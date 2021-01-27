Dawn Logo

China’s outgoing consul general praises Shehbaz’s performance as CM

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 27, 2021Updated January 27, 2021 07:44am
In this file photo, Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif waves while being escorted by officials at the Lahore High Court. — AP/File
LAHORE: The departing consul general of China in Lahore, Long Dingbin, on Tuesday praised former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif for what he called ‘Punjab speed’.

In a farewell letter handed over by a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to Shehbaz Sharif at a court hearing, the consul general said: “Your Excellency is an old friend of China and the Chinese people.”

He went on to say: “China was deeply impressed by your devotion to the construction of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) on the position of the-then chief minister. You made the CPEC project in Punjab realised, which not only created impressive Punjab speed (for development) but embodied the profound bilateral friendship.

“The PML-N is always a great friend of Chinese Communist Party whether in power or as an opposition party.”

Mr Long said he was sure that as the leader of the opposition in National Assembly Mr Sharif would continue to work as always to promote “the friendship of our two parties and our two people”.

According to the PML-N leaders, Mr Sharif not only took the letter as a compliment to his efficiency, but evidence of honesty as well, and asked his personal staff to write back to the consul general and thank him for the kind words.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2021

Comments (16)
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 27, 2021 07:45am
Agree. All the commissions and cuts were amazing during Mian Shabaz Sharif's government.
sach baat
Jan 27, 2021 07:45am
In effect that translates into a possible change of government as the dragon favours. This is an indication as CPEC is stalled.
Fastrack
Jan 27, 2021 07:49am
Aww. He should have praised Nawaz. He would have surely minded that. :)
Fastrack
Jan 27, 2021 07:50am
Must have signed things in China's favour. Thankfully both are out now, him and Shabaz.
Balakot
Jan 27, 2021 07:56am
Most corrupt party in the world praising the most corrupt party in Pakistan
Baazigar
Jan 27, 2021 08:02am
Chinese did show their preference of government, now the ball is in IK court.
Zak
Jan 27, 2021 08:07am
The Chinese government stalled cpec in Nawaz Sharif time due to the levels of corruption and monies being demanded.
NoVoice
Jan 27, 2021 08:11am
Long live Shehbaz Sharif! Worked tirelessly to bring a wage of change and development. To be ungrateful is part of Lahori dna.
Abdullah
Jan 27, 2021 08:13am
Things were good during pmln days and shahabz is a person who gets things done.while the.present govt cant do anything.
M. Emad
Jan 27, 2021 08:15am
PM Imran Khan Niazi's days are numbered ?
Mohiz
Jan 27, 2021 08:22am
And what would the Chinese Communist Party do to corrupt politicians in China? Just asking?
Ace
Jan 27, 2021 08:24am
wow...time for PTI's introspection.
AYESHA
Jan 27, 2021 08:24am
Why you need approval from a foreign Nation about your own people ?
Majid
Jan 27, 2021 08:26am
Is this an indication of the Chinese preference to head the government, should we expect a change.
Anti-Corruption
Jan 27, 2021 08:31am
I will not be surprised if that letter turns out to be fake. We have seen so many of such fake things already, Qatari letter, Calibri font, fake accounts, fake will to name a few.
ABCD$
Jan 27, 2021 08:38am
The letter should have no effect on the cases against him.
