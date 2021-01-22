Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 22, 2021

FO again urges world to make India accountable for its actions

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 22, 2021Updated January 22, 2021 08:41am
FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File
FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday urged the international community to take note of Indian actions that undermine regional stability.

“We hope the international community would take full cognisance of the situation and hold India accountable for its actions (that are) vitiating the regional environment and endangering peace and security in South Asia,” Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Chaudhri said at the weekly media briefing.

His comment was in the context of the published transcript of WhatsApp chats between Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami and head of an Indian ratings company Partho Dasgupta, which suggested that Goswami knew in advance about Delhi’s plan to conduct a surgical strike inside Pakistan in February 2019.

The chats were submitted as evidence by Mumbai police in an ongoing investigation into manipulation of television ratings in India.

The spokesman said that “irresponsible and irrational policies and actions of the current RSS-BJP regime in India” were severely imperiling regional peace and security.

He recalled that Pakistan government had regularly been pointing out that India’s BJP government staged “false flag” operations; maligned Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations; stoked hyper-nationalism in the country and used it for petty political gains.

The transcript showed that when Goswami told Dasgupta, three days before the Balakot attack, that “something big will happen”, the latter replied: “It’s good for big man in this season… He will sweep polls then.”

Biden administration

Welcoming the inauguration of Joe Biden, the spokesman said Pakistan looked forward to working with the new administration.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated President Biden on the occasion of his inauguration.

PM Khan had stated that Pakistan was looking forward to working with Mr Biden in building a stronger Pakistan-United States partnership through trade and economic engagement; countering climate change; improving public health; combating corruption; and promoting peace in the region and beyond.

Published in Dawn, January 22nd, 2021

Pak India Ties , Pak US Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
TruthSeeker
Jan 22, 2021 08:12am
Is anyone listening? if a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Zero carbon race
22 Jan 2021

Zero carbon race

Over 100 countries, including Pakistan, have failed to submit their national commitments to cut emissions.
Sports for all
22 Jan 2021

Sports for all

We need a certain level of fitness to observe God’s law.
Normalcy restored
22 Jan 2021

Normalcy restored

The evolution of PDM’s narrative deserves greater scrutiny.
The hazards of governance
Updated 21 Jan 2021

The hazards of governance

The most efficient administrations derive their strength from the quality and regularity of intra-department consultation.

Editorial

Updated 22 Jan 2021

Time to heal

A multitude of foreign issues will test Biden’s mettle and require progressive thinking.
22 Jan 2021

Foreign funding

AS the pressure builds on his party in the foreign funding case, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an ...
22 Jan 2021

Decaying PTV

THE Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises has decided to remove Pakistan Television from the list of...
Updated 21 Jan 2021

Agosta kickbacks trial

A POLITICALLY significant trial opened in Paris yesterday. Former French prime minister Edouard Balladur is in the...
Updated 21 Jan 2021

Indian media scandal

Common sense, factual reporting and ethics are all chucked out the window in the maddening race for ratings, influence and power.
21 Jan 2021

Rising food prices

FOOD inflation continues to challenge the resolve of the government to control the prices of essential kitchen items...