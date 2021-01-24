Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 24, 2021

UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Israel

ReutersPublished January 24, 2021Updated January 24, 2021 09:57pm
The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August. — Reuters/File
The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August. — Reuters/File

The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Sunday approved the establishment of an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said.

The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August, a deal forged largely over shared fears of Iran.

Since then, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have all agreed to establish ties with Israel in deals brokered in 2020 by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.

No further details about the embassy were given in UAE media.

Israel's government regards Jerusalem as its capital, although that is not recognised by most of the international community. Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. Most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart that the Biden administration will work closely with Israel on regional security issues and to build on the country’s regional normalisation agreements, according to a statement on Sunday.

“They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel’s normalisation arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco,” a statement on Sullivan’s call on Saturday with Israel’s Meir Ben Shabbat said.

Sullivan also extended an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term, the statement added.

Mideast Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chirag
Jan 24, 2021 09:43pm
Good to see part of peace proccess
Reply Recommend 0
Shetty
Jan 24, 2021 09:46pm
qureshi is speechless.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jan 24, 2021 10:03pm
Nations with belligerent, antagonist attitude will always lose .
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Misplaced anger at poor show
24 Jan 2021

Misplaced anger at poor show

In the UK, when a party is elected to office after being in the opposition, its leader takes over as prime minister seamlessly.

Editorial

Updated 24 Jan 2021

Delayed olive branch

THE PTI government has finally mustered up sufficient political prudence to extend an olive branch to the opposition...
24 Jan 2021

Bureaucracy reform

WHILE the intention behind the endeavour may be lauded, the civil service reform package unveiled by the government...
24 Jan 2021

Minority rights

ON Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to safeguard religious sites around the world,...
23 Jan 2021

Power price hike

ALREADY struggling to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising food prices, consumers received yet...
Updated 23 Jan 2021

Israeli land grab

WITH the chapter now closed on the Trump presidency, the eyes of many in the international community — ...
23 Jan 2021

New PhD policy

EARLIER in the week, the HEC chairman announced several changes for undergraduate and PhD degrees in the country....