Public office-holders cannot evade accountability: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said public office-holders could not evade accountability.

“It is strange that the chief minister or any public office-holder says that I am not accountable to you,” he said in a series of tweets.

Whether it is the chief minister or any minister, he has to be accountable to every citizen, he said.

“No officer or chief minister can evade the government inquiry under Article 149 and other clauses,” the minister said.

He said the opposition had no strategy or plan, adding that “it started with resignations and stopped at public meetings and is now talking about bringing a no-confidence motion”.

“Who will dare to bring a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he wondered.

“You should be thankful for escaping life imprisonment and disqualification,” the minister said while addressing the opposition.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2021