South Africa win toss, bat against Pakistan in first Test in Karachi

AFPPublished January 26, 2021Updated January 26, 2021 10:30am
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and South Africa captain Quinton de Kock look on during the toss. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan squad in National Stadium, Karachi ahead of the first Test against South Africa. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
South Africa captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Pakistan at the National stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

South Africa entered the Test — their first in Pakistan in 14 years — with two spinners, Keshav Maharaj and George Linde, to exploit a bare pitch which is expected to take spin.

Pakistan handed Test caps to 34-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and 25-year-old opener Imran Butt in a combination of three pacers and two spinners.

Teams

Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (capt), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, George Linde

Umpires

Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK) Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee

Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)

Common Sense
Jan 26, 2021 10:25am
I anticipate this ending in draw due to good batting track on the offer.
Fastrack
Jan 26, 2021 10:27am
Congrats Pakistan. Nothing succeeds like success.
ssr
Jan 26, 2021 10:29am
SA 2-0
Raghav
Jan 26, 2021 10:55am
@Fastrack, congrats for what, loading the task.
Thinking
Jan 26, 2021 10:56am
SA won toss and some Pakistan's think pak already won the match
