Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2021

Opposition cold-shoulders govt’s olive branch

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 23, 2021Updated January 23, 2021 07:55am
“Three PTI leaders came to the opposition leader’s chamber and invited the opposition for talks to shun differences for at least smooth running of parliamentary business,” said PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb. — DawnNewsTV/File
“Three PTI leaders came to the opposition leader’s chamber and invited the opposition for talks to shun differences for at least smooth running of parliamentary business,” said PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Amid tense political situation in the country, the government on Friday held out an olive branch to the opposition during a meeting, seeking to have better relations at least in parliament, but the effort remained fruitless due to the latter’s tepid response, Dawn has learnt.

However, both sides agreed to meet again on Monday to make another effort to diminish political tension in the country and let parliamentary business run smoothly for legislation, which is mostly being done through ordinances.

According to the opposition, three leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) — Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and party’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar — met senior opposition leaders in the chamber of the opposition leader (Shehbaz Sharif) and asked for the opposition’s cooperation to run the legislative business in parliament smoothly.

Both sides agree to meet again to make another effort for diminishing political tension and cooperating in parliament

But the opposition turned down the request and asked the government team to first stop bashing the opposition and then sought cooperation.

“Three PTI leaders came to the opposition leader’s chamber and invited the opposition for talks to shun differences for at least smooth running of parliamentary business,” said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, when contacted.

“Three-member government team led by Pervez Khattak asked us for reconciliation, but we told him that on the one hand you call us chor (thieves) and, on the other, you seek our cooperation,” she added.

She said another PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal had asked the government team that if “we [opposition leaders] are Indian agents and traitors, then why you are here to talk to us”.

Ms Aurangzeb said the ruling party feared that the opposition would take the government to task on the issue of Broadsheet (UK-based assets recovery firm) and, therefore, the cooperation of the opposition was sought.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Naveed Qamar, who was also present in the meeting, said that in fact he and some other opposition leaders felt that since the parliamentary process had come to a halt for the last two-and-a-half years, the government and the opposition should at least keep their fight outside parliament and make people-friendly legislation.

He said that earlier National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar had called the opposition team in his chamber for negotiations but when the latter refused, the government team came to meet the opposition members in the opposition leader’s chamber.

Mr Qamar said both sides would meet again on Monday and expressed the hope that the political confrontation would start diminishing. “I, Speaker Asad Qaisar, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pervez Khattak are meeting on Monday,” he added.

Ali Muhammad Khan told Dawn that the government asked the opposition to shun their differences in parliament to make constructive legislation. “We asked them to even stage a long march against the government outside parliament but ensure smooth flow of legislative process in parliament,” he added.

“We asked the opposition that both sides should exhibit patience and tolerate each other’s speeches by letting each other to talk on their turns,” the PTI leader said, adding that if the parliamentary business ran, it would be in the benefit of the opposition to question the government on various issues. “We have the government and other forums, but the opposition has only one forum to assert and that is parliament.”

Mr Khan said the government side told the opposition that in democracy the doors of negotiations should always remain open. “If our relations become normal and any deadlock occurs in future, we should talk again to restore parliamentary ties.”

Asked why the government had rejected the opposition’s demand for amendments to the accountability law and why Prime Minister Imran Khan termed it giving an NRO-like concession, the state minister said that in fact the opposition had come up with the demand when the government wanted legislation to meet requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“On that occasion, the government felt that the opposition wanted to meet its own interests to take advantage of the government’s compulsion of FATF-related legislation,” he explained.

Earlier, when the National Assembly’s session resumed on Monday, opposition leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Naveed Qamar asked Speaker Asad Qaisar why the session was called in haste.

On this, Ali Muhammad Khan said the government wanted to summon the session last month for a discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic, but the opposition was not interested.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 23, 2021 08:07am
Cold shoulders? Laughing my head off here. Just put the NRO in the offer and how quickly the cold turns very warm. ;)
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Jan 23, 2021 08:20am
And you expect India to initiate and hold dialogue when you cant even talk to each other.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jan 23, 2021 03:21pm
Mockery of our votes. We are taking notes.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 23, 2021 03:31pm
Where are the PDM resignations?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Poisoning minds
23 Jan 2021

Poisoning minds

ICS cadets were raised on James Mill’s notorious work.
The fog of Broadsheet
23 Jan 2021

The fog of Broadsheet

How can the government pump credibility into an official probe when it has already declared its own political verdict?
Cheating on online exams
23 Jan 2021

Cheating on online exams

The difficulty of preventing online cheating and low ethical standards means that these days most students cheat.
Language mess
Updated 22 Jan 2021

Language mess

Our policy confuses the medium-of-instruction debate with the language-acquisition debate.

Editorial

23 Jan 2021

Power price hike

ALREADY struggling to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising food prices, consumers received yet...
Updated 23 Jan 2021

Israeli land grab

WITH the chapter now closed on the Trump presidency, the eyes of many in the international community — ...
23 Jan 2021

New PhD policy

EARLIER in the week, the HEC chairman announced several changes for undergraduate and PhD degrees in the country....
Updated 22 Jan 2021

Time to heal

A multitude of foreign issues will test Biden’s mettle and require progressive thinking.
22 Jan 2021

Foreign funding

AS the pressure builds on his party in the foreign funding case, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an ...
22 Jan 2021

Decaying PTV

THE Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises has decided to remove Pakistan Television from the list of...