Ali Zaidi, Sindh CM seek PM's intervention after spat during Karachi committee meeting

Dawn.comPublished January 23, 2021Updated January 23, 2021 05:03pm
This combination photo shows Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah (L) and federal Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi. – DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and federal minister Ali Zaidi penned letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking his intervention after a terse exchange between the two in a meeting of the Karachi Transformation Committee on January 16, it emerged on Saturday.

In a series of posts on Twitter, federal Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi detailed his version of what transpired in the Jan 16 meeting, saying he had "requested CM Sindh to include the devolution of organisations like [Sindh Building Control Authority] SBCA and [Sindh Solid Waste Management Board] SSWMB to divisional levels as committed by him months ago".

Zaid alleged the chief minister told him "I am not answerable to you" thrice at which he [Zaidi] walked out since "there was no further need for me to waste my time sitting in that meeting".

Zaidi also posted a copy of a letter CM Murad Shah had purportedly written to PM Imran over the altercation, complaining of the federal minister's "unruly conduct" in the meeting.

According to the copy of CM Shah's letter to the PM shared by Zaidi, the authenticity of which was not denied by Sindh minister Saeed Ghani in a presser earlier today, Shah said Zaidi acted in a "hostile and belligerent manner" and that such conduct had been displayed by him in the past as well, which "was unbecoming of a citizen let alone a federal minister".

Shah said through his letter he was registering his protest with the PM and expecting "some action" while also adding that he expected that in the future, "maturity (to some extent), inter alia, will be seen as merit for appointments at such high positions".

Claiming that CM Shah did not have the "etiquette & manners on how to address the office of the Prime Minister", Zaidi also shared a copy of a letter he had written to the PM, responding to the "accusations of unruly behaviour".

In his letter to the PM, Zaidi said the accusations against him showed "clear mala fide intent", adding that the chief minister was answerable to members of the committee.

Zaidi claimed the chief minister "consistently dodges the discussion of devolution" and that "his accusations are merely an attempt to evade accountability on the delays he and his government are indulging in deliberately."

More to follow

Parvez
Jan 23, 2021 04:59pm
Political immaturity seems to be the hallmark of most of our PTI ministers...... the PPP over the years, despite their many many shortcomings have managed to maintain a certain political behavior decorum.
Reply Recommend 0
Adil Batliwala
Jan 23, 2021 05:00pm
Murad Ali Shah is a decent CM.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Ahmed
Jan 23, 2021 05:03pm
Karachi deserves more than this circus these elected members put up. The case has been the same since a decade now, only faces have changed. If centre can’t control a province then the only option left is Governor Raj
Reply Recommend 0
Masood hasan
Jan 23, 2021 05:04pm
We are in Pakistan not at USA Sir.
Reply Recommend 0

