Pakistan make inroads in 1st session, South Africa 2 down for 94 at lunch

South Africa lost two wickets in the first 16 overs of the first Test match against Pakistan at Karachi's National Stadium on Tuesday.

Proteas captain Quinton de Kock earlier won the toss and opted to bat, hoping to get a big first-innings total.

But the South Africans suffered an early loss when opener Aiden Markram was removed by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the fifth over for 13.

Rassie van der Dussen, who came in after the fall of the wicket, was unfortunately run out in the 16th over after some quick work by Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

At lunch, the visitors were 94 for 2, with opener Dean Elgar looking set at 46 not out and Faf du Plessis (14*) giving him support.

South Africa entered the Test — their first in Pakistan in 14 years — with two spinners, Keshav Maharaj and George Linde, to exploit a bare pitch which is expected to take spin.

Pakistan handed Test caps to 34-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and 25-year-old opener Imran Butt in a combination of three pacers and two spinners.

Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar, who has officiated on-field in the most international games (391), is supervising his first test in Pakistan since making his debut in 2000.

Dar got his first opportunity at home after the International Cricket Council allowed the appointment of local match officials for international matches because of travel restrictions in place for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teams

Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (capt), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, George Linde

Umpires

Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK) Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee

Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)