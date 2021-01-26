Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 26, 2021

Five-month domestic debt servicing jumps by 38pc

Shahid IqbalPublished January 26, 2021Updated January 26, 2021 09:02am
Salman Khan
Salman Khan

KARACHI: The country’s domestic debt servicing soared by 38 per cent in the first five months of this fiscal year, reflecting excessive borrowing by the government to bridge widening fiscal deficit, shows a latest report of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Monetary Policy Information Compendium for January issued on Friday revealed that both stocks of domestic debt and debt servicing increased during the July-November period of FY21.

Domestic debt servicing rose by Rs255 billion to Rs921bn during July-November as against Rs666bn in the corresponding period last year.

The increased debt servicing is practically restricting development spending plans of the government, which may result in poor economic growth rate. It has projected fiscal deficit target of 7pc for FY21.

The SBP in its first quarterly economic report for 2020-21 observed that higher debt servicing has eaten up most of the tax collected by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The SBP report said the primary balance posted a surplus of 0.6pc during July-September quarter, almost the same as in 1QFY20. However, the steep rise in interest payments consumed over 73pc of the FBR’s tax collection and constituted nearly 53.8pc of total federal expenditures, it said.

Rising debt servicing forces the government to borrow more which has further increased its liabilities. In entire FY20, it had to spend Rs2,387bn to service its domestic debt.

The highest increase was noted in the debt servicing of permanent debt which jumped by 77.6pc to Rs421bn in the July-November period of this fiscal year against Rs237bn in the same period of last year.

The stock of permanent debts, which mostly comprises Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), rose to Rs15.492 trillion in November FY21. The stock added Rs1,406bn during the five-month period under review.

The long-term PIBs have been a strong instrument for banks and corporate sector to invest as they offer higher returns while the government also prefers to borrow through PIBs as it provides longer space for maturity of the papers. The PIBs constituted Rs14.033tr in total stocks of permanent debts.

The floating debt servicing increased by 30.6pc to Rs351bn during the five-month period compared to Rs269bn in the corresponding period last year. The floating debts are mainly market treasury bills.

However, the stock of T-bills decreased by Rs572bn to Rs5,005bn during the first five months of FY21.

The government paid Rs149bn in debt servicing for unfunded debts, which are mobilised through government savings schemes, fell by 6.6pc during the period under review.

The stock of savings schemes declined by Rs5bn to Rs3669bn till November FY21.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mashaal
Jan 26, 2021 08:53am
Will IK tweet about it? He was quick to point out a very short term trade surplus?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 26, 2021 08:56am
More debts and loans. IK has taken the country from bad to worse.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulqarnain
Jan 26, 2021 09:02am
Looted billions by the failed opposition is causing this problem. CPEC will set this right. No worries Khan. We are with you
Reply Recommend 0
Firangi
Jan 26, 2021 09:04am
Basically new debt to service interest but not principal which end very badly for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
What in a name
Jan 26, 2021 09:27am
Fatima Jinnah park (f9) is on offer for 500 billion loan.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Jan 26, 2021 09:30am
Take more loans and be surprised when debt servicing soars
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 26, 2021 09:32am
Pmik is now better than Modi?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Shared city
26 Jan 2021

Shared city

Karachi is not a city ‘created by everybody’.
Back to governance
Updated 25 Jan 2021

Back to governance

While PDM has continued efforts to mount political pressure, it has been unable to force a crisis to challenge the PTI government.

Editorial

Pakistan-US ties
Updated 26 Jan 2021

Pakistan-US ties

The US remains the world’s most powerful country, one Pakistan cannot afford to ignore.
26 Jan 2021

NAB not impartial

NAB CHAIRMAN retired justice Javed Iqbal has claimed that his organisation is an unbiased anti white-collar-crime...
26 Jan 2021

Pakistan-South Africa series

IN what is seen as a rare instance, Pakistan start as the underdogs on their home turf when they take on South ...
Updated 25 Jan 2021

Where the buck stops

The rights to due process and security of person are accorded to every individual in this country.
25 Jan 2021

PPP’s plan?

THE PDM faces a fresh crisis as the PPP takes a conspicuously soft position on the long march. While the PDM talks ...
25 Jan 2021

Forward guidance

THE State Bank has taken the unusual step of issuing a forward guidance in its latest monetary policy statement to...