Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 25, 2021

India says troops had 'minor face-off' with China in Sikkim border area

AFP | ReutersPublished January 25, 2021Updated January 25, 2021 01:15pm
In this file photo taken on July 10, 2008 a Chinese soldier gestures as he stands near an Indian soldier on the Chinese side of the ancient Nathu La border crossing between India and China. — AFP
In this file photo taken on July 10, 2008 a Chinese soldier gestures as he stands near an Indian soldier on the Chinese side of the ancient Nathu La border crossing between India and China. — AFP

Indian and Chinese troops have fought a new brawl on their contested Himalayan border, leaving injuries on both sides, military officials said on Monday.

The fighting on January 20 came six months after a pitched battle which left at least 20 Indian troops dead as well as an unknown number of Chinese casualties.

The world's two most populous nations have since become embroiled in a diplomatic showdown over their geographical and political differences.

The Indian military played down the latest skirmish as a “minor face-off” at Naku La pass, which connects Sikkim state with Tibet on the Chinese side.

A short statement said the tensions were “resolved by local commanders as per established protocols”. Four Indian troops were injured when a Chinese patrol was forced back, government sources said.

They added that China's People's Liberation Army suffered an unknown number of casualties.

The incident, however, highlighted the increasingly fraught state of India-China relations. Details were released on the eve of India's Republic Day, when the country shows off its latest military hardware at a parade in the capital.

Hand-to-hand fighting between 150 soldiers from the two sides at Naku La in May last year set off the latest frontier tensions between the world's two most populous nations.

About 10 troops from each side suffered injuries and a series of other incidents followed.

In June, troops from the two sides fought with fists and wooden clubs in the Galwan valley of Ladakh region, leaving dozens dead. China has never confirmed it suffered fatalities.

China and India, who fought a border war in 1962, blame each other for the increased tensions and each has poured tens of thousands of extra troops into border zones.

The latest de-escalation talks between military commanders were held on Sunday but there have been no signs that either side is ready to back down.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said last month that relations between the neighbours had been “significantly damaged” by the events of the past year.

India is also wary of China's moves to extend its diplomatic muscle into South Asia through massive investment schemes.

The government has sought to block Chinese companies from getting deals in India, banning more than 150 Chinese apps made by its tech giants.

Chinese products are being halted in customs logjams at Indian ports. China has in turn warned that India will suffer economically from the dispute.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (27)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F-35
Jan 25, 2021 11:17am
China will have to pay a very heavy price.
Reply Recommend 0
Love love
Jan 25, 2021 11:19am
Two powers fighting over clout
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 25, 2021 11:19am
Eventually, the brave, bold, blazing and brilliant People's Republic of China's army will overcome the attacking, intruding, invading, occupying, abusing and annexing India army and teach them a good lesson.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiran
Jan 25, 2021 11:21am
Chinese need a lesson, to be taught.
Reply Recommend 0
wiserneighbour
Jan 25, 2021 11:23am
Chinese soyboys will get hammered for sure.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran (Humne ghabarana hai)
Jan 25, 2021 11:25am
China will bend fown on knees
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jan 25, 2021 11:29am
@Kiran, go back in history and you will find out that China defeated USA in Vietnam!
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Jan 25, 2021 11:29am
As per this report 20 Chinese soldiers injured But iron brother still silent
Reply Recommend 0
Biswajit Mitra
Jan 25, 2021 11:31am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, In your dreams
Reply Recommend 0
Sachin Khandelwal
Jan 25, 2021 11:34am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, delusional thoughts
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jan 25, 2021 11:35am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, yes, totally agree with you that China will teach a good lesson to India! Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
harry
Jan 25, 2021 11:36am
Summers coming and this skirmish will be on rise...
Reply Recommend 0
Balakot
Jan 25, 2021 11:41am
The force that India is becoming in this century.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jan 25, 2021 11:47am
Why Indians are not resolving their border dispute with China? What's make them think that without making effort to resolve will be beneficial for them? Since the start of this dispute huge amount of money and human lives did suffer in different skirmishes and war. Similarly they never like to resolve their dispute with Pakistan. Too much is cooking for them in terms of resolving border disputes. It is for their think tanks to think and take action.
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Jan 25, 2021 11:50am
China is a curse for the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram Sindh
Jan 25, 2021 11:50am
Let's stay away... Should not take sides.
Reply Recommend 0
Halftrack
Jan 25, 2021 11:51am
Only india can stand up to china
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Jan 25, 2021 11:53am
Modi is desperate after failing to control covid & farmer protests he need diversion badly
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Jan 25, 2021 12:04pm
Indians were served tea also.
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Jan 25, 2021 12:08pm
Some sidekicks are jumping with joy ...while a proud nation is giving a befitting reply to a Global bully
Reply Recommend 0
Mr Shakin Sweaty
Jan 25, 2021 12:11pm
Pakistan will have to choose either US or CHINA
Reply Recommend 0
jagdish RD Misra
Jan 25, 2021 12:13pm
@Ahsan Gul, China was very badly defeated by Vietnam
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Jan 25, 2021 12:15pm
Hope to see bravery of Indian soldiers in next Bollywood movie. .
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jan 25, 2021 12:28pm
Trumps goes now the bad time start for India.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jan 25, 2021 12:35pm
@jagdish RD Misra, you need to getup with your knowledge. Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
ABU TALIB
Jan 25, 2021 12:35pm
Yes : indian soldier are very brave, But only in Bollywood Movies
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 25, 2021 01:31pm
India is the world's largest land grabber of it's neighbours.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Back to governance

Back to governance

Maleeha Lodhi
While PDM has continued efforts to mount political pressure, it has been unable to force a crisis to challenge the PTI government.
Inequality virus
25 Jan 2021

Inequality virus

An Oxfam report calls for radical changes to the economic system.

Editorial

Updated 25 Jan 2021

Where the buck stops

The rights to due process and security of person are accorded to every individual in this country.
25 Jan 2021

PPP’s plan?

THE PDM faces a fresh crisis as the PPP takes a conspicuously soft position on the long march. While the PDM talks ...
25 Jan 2021

Forward guidance

THE State Bank has taken the unusual step of issuing a forward guidance in its latest monetary policy statement to...
Updated 24 Jan 2021

Delayed olive branch

THE PTI government has finally mustered up sufficient political prudence to extend an olive branch to the opposition...
24 Jan 2021

Bureaucracy reform

WHILE the intention behind the endeavour may be lauded, the civil service reform package unveiled by the government...
24 Jan 2021

Minority rights

ON Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to safeguard religious sites around the world,...