Houbara hunting permits issued to UAE royal family

KARACHI: The federal government has issued at least seven special permits to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and other members of the royal family to hunt the internationally-protected bird species houbara bustard during the 2020-21 hunting season, it has been learnt.

According to sources, other hunters include the crown prince and deputy supreme commander of the armed forces of the country, president’s representative, adviser to the president, a member of the executive council and others.

The hunting permits have been issued by the foreign ministry’s deputy chief of protocol and were delivered to the UAE Embassy in Islamabad so that these could be sent to the hunters belonging to the tiny country located along the coast of the Gulf.

According to the permits, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and crown prince and deputy supreme commander of the armed forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan have been allocated hunting areas in three provinces — Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

The areas allotted to them are: Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Chakwal districts; Sukkur, Ghotki, Nawabshah, Sang­har (including Kot Diji and not across Nara Canal) districts; and districts of Panjgur, Zhob, Kharan (excluding Nag Dara breeding area), Washuk, Gwadar (excluding Gwadar, Ormara and Pasni) and Lehri tehsil of Sibi district (Domki area only).

The president’s represen­tative in the Western Region and member of the royal family, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, has been allocated Khairpur Nathan Shah tehsil, Johi tehsil and Union Council Fareedabad in Dadu district, Ghaibi Dero tehsil in Larkana district, Khairpur and other areas.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2021