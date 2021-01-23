Teenager run over by train while making video in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: An 18-year-old boy lost his life when a train hit him while he was making a video on Friday.

Police and emergency services said Hamza Naveed was run over by the train near Shah Khalid Colony.

Meanwhile, the body of a man was found lying at a deserted place in the jurisdiction of Chontra police.

Head constable Yasir Naeem was on a patrolling duty when a passerby informed him about the body in Gai Syedan village on Chakri Road. The police said the deceased seemed to have been murdered. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Separately, a woman was allegedly abducted by a motorist and sexually assaulted. The woman in an FIR registered with Rawat police stated that she was divorced three years ago and living with her two children. She said she had gone to Bahria Town to seek job on Tuesday and while returning a car rider offered to drop her at her house if she paid him fare. The woman agreed, however the driver took her to Bahria Town Phase VII and raped her in the vehicle. She said she called for help but nobody came to her rescue.

The victim said after dropping her at her house the suspect took away her mobile phone. She said the man contacted her the following day and asked her to come out of her house otherwise he would come to her. She said as she came out, the suspect dragged her into his car and took her to a vacant house and raped her again.

Later, she lodged a complaint which led to the registration of a case against the suspect who is yet to be arrested.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2021