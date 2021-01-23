Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2021

Family isolates Qavi, strips him of Mufti title

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished January 23, 2021Updated January 23, 2021 10:01am
Mufti Qavi’s uncle Abdul Wahid Nadeem said Abdul Qavi (pictured) had been used by different people over the years for media attention. — File photo
Mufti Qavi’s uncle Abdul Wahid Nadeem said Abdul Qavi (pictured) had been used by different people over the years for media attention. — File photo

MULTAN: The family of Mufti Abdul Qavi has restricted his movement and isolated him in his house.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mufti Qavi’s uncle Abdul Wahid Nadeem said Abdul Qavi had been used by different people over the years for media attention.

“We are from a respected family involved in religious teaching through Darul Uloom Obaidia in Multan. We are doing the sacred task without any sectarian divide,” he said.

“With a heavy heart, I announce that we have withdrawn the title of Mufti (scholar) from him. He should not be addressed as Mufti anymore as he has damaged our family and its respect. We have seized his mobile phones and now he is under treatment for mental illness he is suffering from,” he said.

Dr Hafiz Abdul Kabir, a personal physician of the scholar, said Qavi’s “thoughts were not in his control. Now we will try to keep him away from public eye. He has been isolated in his house,” he said.

Abdul Qavi is in spotlight again after he was slapped by TikTok star Hareem Shah who filmed the act and uploaded it on social media. Later she accused him of sexual harassment. Earlier in 2016, he remained a central figure in model Qandeel Baloch murder investigation.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Jan 23, 2021 10:20am
'Mufti' Abdul Qavi was the most popular Mufti-scholars in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rubina
Jan 23, 2021 10:31am
Right attitude of his family but quite late. Mental vulgarity should not find excuses in mental instabilities, but unfortunately no one will investigate if he actually is mental patient or just mentally sick .
Reply Recommend 0
Rubina
Jan 23, 2021 10:32am
With due respect to our religious circle, they are quick to launch a fatwa if a women is involved in an immoral act but they become very liberal towards males for similar act. The media should also stop creating hype on such issues and give popularity to such people. Neither the tiktok women nor this man are so important for general public to get prime time presence on media.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Jan 23, 2021 10:48am
Hope family is better than him.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Jan 23, 2021 11:43am
Seriously these type of people give bad name to Islam
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jan 23, 2021 12:17pm
Who gave him Mufti title and what authority these folks have to revoke it? Looks like family has kept him in illegal captivity.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Jan 23, 2021 12:19pm
A ploy by the family to keep him from getting arrested and investigated since he will bring shame to them. The point is, it appears he is being made to comply against his will. A court should order a psychiatric analysis and proceed from there. If the family is right then it's fine but otherwise he cannot evade arrest pleading insanity.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 23, 2021 12:29pm
Mufti Abdul Qavi --→ Mr. Abdul Qavi !
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 23, 2021 01:51pm
I wish every muftiś family thinks about such action.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed_Siddiqui
Jan 23, 2021 02:24pm
now they are trying to protect them from Qandeel Baloch possible murder case possibility as Moulvi is already exposed of his wrongdoings.
Reply Recommend 0
sri1
Jan 23, 2021 02:24pm
@Dr Tarik, "Hope family is better than him" Of course, absolutely. Till any of them get caught and have to be certified as mentality unstable, the cycle will keep continuing.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Jan 23, 2021 02:38pm
@M. Emad, Pleased to note the "was" in your comment.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jan 23, 2021 02:41pm
@M. Emad, but for the wrong reason!
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Jan 23, 2021 02:55pm
@Rubina, agreed.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSomeGuy
Jan 23, 2021 02:55pm
Is there any restriction on use of the title Mufti? Are there any fatwas on stripping the title of Mufti, and if so do those conditions apply to this case?
Reply Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Jan 23, 2021 03:10pm
Such a 'great' title,he is stripped of.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Jan 23, 2021 03:10pm
Such vulgar men and women do not deserve any attention from media.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Poisoning minds
23 Jan 2021

Poisoning minds

ICS cadets were raised on James Mill’s notorious work.
The fog of Broadsheet
23 Jan 2021

The fog of Broadsheet

How can the government pump credibility into an official probe when it has already declared its own political verdict?
Cheating on online exams
23 Jan 2021

Cheating on online exams

The difficulty of preventing online cheating and low ethical standards means that these days most students cheat.
Language mess
Updated 22 Jan 2021

Language mess

Our policy confuses the medium-of-instruction debate with the language-acquisition debate.

Editorial

23 Jan 2021

Power price hike

ALREADY struggling to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising food prices, consumers received yet...
Updated 23 Jan 2021

Israeli land grab

WITH the chapter now closed on the Trump presidency, the eyes of many in the international community — ...
23 Jan 2021

New PhD policy

EARLIER in the week, the HEC chairman announced several changes for undergraduate and PhD degrees in the country....
Updated 22 Jan 2021

Time to heal

A multitude of foreign issues will test Biden’s mettle and require progressive thinking.
22 Jan 2021

Foreign funding

AS the pressure builds on his party in the foreign funding case, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an ...
22 Jan 2021

Decaying PTV

THE Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises has decided to remove Pakistan Television from the list of...