Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

AFPPublished January 25, 2021Updated January 25, 2021 11:43am
In this file photo taken on July 10, 2008 a Chinese soldier gestures as he stands near an Indian soldier on the Chinese side of the ancient Nathu La border crossing between India and China. — AFP
In this file photo taken on July 10, 2008 a Chinese soldier gestures as he stands near an Indian soldier on the Chinese side of the ancient Nathu La border crossing between India and China. — AFP

Indian and Chinese troops have brawled again on their contested border, leaving injuries on both sides, military sources and media reports said on Monday, barely six months after a deadly clash in the Himalayas.

The incident happened last week at the Naku La pass in Sikkim state, the sources told AFP. Media reports quoted Indian military officials as saying there were casualties on both sides.

A Chinese patrol tried to cross into Indian territory and was forced back, the officials said.

Naku La connects Sikkim to the Tibet region in China.

Hand-to-hand fighting on the Sikkim border in May last year set off the latest frontier tensions between the world's two most-populous nations.

In June, troops from the two sides fought with fists and wooden clubs in the Galwan valley of Ladakh region, resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops.

China and India, who fought a border war in 1962, blamed each other for the dispute and each has poured tens of thousands of extra troops into border zones.

Both sides have since said that they are looking to find ways to de-escalate the situation on the border, but talks have made little headway and both sides have maintained a heavy military deployment through the freezing winter months. The latest de-escalation talks between military commanders were held on Sunday.

Last month, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there had been “no meaningful result” from several rounds of diplomatic and military talks aimed at de-escalating the confrontation.

“If the status quo continues, it is obvious that the deployment won’t come down,” Singh had said during an interview with Reuters partner ANI.

F-35
Jan 25, 2021 11:17am
China will have to pay a very heavy price.
Reply Recommend 0
Love love
Jan 25, 2021 11:19am
Two powers fighting over clout
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 25, 2021 11:19am
Eventually, the brave, bold, blazing and brilliant People's Republic of China's army will overcome the attacking, intruding, invading, occupying, abusing and annexing India army and teach them a good lesson.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiran
Jan 25, 2021 11:21am
Chinese need a lesson, to be taught.
Reply Recommend 0
wiserneighbour
Jan 25, 2021 11:23am
Chinese soyboys will get hammered for sure.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran (Humne ghabarana hai)
Jan 25, 2021 11:25am
China will bend fown on knees
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jan 25, 2021 11:29am
@Kiran, go back in history and you will find out that China defeated USA in Vietnam!
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Jan 25, 2021 11:29am
As per this report 20 Chinese soldiers injured But iron brother still silent
Reply Recommend 0
Biswajit Mitra
Jan 25, 2021 11:31am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, In your dreams
Reply Recommend 0
Sachin Khandelwal
Jan 25, 2021 11:34am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, delusional thoughts
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jan 25, 2021 11:35am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, yes, totally agree with you that China will teach a good lesson to India! Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
harry
Jan 25, 2021 11:36am
Summers coming and this skirmish will be on rise...
Reply Recommend 0
Balakot
Jan 25, 2021 11:41am
The force that India is becoming in this century.
Reply Recommend 0
Halftrack
Jan 25, 2021 11:51am
Only india can stand up to china
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Jan 25, 2021 11:53am
Modi is desperate after failing to control covid & farmer protests he need diversion badly
Reply Recommend 0

