Family isolates Qavi, strips him of Mufti title

MULTAN: The family of Mufti Abdul Qavi has restricted his movement and isolated him in his house.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mufti Qavi’s uncle Abdul Wahid Nadeem said Abdul Qavi had been used by different people over the years for media attention.

“We are from a respected family involved in religious teaching through Darul Uloom Obaidia in Multan. We are doing the sacred task without any sectarian divide,” he said.

“With a heavy heart, I announce that we have withdrawn the title of Mufti (scholar) from him. He should not be addressed as Mufti anymore as he has damaged our family and its respect. We have seized his mobile phones and now he is under treatment for mental illness he is suffering from,” he said.

Dr Hafiz Abdul Kabir, a personal physician of the scholar, said Qavi’s “thoughts were not in his control. Now we will try to keep him away from public eye. He has been isolated in his house,” he said.

Abdul Qavi is in spotlight again after he was slapped by TikTok star Hareem Shah who filmed the act and uploaded it on social media. Later she accused him of sexual harassment. Earlier in 2016, he remained a central figure in model Qandeel Baloch murder investigation.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2021