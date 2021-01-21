Gulf leaders coming for houbara hunting

ISLAMABAD: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be visiting Pakistan on private trips over the next few days, diplomatic sources say.

The two Gulf leaders are coming to Pakistan for houbara bustard hunting in Balochistan from Jan 22 to Jan 24, according to a source.

They are, however, unlikely to visit Islamabad during their trip. The Abu Dhabi crown prince had in the past made stopovers in the federal capital after returning from the hunting trips.

Prime Minister Imran Khan this week had a telephone conversation with the Bahraini monarch.

FM Qureshi calls for strengthening ties in meetings with UAE, EU envoys

Meanwhile, UAE Ambas­sador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The foreign minister underscored the importance of frequent high-level visits from both sides and said they served to continually provide impetus towards deepening and diversifying bilateral relations.

“He looked forward to enhanced high-level engagements with the UAE as soon as the global health situation improves,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The UAE ambassador pledged to work towards further strengthening bilateral ties and diversifying them in all sectors.

He said the UAE government was keen to develop ties with Pakistan on the basis of mutual respect, understanding and common interests.

“He acknowledged the positive contribution made by Pakistani diaspora to­­wards the progress and development of the UAE,” the FO said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, meanwhile, in an interaction with the European Union envoys at the Foreign Office called for deeper engagement between Pakistan and the EU, especially in the realm of economic and cultural ties.

The foreign minister hosted a luncheon for the EU envoys for sharing “perspectives and plans” to carry forward the relationship, the FO said.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2021