Rabbani, the minister of state explained that he wanted to say the CII served as a watchdog on legislation so that no law that was against the injunctions of Islam could be enacted. He however also referred to Article 230 and said the constitution stated if the CII determined that any law was repugnant to Islamic injunctions, the president, governors, parliament and provincial assemblies “shall reconsider” the law.

Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq, speaking on his call attention notice, said the government had made a constitutional body like CII inactive as it had not appointed its chairman and members.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 27, 2021 07:40am
More dejection for haters. :)
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 27, 2021 07:41am
Those who were jumping needlessly now crying for their own bleeding country today. :)
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Chowdhury
Jan 27, 2021 07:48am
Not yet.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 27, 2021 08:22am
Tethyan Copper Corp. (TCC) now the legal owner of Roosevelt Hotel (NY), NOT Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Jan 27, 2021 08:27am
Nothing can be done about the Rooselvelt hotel. It is attached to Reko Diq and it cannot be sold or done anything by Pakistan. It is gone.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Biden’s world
Updated 27 Jan 2021

Biden’s world

Biden’s America is not going to be one that once again throws open visas so that the world’s brightest can easily immigrate.
The PDM’s predicament
Updated 27 Jan 2021

The PDM’s predicament

The interests and stakes of the parties in the alliance are too diverse for them to maintain unity of action for a longer period.

Editorial

Updated 27 Jan 2021

Pemra’s powers

The right to freedom of expression has been curtailed to such an extent that it invites comparisons with martial law times.
27 Jan 2021

Increasing debt

THE numbers released by the State Bank regarding the government’s domestic debt stock and servicing at the end of...
27 Jan 2021

Women in conflict

“WHEN the guns fall silent, it does not mean the suffering of women and girls stops. The suffering and abuse that...
Pakistan-US ties
Updated 26 Jan 2021

Pakistan-US ties

The US remains the world’s most powerful country, one Pakistan cannot afford to ignore.
26 Jan 2021

NAB not impartial

NAB CHAIRMAN retired justice Javed Iqbal has claimed that his organisation is an unbiased anti white-collar-crime...
26 Jan 2021

Pakistan-South Africa series

IN what is seen as a rare instance, Pakistan start as the underdogs on their home turf when they take on South ...