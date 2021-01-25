Dawn Logo

Next few months crucial for politics, says Zardari

Mansoor MalikPublished January 25, 2021Updated January 25, 2021 07:24am
PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that the next few months are very important for the future of the country's politics.
PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that the next few months are very important for the future of the country’s politics. — Online/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Peo­ples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that the next few months are very important for the future of the country’s politics.

“It (the government) may commit a blunder in the current situation (and) put the country into a grave danger,” the PPP leader warned while speaking to Punjab PPP’s general secretary Chaudhry Manzoor by phone on Sunday.

“The Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement is united and it will continue its onslaught against the government from all directions,” a statement issued by the party’s Punjab chapter quoted Mr Zardari as saying.

The former president said it was time for the PTI government to go home as its inexperience and ineptness might plunge the country into a bigger crisis.

“The PDM will use all options at hand to gradually get rid of the PTI government,” Mr Zardari said, adding that the movement would no more let the rulers hide behind the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the PTI government would neither procure coronavirus vaccine nor spend anything on public.

Comparing the last PPP rule at the Centre than that of the PTI, Mr Zardari claimed that the PPP government (in 2008) had increased the country’s exports from Rs19 billion to Rs26bn despite global economic recession and its revenues had also doubled.

He said the PPP government had increased public servants’ salary by 125 per cent and pensions by 100 per cent.

“These selected rulers will fall with their own weight and they just need a last push,” he said.

“Together with the PDM, the PPP will send this failed and incompetent lot home,” the PPP leader said.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2021

Venkataraman Iyer
Jan 25, 2021 07:29am
Global tender can be invited for good governance
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 25, 2021 07:29am
What he means, "We will try to make one last ditch effort to save the looted wealth".
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 25, 2021 07:30am
“The PDM will use all options at hand to gradually get rid of the PTI government,” Gradually??
Reply Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
Jan 25, 2021 07:30am
For the opposition Modi is less danger than IK. For IK Modi is better than all these opposition leaders
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 25, 2021 07:30am
So feeling better enough to talk? Okay let's hear a few answers then, shall we? :)
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Jan 25, 2021 07:32am
Look whose taking!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 25, 2021 07:33am
"PTI government will fall GRADUALLY and UNDER ITS OWN WEIGHT.." That's it? That's the best you could manage? :)
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 25, 2021 07:34am
Mr. Zardari you need to first get rid of your selected, rather imposed party chairman, who has no wisdom, experience, vision, skills, integrity, honesty or sincerity. He’s just your mouthpiece.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 25, 2021 07:37am
Zardari is very shrewd man who has been fooling Fazal Rehman, PMLN, and others; only to enjoy some leniency at the moment. But I’m sure he won’t get away with it.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jan 25, 2021 07:41am
The only thing increased during PPP’s rule was Zardari’s self worth, it shot up by billions. And look it is all not forget, PPP’s last rule was nothing to write home about, it was about as good as their rule in Karachi fir the last 12 years, how’s that working out fir you Mr. Zardari ?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 25, 2021 07:48am
Actually Mr Zardari is referring to the senate elections. He’s afraid that after obtaining majority, PTI will bring tougher legislations against money launderers. That’s why it will be very important next few months.
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD$
Jan 25, 2021 08:21am
It is strange that these corrupt so called heavyweights are all able to get bails and are moving about freely as if all is OK, even Rao Anwar is untouchable, whats going on.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Arab
Jan 25, 2021 08:35am
Who is believing this guy?
Reply Recommend 0
helpless
Jan 25, 2021 08:38am
Bilawal has more experience than everybody else, because he is from the Bhutto-Zardari family. Actually, experience comes naturally, by being the son of a political family and owner of a political party or perhaps going to jail for mega corruption. Only people from ruling clans should be given an opportunity to rule, the rest of them like IK by this reasoning are good for nothing. Wow Pakistan! long live your version of democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Ismail
Jan 25, 2021 08:40am
Time for selected to go
Reply Recommend 0

