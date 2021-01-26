Dawn Logo

Protesting farmers battle police after storming Indian capital

AFPPublished January 26, 2021Updated January 26, 2021 04:01pm
Farmers take part in a tractor rally as they continue to demonstrate against the central government's recent agricultural reforms in New Delhi on January 26, 2021. — AFP
Farmers take part in a tractor rally as they continue to demonstrate against the central government's recent agricultural reforms in New Delhi on January 26, 2021. — AFP

Thousands of Indian farmers battled police across New Delhi on Tuesday as they took protests against agriculture reform into the capital during a giant Republic Day military parade.

Police laid on one of their biggest security operations in years in a bid to keep protesters away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he oversaw a parade full of pomp.

Police manned barricades at intersections around the centre of the city, while soldiers with machine guns patrolled metro trains.

But after barging through barricades on the city's main arteries, convoys of farmers on tractors sped wildly around city roads, forcing police and bystanders to leap for safety.

Protesters waved farm union flags from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, where prime ministers annually hoist the national flag to mark the country's independence.

Hundreds also gathered outside the Delhi police headquarters and fought with officers.

Across the city, security forces fired tear gas and staged baton charges, but the protesters laid into police with their own weapons — and hijacked buses that had been used to block their convoys.

Two months of protests against agricultural laws that deregulated produce markets have turned into the biggest challenge faced by Modi's Hindu nationalist government since it came to power six years ago.

The government had opposed the rally saying it would be a “national embarrassment” at a time when it should be celebrating Republic Day.

Barricades breached

Police, however, said they would allow the demonstration if farmers waited until after the military parade, and kept to a route away from central Delhi.

But barricades were breached while Modi and other ministers were watching tanks and troops pass along the Rajpath boulevard as newly acquired Rafale fighter jets flew overhead.

Some protesters reached a major intersection just three kilometres (1.8 miles) from the parade.

Modi was driven back to his residence barely 30 minutes before the farmers took over the city centre.

Tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of the capital since November, protesting against the new laws which the government says will boost rural incomes.

Union leaders say they will allow private Indian conglomerates to take over the agriculture industry — the rockbed of the economy — and end guaranteed prices for most of their produce.

Popular support

Farmers' leaders say they have enough supplies to keep their protest camps going for at least a year. The leaders blamed the authorities for the violence saying police had provoked the farmers.

“When you attack a peaceful protest, then difficulties for the government will surely increase,” union leader Kawalpreet Singh Pannu told AFP.

He said a new protest would be held on February 1 outside parliament when the government announces its budget.

Earlier, on one main road leading into the city, people on rooftops threw petals on the tractor convoys. Elsewhere people cheered and applauded as the farmers went past waving Indian flags and blowing horns.

The parade was cut back this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the number of spectators reduced from 125,000 to 25,000.

Mass rally

The government says the farmers have been manipulated by opposition parties, which have largely backed the rural campaign.

Ten rounds of talks between farm unions and ministers have failed to break the deadlock.

Smaller demonstrations were also held on Tuesday in Mumbai and Bangalore, and in the rural state of Haryana.

Police told petrol stations in the region around Bangalore not to sell fuel for tractors to farmers so they could not get to the protest, union leaders said.

Comments (44)
Adil Batliwala
Jan 26, 2021 11:24am
Wish every one a very happy Republic Day of India.....
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 26, 2021 11:25am
What else can the oppressed, depressed and suppressed Indian farmers do to peacefully protest against the racist, biased, bigot, prejudiced and liar Modi and his fascist, crooked, cunning, cruel, corrupt and criminal R.S.S. and BJP cronies, in order to earn their legitimate rights and privileges in the biggest false, feign, frail, feint, sham, shame and fraud democracy in the world called Republic of India?
Reply Recommend 0
Mahen
Jan 26, 2021 11:28am
It’s battle between the agents & the govt. who think in long run for macro developments in agriculture sector. Please focus on your countries concerns which pulls you towards liquidation.
Reply Recommend 0
Peterson
Jan 26, 2021 11:30am
Pure Indian National Congress Party Protest is going on in India in guise of Farmer's Protest! Drama of defamed Corrupt Congressi at useless guys
Reply Recommend 0
RAJESH GOPINATHAN
Jan 26, 2021 11:35am
So what? They are allowed to do peaceful protests. if they break the rules, they will be punished.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jan 26, 2021 11:35am
India always love to behave brutality like they are doing in Kashmir since 1947. This time they are facing different opponents.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasib Nazar
Jan 26, 2021 11:42am
All eyes are set to see the tenacity of farmers vs government.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jan 26, 2021 11:43am
Shameless Modi cares about no minority except for the Hindus.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramana
Jan 26, 2021 11:51am
Today Indian media covering farmers rally very nice. Still no response in many states from farmers in the support to Delhi farmers Republic Day parade. Farmers rally looking success in only few states ruling by UPA parties.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajendra Tikkoo
Jan 26, 2021 11:51am
This agitation doesn't have general public support anymore. Its a political movement with set agenda.
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
Jan 26, 2021 11:52am
Hindustan will be Kisaanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
KyaBolu
Jan 26, 2021 11:56am
Modi is not going back on his decisions. I hate him but admire him for one quality that he doesn't take U turns.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr Shakin Sweaty
Jan 26, 2021 11:56am
Bangladesh contingent marching in the Indian Republic Day parade
Reply Recommend 0
Qureshi
Jan 26, 2021 11:59am
This is fine example of vibrant democracy in India where Republic Day parade and farmers protest rally run simultaneously in their capital without disturbing each other.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jan 26, 2021 12:00pm
Happy Republic Day India.Love from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 26, 2021 12:01pm
Congratulations!!
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Arab
Jan 26, 2021 12:04pm
#civilwar
Reply Recommend 0
Opinion
Jan 26, 2021 12:06pm
This is what happens when you choose extremists as leaders
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jan 26, 2021 12:13pm
This is only possible in real democracy
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Jan 26, 2021 12:15pm
The government may also shortly show you that it means business as well. Modi's kid gloves can come off too!
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 26, 2021 12:15pm
@Pakistani, " Happy Republic Day India.Love from Pakistan...." Thanks Bro for the Wishes.... Good Luck....
Reply Recommend 0
Karim Hunzai (Berlin)
Jan 26, 2021 12:25pm
Weldone take over the City.
Reply Recommend 0
Raju S Bhaandari
Jan 26, 2021 12:34pm
Rafael , contingent from Bangladesh are the highlights of Republic day Parade in Delhi.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 26, 2021 12:40pm
All the best farmers
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jan 26, 2021 12:41pm
Can you think of protest against government in China?
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Karim
Jan 26, 2021 12:42pm
Take Over the city. Pakistani Farmers are with you
Reply Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Jan 26, 2021 12:43pm
@Pakistani, thanks. With your wishes India keeps its democratic values high and keeps contributing to world's welfare. Long live India and her democracy!
Reply Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Jan 26, 2021 12:45pm
As long as they carry Indian flag no problem! Allowing these rich,lazy thugs to protest last two months is a master stroke ! Govt made no effort to stop them who came in Mercedes and BMW and had food supplies for six months. Most of us who were sympathetic to famers by nature last 45 days have seen their true face. Most Indians have come to realise that these Punjabi middlemen who control Mandi are blackmarketers and not farmers.Also most states including UP,WB,MP grow multiple cash crops now
Reply Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Jan 26, 2021 12:46pm
This is not China ! In a democracy of 1.4 billion it's part of baggage!
Reply Recommend 0
Syren
Jan 26, 2021 01:00pm
Too much of carrot, now time for stick to work. Enough is enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul Sharma
Jan 26, 2021 01:37pm
@Adil Batliwala, Thanks, true republic. Every one has right to speak in india. It's not like China.
Reply Recommend 0
Rohit Sah
Jan 26, 2021 01:41pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, look in mirror first.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jan 26, 2021 01:47pm
Modiji gets his first massive street politics failure. Farmers giving Modiji in his own style of politics.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 26, 2021 01:59pm
@Pakistani, "Happy Republic Day India.Love from Pakistan." Thank You.. Bro.
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Jan 26, 2021 02:15pm
@Imtiaz Karim, do they even know what’s going on in the outside world?
Reply Recommend 0
Halftrack
Jan 26, 2021 02:15pm
Democracy at play so is rule of law
Reply Recommend 0
Vox populi
Jan 26, 2021 02:16pm
And then what?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 26, 2021 02:25pm
This is the start of the end of Hidutva Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 26, 2021 02:38pm
No forceful disappearance of protestors by Government agencies. That's a beauty of Indian democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Dziner
Jan 26, 2021 02:39pm
Khalistan Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 26, 2021 02:40pm
@Mahen, Führer Modi is another Donald Trump, who like him rattles nationalist support to see him through elections. But he has simply not interest or understanding for India's poor or farmers. He is the PM of businessmen. But he is simply not someone who will ever be doing anything to help the poor.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 26, 2021 02:45pm
The concerns of Sikh farmers are genuine. First, farmers will feel attracted towards these private players, Hindu Baniyas, who will offer a better price for the produce. The 'government mandis' will pack up meanwhile and after a few years, these Hindu Baniyas will start exploiting the farmers. Führer Modi's ulterior motive is to ensure Hindus suppress all minorities and control everything!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 26, 2021 02:47pm
@Qureshi , Disguised RSS hypocrites get spotted easily!
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Arab
Jan 26, 2021 03:31pm
Civil war in India
Reply Recommend 0

