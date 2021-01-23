Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2021

Samina Baig to attempt K2 summit

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished January 23, 2021Updated January 23, 2021 07:44am
Samina Baig and Mirza Ali Baig pose with the Pakistani flag at Mount Everest. — File photo
Samina Baig and Mirza Ali Baig pose with the Pakistani flag at Mount Everest. — File photo

GILGIT: Renowned Pakistani woman mountaineer Samina Baig will attempt K2 summit in the upcoming summer season as a sign of women empowerment and to raise awareness about global warming and climate change.

The Special Communications Organisation (SCO) is sponsoring Ms Baig’s expedition.

A signing ceremony of the sponsor agreement between the SCO officials and Ms Baig was held at the organisation’s headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday, according to a press release issued on Friday.

DG SCO Maj-Gen Ali Farhan and other officials were also present.

The team led by Ms Baig will begin their trek to K2 base camp from Skardu in May. Ms Baig will be the first Muslim woman to make history if she climbs the second highest peak of the world.

“Being the first Pakistani woman mountaineer going on such an expedition will surely change the image of Pakistani female mountaineers in the world,” the press release said.

Born in Gilgit-Baltistan, Samina Baig became the first Muslim Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest (8,849), the world’s highest peak, at the age of 21.

She has been awarded with the Pride of Performance award by the government of Pakistan.

“I’m thrilled and grateful to be partnering with SCO for my upcoming K2 dream expedition. SCO has been incredibly supportive throughout my career so far.

I’ll be representing them with pride on my mountaineering expedition and making the impossible possible together,” said Ms Baig.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Zero carbon race
22 Jan 2021

Zero carbon race

Over 100 countries, including Pakistan, have failed to submit their national commitments to cut emissions.
Sports for all
22 Jan 2021

Sports for all

We need a certain level of fitness to observe God’s law.
Normalcy restored
Updated 22 Jan 2021

Normalcy restored

So long as invoking domestic and foreign ‘enemies’ is our ‘normal’, expect our tryst with praetorianism to continue unabated.
The hazards of governance
Updated 21 Jan 2021

The hazards of governance

The most efficient administrations derive their strength from the quality and regularity of intra-department consultation.

Editorial

Updated 22 Jan 2021

Time to heal

A multitude of foreign issues will test Biden’s mettle and require progressive thinking.
22 Jan 2021

Foreign funding

AS the pressure builds on his party in the foreign funding case, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an ...
22 Jan 2021

Decaying PTV

THE Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises has decided to remove Pakistan Television from the list of...
Updated 21 Jan 2021

Agosta kickbacks trial

A POLITICALLY significant trial opened in Paris yesterday. Former French prime minister Edouard Balladur is in the...
Updated 21 Jan 2021

Indian media scandal

Common sense, factual reporting and ethics are all chucked out the window in the maddening race for ratings, influence and power.
21 Jan 2021

Rising food prices

FOOD inflation continues to challenge the resolve of the government to control the prices of essential kitchen items...