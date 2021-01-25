Next few months crucial for politics, says Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan Peo­ples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that the next few months are very important for the future of the country’s politics.

“It (the government) may commit a blunder in the current situation (and) put the country into a grave danger,” the PPP leader warned while speaking to Punjab PPP’s general secretary Chaudhry Manzoor by phone on Sunday.

“The Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement is united and it will continue its onslaught against the government from all directions,” a statement issued by the party’s Punjab chapter quoted Mr Zardari as saying.

The former president said it was time for the PTI government to go home as its inexperience and ineptness might plunge the country into a bigger crisis.

“The PDM will use all options at hand to gradually get rid of the PTI government,” Mr Zardari said, adding that the movement would no more let the rulers hide behind the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the PTI government would neither procure coronavirus vaccine nor spend anything on public.

Comparing the last PPP rule at the Centre than that of the PTI, Mr Zardari claimed that the PPP government (in 2008) had increased the country’s exports from Rs19 billion to Rs26bn despite global economic recession and its revenues had also doubled.

He said the PPP government had increased public servants’ salary by 125 per cent and pensions by 100 per cent.

“These selected rulers will fall with their own weight and they just need a last push,” he said.

“Together with the PDM, the PPP will send this failed and incompetent lot home,” the PPP leader said.

