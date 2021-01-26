Dawn Logo

Indian farm protesters battle police to plant flags at historic Red Fort

AFP | ReutersPublished January 26, 2021Updated January 26, 2021 10:37pm
Police officers scuffle with a demonstrator during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India, January 26. — Reuters
Farmers take part in a tractor rally as they continue to demonstrate against the central government's recent agricultural reforms in New Delhi on January 26, 2021. — AFP
Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms breached barricades on Tuesday to enter the historic Red Fort complex in the capital and hoist flags after clashing with police, who fired tear gas to scatter them.

Growers, angered by laws they say help large, private buyers at the expense of producers, have camped outside New Delhi for almost two months, posing one of the biggest challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014.

The body of one protester draped in an Indian tricolour lay in a central Delhi street after the tractor he rode overturned in one of the clashes, said a witness, Vishu Arora.

“He died right there,” Arora added.

A Reuters witness saw at least five police and three protesters injured at the Red Fort, from whose ramparts Modi delivers an annual speech. Some of those who scaled its walls carried ceremonial swords, overwhelming police who were trying to prevent them from entering.

Protesters climb on a dome at the ramparts of the Red Fort during the protest in New Delhi on January 26. — AFP
Protesters climb on a dome at the ramparts of the Red Fort during the protest in New Delhi on January 26. — AFP

The government ordered internet services in some parts of the capital to be blocked, according to mobile carrier Vodafone Idea, in an attempt to prevent further unrest.

Lost control

Tens of thousands of bearded and turbanned farmers, many bundled against the winter cold, began the day in a convoy of tractors festooned with Indian and union flags along the city's fringes.

But hundreds of protesters soon broke away from pre-approved routes, heading for the city centre where the government was holding an annual Republic Day parade of troops and military hardware on Tuesday morning.

“Modi will hear us now, he will have to hear us now,” said Sukhdev Singh, 55, a farmer from the northern state of Punjab, who was among hundreds of protesters, some on horseback, who broke away from one of the three protest routes.

From the city's north they headed towards the government buildings in the centre. They commandeered cranes and used ropes to tear down roadblocks, forcing constables in riot gear to give way, Reuters witnesses said.

A second group rode tractors to get to a key central traffic junction, also breaching barricades after similar clashes with police.

Hundreds also fought police outside the Delhi police headquarters.

In a statement, Delhi police accused those who diverged from the agreed routes of “violence and destruction”.

“They have caused great damage to public property and many police personnel have also been injured,” the statement said.

Protest organiser Samyukt Kisan Morcha said the groups deviating from set routes did not represent the majority of farmers.

“We also condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts,” the group of farm unions said in a statement.

Amarinder Singh, chief minister of Punjab state where many of the protesters came from, called the clashes “shocking”.

“The violence by some elements is unacceptable,” he said in a tweet. “It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers.”

Farmer pressure

Agriculture employs about half of India's population of 1.3 billion, and unrest among an estimated 150 million landowning farmers worries the government.

Indian policemen beat farmers driving a tractor after protesting farmers and policemen clash during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Jan 26. — AP
Indian policemen beat farmers driving a tractor after protesting farmers and policemen clash during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Jan 26. — AP

Nine rounds of talks with farmers' unions have failed to end the protests, as farm leaders rejected the government's offer to delay the laws for 18 months, making a push for repeal instead.

The government says that the farmers have been manipulated by opposition parties which have largely backed the rural campaign.

“The farm organisations have a very strong hold,” said Ambar Kumar Ghosh, an analyst at New Delhi think tank the Observer Research Foundation.

“They have the resources to mobilise support, and to continue the protest for a long time. They have also been very successful in keeping the protest really focused.”

'National embarrassment'

All over the city, security forces fired tear gas and staged baton charges.

But the farmers also laid into police with branches and metal bars and hijacked buses that had been used to block their convoys.

The US embassy released a “security alert” warning American nationals to avoid trouble zones.

The government had opposed the rally saying it would be a “national embarrassment” on Republic Day. Police allowed the demonstration if farmers waited until after the military parade and kept to a route away from central Delhi.

But the security was breached while Modi and other dignitaries watched tanks and troops pass along the Rajpath boulevard while newly acquired Rafale fighter jets flew overhead.

Modi waved to crowds and was driven back to his residence barely 30 minutes before the fleets of tractors took over the centre.

Popular support

“We are going to show the government that we mean business,” said protester Nareesh Singh as he revved up his tractor and drove into a cloud of tear gas.

Farmers' leaders say they have enough supplies to keep their protest camps going for a year. The leaders said the police had provoked the farmers into violence.

In a statement, police replied that they had to act after the farmers broke the conditions for the rally.

“When you attack a peaceful protest, then difficulties for the government will surely increase,” union leader Kawalpreet Singh Pannu told AFP.

“This won't stop here. Our movement and message have only become stronger.”

He said a new protest would be held on February 1 outside parliament when the government announces its budget.

On one main road, people on rooftops threw petals on the tractor convoys.

Elsewhere people cheered and applauded as farmers went past waving Indian flags and blowing horns.

India showcases its military hardware with a parade every year on Republic Day, which marks the adoption of its constitution in 1950.

This year's ceremonies went ahead despite security concerns.

The parade was cut back because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the number of spectators reduced from 125,000 to 25,000.

Smaller farmer demonstrations were held in Mumbai and Bangalore and in the rural state of Haryana.

Adil Batliwala
Jan 26, 2021 11:24am
Wish every one a very happy Republic Day of India.....
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 26, 2021 11:25am
What else can the oppressed, depressed and suppressed Indian farmers do to peacefully protest against the racist, biased, bigot, prejudiced and liar Modi and his fascist, crooked, cunning, cruel, corrupt and criminal R.S.S. and BJP cronies, in order to earn their legitimate rights and privileges in the biggest false, feign, frail, feint, sham, shame and fraud democracy in the world called Republic of India?
Reply Recommend 0
Mahen
Jan 26, 2021 11:28am
It’s battle between the agents & the govt. who think in long run for macro developments in agriculture sector. Please focus on your countries concerns which pulls you towards liquidation.
Reply Recommend 0
Peterson
Jan 26, 2021 11:30am
Pure Indian National Congress Party Protest is going on in India in guise of Farmer's Protest! Drama of defamed Corrupt Congressi at useless guys
Reply Recommend 0
RAJESH GOPINATHAN
Jan 26, 2021 11:35am
So what? They are allowed to do peaceful protests. if they break the rules, they will be punished.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jan 26, 2021 11:35am
India always love to behave brutality like they are doing in Kashmir since 1947. This time they are facing different opponents.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasib Nazar
Jan 26, 2021 11:42am
All eyes are set to see the tenacity of farmers vs government.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jan 26, 2021 11:43am
Shameless Modi cares about no minority except for the Hindus.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramana
Jan 26, 2021 11:51am
Today Indian media covering farmers rally very nice. Still no response in many states from farmers in the support to Delhi farmers Republic Day parade. Farmers rally looking success in only few states ruling by UPA parties.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajendra Tikkoo
Jan 26, 2021 11:51am
This agitation doesn't have general public support anymore. Its a political movement with set agenda.
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
Jan 26, 2021 11:52am
Hindustan will be Kisaanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
KyaBolu
Jan 26, 2021 11:56am
Modi is not going back on his decisions. I hate him but admire him for one quality that he doesn't take U turns.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr Shakin Sweaty
Jan 26, 2021 11:56am
Bangladesh contingent marching in the Indian Republic Day parade
Reply Recommend 0
Qureshi
Jan 26, 2021 11:59am
This is fine example of vibrant democracy in India where Republic Day parade and farmers protest rally run simultaneously in their capital without disturbing each other.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jan 26, 2021 12:00pm
Happy Republic Day India.Love from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 26, 2021 12:01pm
Congratulations!!
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Arab
Jan 26, 2021 12:04pm
#civilwar
Reply Recommend 0
Opinion
Jan 26, 2021 12:06pm
This is what happens when you choose extremists as leaders
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jan 26, 2021 12:13pm
This is only possible in real democracy
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Jan 26, 2021 12:15pm
The government may also shortly show you that it means business as well. Modi's kid gloves can come off too!
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 26, 2021 12:15pm
@Pakistani, " Happy Republic Day India.Love from Pakistan...." Thanks Bro for the Wishes.... Good Luck....
Reply Recommend 0
Karim Hunzai (Berlin)
Jan 26, 2021 12:25pm
Weldone take over the City.
Reply Recommend 0
Raju S Bhaandari
Jan 26, 2021 12:34pm
Rafael , contingent from Bangladesh are the highlights of Republic day Parade in Delhi.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 26, 2021 12:40pm
All the best farmers
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jan 26, 2021 12:41pm
Can you think of protest against government in China?
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Karim
Jan 26, 2021 12:42pm
Take Over the city. Pakistani Farmers are with you
Reply Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Jan 26, 2021 12:43pm
@Pakistani, thanks. With your wishes India keeps its democratic values high and keeps contributing to world's welfare. Long live India and her democracy!
Reply Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Jan 26, 2021 12:45pm
As long as they carry Indian flag no problem! Allowing these rich,lazy thugs to protest last two months is a master stroke ! Govt made no effort to stop them who came in Mercedes and BMW and had food supplies for six months. Most of us who were sympathetic to famers by nature last 45 days have seen their true face. Most Indians have come to realise that these Punjabi middlemen who control Mandi are blackmarketers and not farmers.Also most states including UP,WB,MP grow multiple cash crops now
Reply Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Jan 26, 2021 12:46pm
This is not China ! In a democracy of 1.4 billion it's part of baggage!
Reply Recommend 0
Syren
Jan 26, 2021 01:00pm
Too much of carrot, now time for stick to work. Enough is enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul Sharma
Jan 26, 2021 01:37pm
@Adil Batliwala, Thanks, true republic. Every one has right to speak in india. It's not like China.
Reply Recommend 0
Rohit Sah
Jan 26, 2021 01:41pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, look in mirror first.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jan 26, 2021 01:47pm
Modiji gets his first massive street politics failure. Farmers giving Modiji in his own style of politics.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 26, 2021 01:59pm
@Pakistani, "Happy Republic Day India.Love from Pakistan." Thank You.. Bro.
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Jan 26, 2021 02:15pm
@Imtiaz Karim, do they even know what’s going on in the outside world?
Reply Recommend 0
Halftrack
Jan 26, 2021 02:15pm
Democracy at play so is rule of law
Reply Recommend 0
Vox populi
Jan 26, 2021 02:16pm
And then what?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 26, 2021 02:25pm
This is the start of the end of Hidutva Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 26, 2021 02:38pm
No forceful disappearance of protestors by Government agencies. That's a beauty of Indian democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Dziner
Jan 26, 2021 02:39pm
Khalistan Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 26, 2021 02:40pm
@Mahen, Führer Modi is another Donald Trump, who like him rattles nationalist support to see him through elections. But he has simply not interest or understanding for India's poor or farmers. He is the PM of businessmen. But he is simply not someone who will ever be doing anything to help the poor.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 26, 2021 02:45pm
The concerns of Sikh farmers are genuine. First, farmers will feel attracted towards these private players, Hindu Baniyas, who will offer a better price for the produce. The 'government mandis' will pack up meanwhile and after a few years, these Hindu Baniyas will start exploiting the farmers. Führer Modi's ulterior motive is to ensure Hindus suppress all minorities and control everything!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 26, 2021 02:47pm
@Qureshi , Disguised RSS hypocrites get spotted easily!
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Arab
Jan 26, 2021 03:31pm
Civil war in India
Reply Recommend 0
Madan
Jan 26, 2021 06:35pm
Bangladesh tri-service contingent participated today's Indian Republic Day.
Reply Recommend 0
dev
Jan 26, 2021 06:47pm
They were allowed to do protest peacefully, beauty of democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Jan 26, 2021 06:49pm
More shame for India on jan 26.
Reply Recommend 0
D Datta
Jan 26, 2021 06:50pm
@Pakistani, Thanks Bro!
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Jan 26, 2021 06:52pm
Reminds me of Jallianwala Bagh, stay strong farmers.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawwad
Jan 26, 2021 07:31pm
Farmers are being lead into false promises by opposition. They should be dealt with strictly.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Jan 26, 2021 07:32pm
People are dying on the streets and Modi is busy watching foreign planes flying over. He's definitely over his head.
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 26, 2021 07:42pm
@Pakistani, All supported by the land of the purest.
Reply Recommend 0
Faps
Jan 26, 2021 07:50pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, take your blindfold off. Have you seen how much Modi was willing to back off but they don’t want to negotiate at all
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 26, 2021 07:50pm
Be ready to get the reply.
Reply Recommend 0
Faps
Jan 26, 2021 07:52pm
@Karim Hunzai (Berlin), just wait, the Germans will get you before you turn violent on them
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 26, 2021 07:52pm
@bhaRAT©, We know far better. With your profound wisdom, you should have saved your country from the ignominy of the seizure of your aircraft, and would have avoided the looming payment of penalty to the mining company.
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jan 26, 2021 07:56pm
@Opinion , "This is what happens when you choose extremists as leaders" very enlightening. This would explain the large PDM protests as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Jan 26, 2021 07:59pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, There are hints free for offering.Watch out for opposition march towards Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Sekh Munnawar
Jan 26, 2021 08:04pm
@M. Saeed, hindutva can never end,it will be present till the time Sun rises and sets.Even the colour of dusk is saffron.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 26, 2021 08:06pm
RSS police against the Sikh farmers.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 26, 2021 08:08pm
@Hasib Nazar, 'All eyes are set to see the tenacity of farmers vs government.' Farmers will win they feed the other 23 nations in India.
Reply Recommend 0
ajay
Jan 26, 2021 08:31pm
@Amin Arab, india is not only delhi , its too big for your small brain,India is 10 times larger than your tiny country and worlds biggest democracy which you wont understand.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 26, 2021 08:41pm
5cr invested in it, take my words, we'll not put any restrictions to reply.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 26, 2021 08:46pm
@Amin Arab, this is not Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 26, 2021 08:50pm
@F Khan, Don't worry about Modi failure. Take care of your country first. Modi knows well how to manage its issues
Reply Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Jan 26, 2021 08:55pm
Farmer group have called off the tractor rally protest sue to violence by some unruly farmers. On the path of Gandhi philosophy. Non violence is the only way
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jan 26, 2021 09:31pm
@Sriniwas, "Farmer group have called off the tractor rally protest sue to violence by some unruly farmers. On the path of Gandhi philosophy. Non violence is the only way" Who will trust them to keep to their word?
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Jan 26, 2021 10:09pm
Khalistan flag flies on the Red Fort on the Republic day of India. Reminder to Indians ... What you sow for others ....
Reply Recommend 0
Critic
Jan 26, 2021 10:27pm
Democracy didn’t have any patience left....
Reply Recommend 0

