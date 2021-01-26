Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 26, 2021

Man, wife convicted in kidnapping, rape case in Rawalpindi

Mohammad AsgharPublished January 26, 2021Updated January 26, 2021 01:35pm
Additional Sessions Judge Jhangeer Ali Gondal on Monday convicted a man and his wife in a kidnapping and rape case. —Reuters/File
Additional Sessions Judge Jhangeer Ali Gondal on Monday convicted a man and his wife in a kidnapping and rape case. —Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: Additional Sessions Judge Jhangeer Ali Gondal on Monday convicted a man and his wife in a kidnapping and rape case.

The judge awarded death sentence to the man and imposed a fine of Rs500,000, besides sentencing his wife to life imprisonment.

They were proven guilty of kidnapping a female MSc student in August last year.

The main accused, Qasim Jhangeer, 33, shall also have to pay Rs1,000,000 as compensation to the victim who was abducted. In case of default, the convict shall undergo six months’ imprisonment.

The accused had also been convicted of kidnapping the girl and was awarded rigorous imprisonment for life along with fine of Rs1,000,000. In case of failing to pay the fine, the accused will undergo imprisonment for six months.

The accused was further convicted and awarded rigorous imprisonment for three years and fine of Rs1,000,000 under prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

The judge also convicted Qasim’s wife Ms Kiran Mehmood, 24, and awarded her life sentence and fine of Rs1,000,000 on charges of kidnapping the girl student. She was further awarded three years rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs1,000,000 under Prevention Of Electronic Act 2016.

The couple kidnapped an Allama Iqbal Open University’s student from outside the Gordon College where she went to attend a workshop. As she came out of the gate of the college, a masked woman met her and posed herself as a student and started walking towards the Tipu Road along with her.

Soon her husband came in a car and both forced the student into the car.

They took her to their house in Gulistan Colony where the man raped her while his wife made a video of this brutal act.

A senior police official had told Dawn that the accused, an IT expert, had confessed to having sexually assaulted 45 minor girls and made their photographs and videos. When police contacted other victims of the accused, none of them was willing to come on record due to social stigma.

The police had also sought the Federal Investigation Agency’s help after the accused confessed to having sexually assaulted 45 underage girls.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2021

Violence against children , Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Wajahat Ali Khan
Jan 26, 2021 10:35am
what in the hell is happening here?
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jan 26, 2021 12:20pm
This is just the tip of the iceberg as Pakistan has a huge rape problem and due to social stigma only 1% gets reported
Reply Recommend 0
israr
Jan 26, 2021 01:36pm
thanks for reporting this, girls beware of other girls you do not know and even if you know, take good care do not jump into anyone's car, if a wife can do this then trust me anyone can do this
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Jan 26, 2021 01:48pm
Looks fishy, seems the guy and his wife are hard done for consensual sex.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 26, 2021 01:51pm
What a grave, gruesome, grim, gross and great tragedy? Are we still living in dark ages?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Shared city
26 Jan 2021

Shared city

Karachi is not a city ‘created by everybody’.
Back to governance
Updated 25 Jan 2021

Back to governance

While PDM has continued efforts to mount political pressure, it has been unable to force a crisis to challenge the PTI government.

Editorial

Pakistan-US ties
Updated 26 Jan 2021

Pakistan-US ties

The US remains the world’s most powerful country, one Pakistan cannot afford to ignore.
26 Jan 2021

NAB not impartial

NAB CHAIRMAN retired justice Javed Iqbal has claimed that his organisation is an unbiased anti white-collar-crime...
26 Jan 2021

Pakistan-South Africa series

IN what is seen as a rare instance, Pakistan start as the underdogs on their home turf when they take on South ...
Updated 25 Jan 2021

Where the buck stops

The rights to due process and security of person are accorded to every individual in this country.
25 Jan 2021

PPP’s plan?

THE PDM faces a fresh crisis as the PPP takes a conspicuously soft position on the long march. While the PDM talks ...
25 Jan 2021

Forward guidance

THE State Bank has taken the unusual step of issuing a forward guidance in its latest monetary policy statement to...