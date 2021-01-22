Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 22, 2021

Indian farmers to step up protests after rejecting offer to defer controversial new laws

ReutersPublished January 22, 2021Updated January 22, 2021 08:12pm
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. — Reuters
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. — Reuters

Indian farmers on Friday rejected an offer by the government to defer three farm reform laws for one-and-a-half years, warning they would step up protests as they seek a repeal of the laws and a guarantee on minimum crop prices.

Farm leaders said hundreds of thousands of farmers from neighbouring states including Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh would drive tractors through New Delhi on January 26, the Republic Day national holiday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join a parade of military forces.

Although some former government officials have expressed concern that the protests could turn violent, the leaders said they would remain peaceful and urged the police to grant permission for the convoy to enter the capital.

The 11th round of talks between government officials led by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and 40 farm leaders earlier on Friday was inconclusive. Farmers stuck to their demands while the government urged them to consider its offer to hold discussions to address their concerns after deferring the laws.

“There is a sort of deadlock as the government repeated the offer of deferring the laws, which is not acceptable,” Darshan Pal, one of the farm leaders told reporters after the meeting.

Modi’s government has said that the laws introduced in September will unshackle farmers from the obligation of selling produce only at regulated wholesale markets. But the farmers say the bills are designed to benefit private buyers.

Tomar said the government was committed to the reforms.

“If [farm leaders] agree with our proposal, we can meet tomorrow,” he said.

Hundreds of thousands of farmers have been camping on the outskirts of the national capital for nearly two months, blocking some of the roads connecting New Delhi with neighbouring states.

Supporting the farmers, the main opposition Congress party said on Friday that the government had shown “shocking insensitivity and arrogance” towards farmers and urged it to accept their demands.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Venkataraman Iyer
Jan 22, 2021 08:15pm
Let them not produce any grain for one year and protest.Already godowns are full.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 22, 2021 08:20pm
Pak has much interest in India's Affairs
Reply Recommend 0
ROCKY
Jan 22, 2021 08:22pm
All farmers here in south India are happy with new laws!
Reply Recommend 0
vish
Jan 22, 2021 08:22pm
These are not farmers. They are rich middle men losing their privilege
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 22, 2021 08:23pm
They are congress supporters not farmers.
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Jan 22, 2021 08:32pm
These farmers have nothing to farm. Real farmers are happy at work.
Reply Recommend 0
vish
Jan 22, 2021 08:35pm
Look at their clothes in the picture? Do they look like farmers? These are rich middlemen, enjoyed the grand old system
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Jan 22, 2021 08:40pm
Nothing going to happen. Modi Govt is smart and very strong. It’s politicians not farmer protest
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. hide
Jan 22, 2021 08:47pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, no other business
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Zero carbon race
22 Jan 2021

Zero carbon race

Over 100 countries, including Pakistan, have failed to submit their national commitments to cut emissions.
Sports for all
22 Jan 2021

Sports for all

We need a certain level of fitness to observe God’s law.
Normalcy restored
Updated 22 Jan 2021

Normalcy restored

So long as invoking domestic and foreign ‘enemies’ is our ‘normal’, expect our tryst with praetorianism to continue unabated.
The hazards of governance
Updated 21 Jan 2021

The hazards of governance

The most efficient administrations derive their strength from the quality and regularity of intra-department consultation.

Editorial

Updated 22 Jan 2021

Time to heal

A multitude of foreign issues will test Biden’s mettle and require progressive thinking.
22 Jan 2021

Foreign funding

AS the pressure builds on his party in the foreign funding case, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an ...
22 Jan 2021

Decaying PTV

THE Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises has decided to remove Pakistan Television from the list of...
Updated 21 Jan 2021

Agosta kickbacks trial

A POLITICALLY significant trial opened in Paris yesterday. Former French prime minister Edouard Balladur is in the...
Updated 21 Jan 2021

Indian media scandal

Common sense, factual reporting and ethics are all chucked out the window in the maddening race for ratings, influence and power.
21 Jan 2021

Rising food prices

FOOD inflation continues to challenge the resolve of the government to control the prices of essential kitchen items...