South Africa bowled out for 220 in first Test against Pakistan

AFP | Dawn.comPublished January 26, 2021Updated January 26, 2021 04:11pm
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R), wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (C) and Nauman Ali celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Dean Elgar during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP
Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan shatters bails to run-out South Africa's batsman Rassie van der Dussen during the first day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National stadium on Jan 26. — AP
Pakistan's spinner Yasir Shah, second from right, celebrates with teammates on the dismissal of South Africa's batsman Faf du Plessis during the first day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National stadium on Jan 26. — AP
South Africa were bowled out for 220 on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi on Tuesday.

Spinners Yasir Shah (3-54) and debutant Nauman Ali (2-38) destroyed the tourists on a brownish pitch after South Africa won the toss and batted.

Dean Elgar top-scored with 58 while George Linde made 35.

Opener Elgar struck his 16th Test half-century, laced with nine boundaries before he edged debutant Nauman into the hands of Babar Azam in the slip.

Elgar and Faf du Plessis (23) had steadied the innings during their 45-run stand for the third wicket after Aiden Markram (13) and Rassie van der Dussen (17) were dismissed in the first session.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had Markram caught in the slip, while van der Dussen was run out after attempting a quick single, with wicketkeeper Rizwan diving acrobatically to dislodge the wickets.

The tourists were 179-6 at tea after Nauman dismissed South African skipper Quinton de Kock (15) and Elgar (58) as South Africa fumbled from a steady 94-2 at lunch.

At tea Geroge Linde (25) and Keshav Maharaj (nought) were at the crease as South Africa – who won the toss and batted – were left to fight on a brownish pitch, which had started to take slow spin.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and South Africa captain Quinton de Kock look on during the toss. — DawnNewsTV
Proteas captain Quinton de Kock earlier won the toss and opted to bat, hoping to get a big first-innings total.

South Africa entered the Test — their first in Pakistan in 14 years — with two spinners, Keshav Maharaj and George Linde, to exploit a bare pitch which is expected to take spin.

Pakistan handed Test caps to 34-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and 25-year-old opener Imran Butt in a combination of three pacers and two spinners.

Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar, who has officiated on-field in the most international games (391), is supervising his first test in Pakistan since making his debut in 2000.

Dar got his first opportunity at home after the International Cricket Council allowed the appointment of local match officials for international matches because of travel restrictions in place for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teams

Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (capt), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, George Linde

Umpires

Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK) Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee

Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)

Comments (18)
Common Sense
Jan 26, 2021 10:25am
I anticipate this ending in draw due to good batting track on the offer.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Jan 26, 2021 10:25am
Nouman ali's selection is a bit suspicious because currently Sajid khan could have a better choice
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 26, 2021 10:27am
Congrats Pakistan. Nothing succeeds like success.
Reply Recommend 0
ssr
Jan 26, 2021 10:29am
SA 2-0
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 26, 2021 10:36am
(PPI) Punjabi Pakhtun Itehad Vs South Africa. All the best to our Provincial team. Welcome South Africa to our beautiful country.
Reply Recommend 0
Raghav
Jan 26, 2021 10:55am
@Fastrack, congrats for what, loading the task.
Reply Recommend 0
Thinking
Jan 26, 2021 10:56am
SA won toss and some Pakistan's think pak already won the match
Reply Recommend 0
What in a name
Jan 26, 2021 11:04am
Fed-up of hearing Pakistan being whitewashed in every series, no more amusing. Show some spine like the Indian junior team in just concluded Australia tour. Spine matters.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasib Nazar
Jan 26, 2021 11:35am
Best of very good team Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 26, 2021 11:37am
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Congo
Jan 26, 2021 11:39am
This is very good for development of sports esp cricket in Pakistan. Is it being played before empty stands or are some pockets of spectators allowed. Nonetheless, the euphoria about a full strength SAf touring Pakistan will help inspire young boys and girls
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Jan 26, 2021 11:47am
Good luck to South Africa!
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Jan 26, 2021 12:00pm
Pakistan will all the matches. Home ground advantage.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jan 26, 2021 12:23pm
Looking at our fast bowling, it doesn't look as if we can take 20 wickets against any team. It needed some divine help and we got a run out in this session.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jan 26, 2021 12:41pm
Not a good team selection! NZ's history will be repeated again!
Reply Recommend 0
Parth Chaturvedi
Jan 26, 2021 01:06pm
Almost 100 runs in a session for loss of 2 wickets! How is that making inroads? By day end this way they will be at close to 300 runs!
Reply Recommend 0
Bret
Jan 26, 2021 01:07pm
Pakistan is already out of the Test Championship
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jan 26, 2021 03:57pm
Serve them "fantastic tea."
Reply Recommend 0

