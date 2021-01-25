Dawn Logo

Public office-holders cannot evade accountability: minister

APPPublished January 25, 2021Updated January 25, 2021 08:06am
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said public office-holders could not evade accountability. — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said public office-holders could not evade accountability.

“It is strange that the chief minister or any public office-holder says that I am not accountable to you,” he said in a series of tweets.

Whether it is the chief minister or any minister, he has to be accountable to every citizen, he said.

“No officer or chief minister can evade the government inquiry under Article 149 and other clauses,” the minister said.

He said the opposition had no strategy or plan, adding that “it started with resignations and stopped at public meetings and is now talking about bringing a no-confidence motion”.

“Who will dare to bring a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he wondered.

“You should be thankful for escaping life imprisonment and disqualification,” the minister said while addressing the opposition.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2021

Fastrack
Jan 25, 2021 08:15am
Well said. Main reason why Purana Pakistan did not succeed.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 25, 2021 08:16am
More action, more service. Keep going.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed khan
Jan 25, 2021 08:29am
PM himself says he don’t know where from the PTI funds are received, then why question others
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Jan 25, 2021 08:33am
Broken records. Distraction games. Slander and accuse. All the while, own performance?
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 25, 2021 08:41am
He is the most corrupt minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Yes
Jan 25, 2021 08:48am
It’s more of a many episodes tv drama, than accountability.
Reply Recommend 0

