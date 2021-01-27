China’s outgoing consul general praises Shehbaz’s performance as CM

LAHORE: The departing consul general of China in Lahore, Long Dingbin, on Tuesday praised former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif for what he called ‘Punjab speed’.

In a farewell letter handed over by a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to Shehbaz Sharif at a court hearing, the consul general said: “Your Excellency is an old friend of China and the Chinese people.”

He went on to say: “China was deeply impressed by your devotion to the construction of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) on the position of the-then chief minister. You made the CPEC project in Punjab realised, which not only created impressive Punjab speed (for development) but embodied the profound bilateral friendship.

“The PML-N is always a great friend of Chinese Communist Party whether in power or as an opposition party.”

Mr Long said he was sure that as the leader of the opposition in National Assembly Mr Sharif would continue to work as always to promote “the friendship of our two parties and our two people”.

According to the PML-N leaders, Mr Sharif not only took the letter as a compliment to his efficiency, but evidence of honesty as well, and asked his personal staff to write back to the consul general and thank him for the kind words.

