Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 22, 2021

Two more firms contact Drap for vaccine registration

Ikram JunaidiPublished January 22, 2021Updated January 22, 2021 08:19am
Two more companies have contacted the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) for registration and phase-III clinical trial of their Covid-19 vaccines. — AFP/File
Two more companies have contacted the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) for registration and phase-III clinical trial of their Covid-19 vaccines. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: While three foreign pharmaceutical companies have already developed their stakes in Pakistan, two more companies have contacted the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) for registration and phase-III clinical trial of their Covid-19 vaccines.

On Thursday, 2,363 new cases and 54 deaths were reported due to coronavirus in a single day as the number of active cases reached 35,293 across the country.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that Russia’s state-owned Sputnik-V company has filed an application seeking permission for emergency use of its vaccine in Pakistan.

“It is a double-dose vaccine and will be administered by syringes,” he said.

“Moreover, Chinese firm Anhui Zheifi Longcom Biopharmaceuticals Company Limited has applied for phase-III clinical trial of its vaccine in Pakistan. The vaccine has been jointly developed by the company and the Institute of Microbiology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences,” the official said.

Earlier, three firms had developed their interests in Pakistan as British firm Oxford-AstraZeneca and Chinese firm Sinopharm’s vaccines were registered with Drap. The third firm namely CanSino Biologics is also a Chinese firm and it has been conducting phase-III clinical trial of its vaccine in Pakistan.

54 die of Covid-19 in a single day in Pakistan

“Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine will be received through the international alliance Covax and also through a private channel. Pakistan has pre-booked 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Usman Ghani, a representative of Sindh Medical Store which has got Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine registered with Drap, said the manufacturer had not given any timeline for supplying the vaccine because of priorities set by the Indian government for local preferences.

According to data of the National Command and Operation Centre, as many as 2,363 people were infected with coronavirus and 54 died due to Covid-19 in a single day. While there were 324 ventilators in use of Covid-19 patients, Multan’s 49 per cent, Islamabad’s 40pc, Lahore’s 37pc and Peshawar’s 30pc vents were in use.

Published in Dawn, January 22nd, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Zero carbon race
22 Jan 2021

Zero carbon race

Over 100 countries, including Pakistan, have failed to submit their national commitments to cut emissions.
Sports for all
22 Jan 2021

Sports for all

We need a certain level of fitness to observe God’s law.
Normalcy restored
22 Jan 2021

Normalcy restored

The evolution of PDM’s narrative deserves greater scrutiny.
The hazards of governance
Updated 21 Jan 2021

The hazards of governance

The most efficient administrations derive their strength from the quality and regularity of intra-department consultation.

Editorial

Updated 22 Jan 2021

Time to heal

A multitude of foreign issues will test Biden’s mettle and require progressive thinking.
22 Jan 2021

Foreign funding

AS the pressure builds on his party in the foreign funding case, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an ...
22 Jan 2021

Decaying PTV

THE Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises has decided to remove Pakistan Television from the list of...
Updated 21 Jan 2021

Agosta kickbacks trial

A POLITICALLY significant trial opened in Paris yesterday. Former French prime minister Edouard Balladur is in the...
Updated 21 Jan 2021

Indian media scandal

Common sense, factual reporting and ethics are all chucked out the window in the maddening race for ratings, influence and power.
21 Jan 2021

Rising food prices

FOOD inflation continues to challenge the resolve of the government to control the prices of essential kitchen items...