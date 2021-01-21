Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 21, 2021

Coronavirus drug production 'not affected' in fire at world's largest vaccine plant in India

AFPPublished January 21, 2021Updated January 21, 2021 04:23pm
Smoke rises after a fire broke out at India's Serum Institute in Pune on Thursday. — AFP
Smoke rises after a fire broke out at India's Serum Institute in Pune on Thursday. — AFP
Smoke rises from the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker that is manufacturing the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine for the coronavirus, in Pune, India on Thursday. — AP
Smoke rises from the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker that is manufacturing the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine for the coronavirus, in Pune, India on Thursday. — AP

A fire broke out on Thursday at India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, but a company source said production of drugs to prevent coronavirus was not affected.

The Serum Institute is producing millions of doses of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, for India and many other countries.

Local TV channels showed thick clouds of grey smoke billowing from the sprawling site in Pune, in western India.

“It is not going to affect production of the Covid-19 vaccine,” a source at the Serum Institute told AFP, adding that the blaze was at a new plant under construction.

An official at the local fire station told AFP that six or seven firetrucks had reached the site, spread over 100 acres.

Three people were reported to have been rescued from the blaze, with another unaccounted for.

“Thick smoke is hampering the work of bringing the fire under control,” the fire brigade told NDTV.

The complex where the fire broke out is a few minutes drive from the facility where the coronavirus vaccines are produced, reports said.

Eight or nine buildings are under construction at the complex to enhance its manufacturing capability, NDTV reported.

Huge vaccine rollout

Serum Institute — founded in 1966 by Cyrus Poonawalla — is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, producing 1.5 billion doses a year even before the coronavirus pandemic.

It makes vaccines against polio, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, measles, mumps and rubella, which are exported to more than 170 countries.

The company has spent nearly a billion dollars in recent years enlarging and improving the giant Pune campus.

In January, Indian regulators approved two vaccines — Covishield, produced by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin, made by local firm Bharat Biotech.

India began one of the world's biggest vaccine rollouts on Saturday, aiming to vaccinate 300 million people by July with both Covishield and Covaxin.

Many other countries are relying on the Serum Institute to supply them with the vaccine.

India exported its first batch on Wednesday — to Bhutan and the Maldives — followed by two million doses to Bangladesh and a million to Nepal.

The country plans to offer 20m doses to its South Asian neighbours, with Latin America, Africa and Central Asia next in line.

Serum Institute also plans to supply 200m doses to Covax, a World Health Organisation-backed effort to procure and distribute inoculations to poor countries.

Brazil last weekend was set to send a plane to collect two million doses from Serum but President Jair Bolsonaro said that “political pressure” in India had postponed the flight.

Serum chief Adar Poonawalla told the Times of India it would supply Brazil in two weeks.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Masood Wazir
Jan 21, 2021 04:34pm
Hope things will under control as this is critical time to encounter covid.
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Jan 21, 2021 04:35pm
Looks like an eyewash!
Reply Recommend 0
shah zaman
Jan 21, 2021 04:38pm
there goes everything up in the smoke thereby saving so unwary.
Reply Recommend 0
Dhakad
Jan 21, 2021 04:42pm
All vaccine which was made for Pakistan blackmarket are burnt in this fire
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 21, 2021 04:43pm
Blackfumes, Cowscience, Burning!
Reply Recommend 0
FB
Jan 21, 2021 04:47pm
Barbecue??
Reply Recommend 0
Diplomat
Jan 21, 2021 04:48pm
India has only capability and capacity to save the world from china virus.China was planned to make money to spread this desease but india's will surely fail it.
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 21, 2021 04:49pm
No, ThankYou, Keepitawayfromme!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Farewell Roosevelt Hotel
21 Jan 2021

Farewell Roosevelt Hotel

It is worth noting that massive plans have been upended and assets are now on the verge of being seized.
A horned dilemma
21 Jan 2021

A horned dilemma

Trump would rather ‘reign in Hell, than serve in Heav’n’.
Violence & Afghan peace talks
Updated 20 Jan 2021

Violence & Afghan peace talks

Many of those killed in recent weeks have actively been campaigning against rampant violence and rising human rights violations

Editorial

Updated 21 Jan 2021

Agosta kickbacks trial

A POLITICALLY significant trial opened in Paris yesterday. Former French prime minister Edouard Balladur is in the...
Updated 21 Jan 2021

Indian media scandal

Common sense, factual reporting and ethics are all chucked out the window in the maddening race for ratings, influence and power.
21 Jan 2021

Rising food prices

FOOD inflation continues to challenge the resolve of the government to control the prices of essential kitchen items...
Updated 20 Jan 2021

Broadsheet judgement

There are plenty of skeletons in the Broadsheet cupboard and they must be brought out into the open.
20 Jan 2021

Unequal justice

IT seems no one wants to testify against former SSP Malir, Rao Anwar. At least five prosecution witnesses, all ...
20 Jan 2021

Schools reopening

THE disruptive impact of Covid-19 on education will be felt for years to come. For countries like Pakistan, where...