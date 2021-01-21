Dawn Logo

China to 'gift' 0.5m doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan by Jan 31: Qureshi

Dawn.comPublished January 21, 2021Updated January 21, 2021 05:27pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. — Dr Mohammad Faisal/Twitter
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. — Dr Mohammad Faisal/Twitter

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has announced that China has promised to provide 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31.

In a video message after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Qureshi said China offered Islamabad to send an airplane and airlift the vaccines.

The minister said he held a detailed conversation with the Chinese foreign minister in which he "discussed Pakistan's requirements", after Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed him to increase interaction with Beijing "considering the sensitivity of the situation".

"I want to give the nation the good news that China has promised to immediately provide 500,000 doses of vaccine to Pakistan by January 31," he said.

Related: Govt hopeful of procuring 1m doses of Covid-19 vaccines by March 31: PM's aide

"They (China) have said you can send your airplane and immediately airlift this drug," he added, saying the development would "help save many lives" in Pakistan.

In a tweet, Qureshi suggested the doses to be provided to Pakistan will be of the Sinopharm vaccine, which the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) had approved for emergency use in the country earlier this week.

"With encouraging results of Chinese vaccine and our historic relationship, Pakistan has approved emergency use authorisation of SinoPharm [vaccine]. Indeed Pakistan greatly appreciates the 500,000 doses of the vaccine gifted by China," he wrote.

The vaccine was developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of state-owned conglomerate Sinopharm. The company announced last month that preliminary data from last-stage trials had shown it to be 79.3 per cent effective.

But Qureshi said he informed his Chinese counterpart that Pakistan's requirement for vaccines is "more than this", and that it will need 1.1 million doses in the near future.

"At this, [the Chinese foreign minister] said 'we plan to fulfil this requirement of yours as well by the end of February and the 1.1m doses will be made available to you,'" he revealed in the video message.

China had decided to work for the "global public good" in the context of Covid-19, Qureshi said, adding that Foreign Minister Wang told him the first country they thought of to assist was Pakistan keeping in view "the all-weather strategic relationship" between the two countries.

"We want to assure Pakistan that our cooperation with you will continue," the minister quoted Wang as saying.

Qureshi also said he and Foreign Minister Wang had discussed that trials of Chinese firm CanSino's vaccine in Pakistan were successfully moving forward and their results had been "quite encouraging".

"Pakistan has a huge population [...] in order to fulfil its needs, we also discussed whether we can move forward together for this (CanSino) vaccine's production and manufacturing in Pakistan after the completion of the new trials," he said, adding that his Chinese counterpart had agreed to the proposal.

The minister said the first batch arriving in Pakistan would be "grant assistance" for which the country would not have to pay anything. "This is a hand of goodwill and friendship that China has extended towards us and I am grateful to them," he added.

Pakistan's vaccine plans

Pakistan has so far approved two vaccines for emergency use, the other being the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

On Wednesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had expressed confidence in the government's ability to procure at least 1m doses of coronavirus vaccines by March, saying it ultimately aimed to inoculate 70pc of the country's population against the virus.

In addition to bilateral arrangements, the SAPM said, the country will also receive vaccines through Covax, an international alliance that has pledged free vaccines for 20pc population of around 190 countries, including Pakistan.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services, requesting not to be named, had earlier told Dawn there was almost no chance of getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as India had already purchased its research and was also manufacturing it. Besides, New Delhi has announced that it will give priority to its own population.

“Our only chance to get the vaccine is through Covax,” the official had said.

Pakistan had already pre-booked 1.1m doses of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Drap chief executive officer Dr Asim Rauf had told Dawn that the National Institute of Health (NIH) had gotten the Sinopharm vaccine registered in its name. “The approval has been given for emergency use and it will pave the way for bringing the vaccine to Pakistan,” he added.

Read more

Comments (60)
Sh. Jamil
Jan 21, 2021 04:22pm
Thanks great China. We wish you attain further heights.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 21, 2021 04:22pm
Good to approve this one. Andha-Bhakts are putting a spin on their dodgy Covaxin which is still in phase 3 human trials and a full dataset on the vaccine’s efficacy has not been released or peer-reviewed. One of India's most eminent medical experts, Dr Gagandeep Kang, told The Times of India newspaper that she had "not seen anything like this before". She added that "there is absolutely no efficacy data that has been presented or published".
Reply Recommend 0
Jii-naa
Jan 21, 2021 04:24pm
Would Pakistan ever be self sufficient or is it perpetually going to rely on the only international support (China)?
Reply Recommend 0
KRana
Jan 21, 2021 04:25pm
India is giving one mollion and best friend only 0.5, nainsafi h.
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jan 21, 2021 04:27pm
India did give Nepal 1 million vaccines as gift
Reply Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Jan 21, 2021 04:27pm
It's a great news for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 21, 2021 04:27pm
Not many takers for India's dodgy Covaxin even in India! India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive has been hampered by turnout as low as 22% in some states, as fears over the safety of the vaccine has fuelled widespread hesitancy. In Delhi’s largest hospital, AIIMS, just eight healthcare workers out of an expected 100 turned up on Monday for their jab.
Reply Recommend 0
Dhakad
Jan 21, 2021 04:27pm
"Qureshi said China offered Islamabad to send an airplane and airlift the vaccines." How come they offered? They told to send plane
Reply Recommend 0
Ch
Jan 21, 2021 04:28pm
Made in China quality :)
Reply Recommend 0
Ashutosh
Jan 21, 2021 04:28pm
Biryani banto
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria
Jan 21, 2021 04:29pm
Who will pay for the aircraft and fuel?
Reply Recommend 0
Madan
Jan 21, 2021 04:29pm
Top priority to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 21, 2021 04:32pm
Shahbash Khan. China our best friend will help because they know looters are not in power. SMQ be like: India is giving vaccines to everyone except us, now you have to give us something. China be like, ok stop complaining, here’s a few
Reply Recommend 0
Roy
Jan 21, 2021 04:32pm
Somebody stop me from laughing.
Reply Recommend 0
SUDESH KUMAR
Jan 21, 2021 04:32pm
dhar fitte muh ... you can call modi and get it .
Reply Recommend 0
Yenchya Aachi
Jan 21, 2021 04:32pm
I bet, none of the politician will take these Chinese shot. These are for the common people and Zak.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Jan 21, 2021 04:33pm
congratulation pakistan, you are done now, first chineese virus and now chineese vaccine
Reply Recommend 0
Venus
Jan 21, 2021 04:33pm
Always receive,loan,gift by others, borrow then when Pakistan is going to give or contribute to the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Krishna
Jan 21, 2021 04:35pm
"gift" lol
Reply Recommend 0
Sahib
Jan 21, 2021 04:35pm
Distilled water. Ha Ha Ha Ha
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Jan 21, 2021 04:35pm
It's very much shameful. 'Gift' by Iron Brother ... 0.5 million doses for 220 millions Pakistanis... & Mr Qureshi is shamelessly announcing it...
Reply Recommend 0
HissarExpress
Jan 21, 2021 04:35pm
Is Pakistan ready to get some sugar water?
Reply Recommend 0
Roy
Jan 21, 2021 04:35pm
Immediately by 31st Jan.. I think I need to check the meaning of “immediately”, immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Aaron
Jan 21, 2021 04:36pm
The entire country of Pakistan is in the captivity of china. You export donkeys to them and take back from their side what ever possibly you can with both hands.
Reply Recommend 0
HissarExpress
Jan 21, 2021 04:37pm
'Gift' means free. China sells the razor cheap to sell the blades on higher rates. Get ready to get pay double the cost for the future vial.
Reply Recommend 0
James
Jan 21, 2021 04:37pm
Pakistan's current population of about 220 million and getting only 0.5 million is insult. Make sure they are not expired.
Reply Recommend 0
Holly Molly
Jan 21, 2021 04:38pm
Relying on gifts yet we compare us with India.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jan 21, 2021 04:38pm
@SUDESH KUMAR, dur fette mun Modi
Reply Recommend 0
Omer sarfraz
Jan 21, 2021 04:39pm
This guy is fooling the country for so long
Reply Recommend 0
Love
Jan 21, 2021 04:39pm
Look the photo... Pakistani minister is happy to get vaccines for free n Chinese minister awkward as he is giving for free.....
Reply Recommend 0
Holly Molly
Jan 21, 2021 04:39pm
Should I be happy and proud or be very disappointed?
Reply Recommend 0
Omer sarfraz
Jan 21, 2021 04:39pm
Such an inefficient government
Reply Recommend 0
Omer sarfraz
Jan 21, 2021 04:39pm
Good for nothing Government
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Jan 21, 2021 04:40pm
@Baazigar, Indian vaccine has not even done Phase 3 trial. We are happy to receive a lower number of a vaccine that actually works!
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Jan 21, 2021 04:42pm
Amazing sugar water gift with unclear data and 50.34% efficacy. This is what happens when you rely on handouts for everything.
Reply Recommend 0
K SHAH
Jan 21, 2021 04:42pm
India has decided to give 12 million doses of vaccine to its neighbor!
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jan 21, 2021 04:44pm
The rejected lot from Brazil...
Reply Recommend 0
Roy
Jan 21, 2021 04:44pm
Breaking news or breaking heart for many who thought 220m will be given by China.
Reply Recommend 0
Goya Ke Chunanche
Jan 21, 2021 04:44pm
Garib jaan ke hum ko no tum dagaa denaa Tumhi ne dard diya hai, tum hi dava denaa -Jaan Nisar Akhtar
Reply Recommend 0
Umair - Canada
Jan 21, 2021 04:45pm
Being Iron brother China should have gifted 5-10 million. Disappointed the way China treating Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Jan 21, 2021 04:45pm
@bhaRAT©, yes, Dr. bharat, dr. Zak, Dr. FastTrack, Dr. Saalaria, Dr. Salman and few other learned eminent doctors also voiced similar concerns. Great catch and thanks for exposing!
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jan 21, 2021 04:46pm
Fastrack and Zak to take first and second shots...
Reply Recommend 0
Masood Wazir
Jan 21, 2021 04:46pm
Infection rate is higher at Karachi,why Islamabad asked to send airplane for a gift?
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jan 21, 2021 04:47pm
Any vaccine developed and given away from OIC member countries?
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 21, 2021 04:47pm
@Fastrack , "India is giving vaccines to everyone except us, now you have to give us something." Stop being a rumour monger. Did Pakistan ask India for vaccine ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ben
Jan 21, 2021 04:47pm
Beggars can never be choosers.
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Jan 21, 2021 04:47pm
@Fastrack , "Shahbash Khan. China our best friend will help because they know looters are not in power. SMQ be like: India is giving vaccines to everyone except us, now you have to give us something. China be like, ok stop complaining, here’s a few" And SMQ continues - thks but we want more
Reply Recommend 0
Goya Ke Chunanche
Jan 21, 2021 04:48pm
@KRana, bahut nainsafi !
Reply Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Jan 21, 2021 04:48pm
China be like... Our all weather friend ia asking for free vaccines... What to do...?.... Increase the interest rate on next loan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Jan 21, 2021 04:48pm
@Yenchya Aachi, there are few others too including the famous 100 percent right dr..
Reply Recommend 0
South Indian
Jan 21, 2021 04:48pm
Bangladesh’s drugmaker Beximco Pharma signed an agreement with the Serum Institute of India for 30 million doses of Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine. These doses would be in addition to the two million doses of Covishield provided by India to Bangladesh on Thursday as a gift. Pakistan celebrating for 0.5 million!
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Jan 21, 2021 04:48pm
@bhaRAT©, everyone one can have a different view, there are other countless experts supporting the vaccine. Oxford vaccine is also there but biggest joke moment is this, calling someone for gift and the big hearted donor telling to send vehicle and pick.
Reply Recommend 0
Md
Jan 21, 2021 04:48pm
This decision is normal in the context of China-Pakistan axis. However, Pakistan has to work on the production of a vaccine in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Chowdhury
Jan 21, 2021 04:49pm
You think this is a gift? Chinese are smart business people. They will make you pay in ways unimaginable.
Reply Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Jan 21, 2021 04:49pm
@bhaRAT©, Waiting for the outcome after vaccination.
Reply Recommend 0
Bret
Jan 21, 2021 05:16pm
Guinea
Reply Recommend 0
@csb
Jan 21, 2021 05:16pm
@bhaRAT©, People Used to free stuff will never understand the value of hard work.
Reply Recommend 0
Bret
Jan 21, 2021 05:17pm
@bhaRAT©, How do YOU know its dodgy?
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
Jan 21, 2021 05:18pm
This is comedy at the highest level.
Reply Recommend 0
DeepThroat
Jan 21, 2021 05:18pm
See their picture, receiver looks very happy like kid who got Christmas gift and the donor looks grumpy
Reply Recommend 0

