Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 24, 2021

‘Serial rapist’ held in Bahawalnagar

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished January 24, 2021Updated January 24, 2021 09:55am
The Bahawalnagar district police claimed on Saturday to have recovered a 17-year-old girl and arrested a man who abducted and raped her by promising her a job.— AFP/File
The Bahawalnagar district police claimed on Saturday to have recovered a 17-year-old girl and arrested a man who abducted and raped her by promising her a job.— AFP/File

BAHAWALNAGAR: The district police claimed on Saturday to have recovered a 17-year-old girl and arrested a man who abducted and raped her by promising her a job.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, a resident of Chak 33 tricked a 17-year-old student of the VTI College and received Rs65,000 from her on the pretext of providing a job. Later, the man asked her to come to his home to hand over her educational documents.

The suspect, along with his accomplices, subjected her to rape for several days. The girl’s family informed DPO Quddus Baig and he constituted a police team who arrested the man and recovered the victim.

Police said the man was a serial rapist and also convicted in another case of raping and blackmailing a 16-year-old girl of the VTI College, Hasilpur, on the pretext of giving a job in 2017.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2021

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Adil Jadoon
Jan 24, 2021 10:35am
What is his name...why is he not in jail for the first rape?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Jan 24, 2021 10:42am
Disgusting individual! Must be given the maximum sentence after the due process of the law.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Misplaced anger at poor show
24 Jan 2021

Misplaced anger at poor show

In the UK, when a party is elected to office after being in the opposition, its leader takes over as prime minister seamlessly.

Editorial

Updated 24 Jan 2021

Delayed olive branch

THE PTI government has finally mustered up sufficient political prudence to extend an olive branch to the opposition...
24 Jan 2021

Bureaucracy reform

WHILE the intention behind the endeavour may be lauded, the civil service reform package unveiled by the government...
24 Jan 2021

Minority rights

ON Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to safeguard religious sites around the world,...
23 Jan 2021

Power price hike

ALREADY struggling to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising food prices, consumers received yet...
Updated 23 Jan 2021

Israeli land grab

WITH the chapter now closed on the Trump presidency, the eyes of many in the international community — ...
23 Jan 2021

New PhD policy

EARLIER in the week, the HEC chairman announced several changes for undergraduate and PhD degrees in the country....