Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 25, 2021

Govt ready to review social media rules, IHC told

Tahir NaseerPublished January 25, 2021Updated January 25, 2021 02:48pm
Islamabad High Court Chief Jus­tice Athar Minallah said the matter of enforcing social media rules involved Article-19 and Article-19A of the Constitution which were "related to fundamental rights". — Dawn/File
Islamabad High Court Chief Jus­tice Athar Minallah said the matter of enforcing social media rules involved Article-19 and Article-19A of the Constitution which were "related to fundamental rights". — Dawn/File

The government is ready to review new social media rules introduced last year and will consult all stakeholders in this regard, Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during a hearing on Monday.

IHC Chief Jus­tice Athar Minallah was hearing a petition by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against social media rules introduced by the government in November.

The new rules, introduced through the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content Rules 2020 under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, were immediately rejected by many stakeholders such as the Internet Service Providers of Pakistan and were widely criticised as being "draconian".

During the hearing today, the AGP informed the court that the government supported a review of the social media regulation rules and "a review will be held after consultation with [relevant] stakeholders and petitioners."

Justice Minallah said the matter of enforcing social media rules involved Article-19 (Freedom of Speech) and Article-19A (Right to Information) of the Constitution which were "related to fundamental rights".

He said relevant stakeholders were seemingly not consulted during the formulation of the social media rules. "Pakistan Bar Council and PFUJ are important stakeholders in this matter."

To this, AGP Khan assured the court that the petitioners would be consulted and the government was not looking to put a "complete restriction" nor was "closing any [social media] platform the solution".

He requested the court to give some time during which the government could review the rules together with the Pakistan Telecom Authority and the concerned stakeholders.

Justice Minallah welcomed the attorney general's response which he said had been "very positive", further adding that "consultation is necessary and [a] very appropriate [course of action]." He told the attorney general to present his recommendations to the stakeholders if they were ready to review the social media rules.

Advocate Usama Khawar, representing the PFUJ, told the court that they had been previously called for consultation but their recommendations were not given any weight.

Hearing of the case was adjourned to February 26.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
R Seshagiri Rao
Jan 25, 2021 03:03pm
Why to review them.., just punish those who report falsely.
Reply Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Jan 25, 2021 03:04pm
Till then the law will remain in place!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Back to governance

Back to governance

Maleeha Lodhi
While PDM has continued efforts to mount political pressure, it has been unable to force a crisis to challenge the PTI government.
Inequality virus
25 Jan 2021

Inequality virus

An Oxfam report calls for radical changes to the economic system.

Editorial

Updated 25 Jan 2021

Where the buck stops

The rights to due process and security of person are accorded to every individual in this country.
25 Jan 2021

PPP’s plan?

THE PDM faces a fresh crisis as the PPP takes a conspicuously soft position on the long march. While the PDM talks ...
25 Jan 2021

Forward guidance

THE State Bank has taken the unusual step of issuing a forward guidance in its latest monetary policy statement to...
Updated 24 Jan 2021

Delayed olive branch

THE PTI government has finally mustered up sufficient political prudence to extend an olive branch to the opposition...
24 Jan 2021

Bureaucracy reform

WHILE the intention behind the endeavour may be lauded, the civil service reform package unveiled by the government...
24 Jan 2021

Minority rights

ON Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to safeguard religious sites around the world,...