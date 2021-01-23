Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2021

Teenager run over by train while making video in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 23, 2021Updated January 23, 2021 02:15pm
Police and emergency services say the 18-year-old was run over by the train near Shah Khalid Colony. — Reuters/File
Police and emergency services say the 18-year-old was run over by the train near Shah Khalid Colony. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: An 18-year-old boy lost his life when a train hit him while he was making a video on Friday.

Police and emergency services said Hamza Naveed was run over by the train near Shah Khalid Colony.

Meanwhile, the body of a man was found lying at a deserted place in the jurisdiction of Chontra police.

Head constable Yasir Naeem was on a patrolling duty when a passerby informed him about the body in Gai Syedan village on Chakri Road. The police said the deceased seemed to have been murdered. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Separately, a woman was allegedly abducted by a motorist and sexually assaulted. The woman in an FIR registered with Rawat police stated that she was divorced three years ago and living with her two children. She said she had gone to Bahria Town to seek job on Tuesday and while returning a car rider offered to drop her at her house if she paid him fare. The woman agreed, however the driver took her to Bahria Town Phase VII and raped her in the vehicle. She said she called for help but nobody came to her rescue.

The victim said after dropping her at her house the suspect took away her mobile phone. She said the man contacted her the following day and asked her to come out of her house otherwise he would come to her. She said as she came out, the suspect dragged her into his car and took her to a vacant house and raped her again.

Later, she lodged a complaint which led to the registration of a case against the suspect who is yet to be arrested.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Poisoning minds
23 Jan 2021

Poisoning minds

ICS cadets were raised on James Mill’s notorious work.
The fog of Broadsheet
23 Jan 2021

The fog of Broadsheet

How can the government pump credibility into an official probe when it has already declared its own political verdict?
Cheating on online exams
23 Jan 2021

Cheating on online exams

The difficulty of preventing online cheating and low ethical standards means that these days most students cheat.
Language mess
Updated 22 Jan 2021

Language mess

Our policy confuses the medium-of-instruction debate with the language-acquisition debate.

Editorial

23 Jan 2021

Power price hike

ALREADY struggling to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising food prices, consumers received yet...
Updated 23 Jan 2021

Israeli land grab

WITH the chapter now closed on the Trump presidency, the eyes of many in the international community — ...
23 Jan 2021

New PhD policy

EARLIER in the week, the HEC chairman announced several changes for undergraduate and PhD degrees in the country....
Updated 22 Jan 2021

Time to heal

A multitude of foreign issues will test Biden’s mettle and require progressive thinking.
22 Jan 2021

Foreign funding

AS the pressure builds on his party in the foreign funding case, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an ...
22 Jan 2021

Decaying PTV

THE Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises has decided to remove Pakistan Television from the list of...