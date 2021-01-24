‘Serial rapist’ held in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: The district police claimed on Saturday to have recovered a 17-year-old girl and arrested a man who abducted and raped her by promising her a job.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, a resident of Chak 33 tricked a 17-year-old student of the VTI College and received Rs65,000 from her on the pretext of providing a job. Later, the man asked her to come to his home to hand over her educational documents.

The suspect, along with his accomplices, subjected her to rape for several days. The girl’s family informed DPO Quddus Baig and he constituted a police team who arrested the man and recovered the victim.

Police said the man was a serial rapist and also convicted in another case of raping and blackmailing a 16-year-old girl of the VTI College, Hasilpur, on the pretext of giving a job in 2017.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2021