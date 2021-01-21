Dawn Logo

FC man sentenced to death for killing student in Turbat

Saleem ShahidPublished January 21, 2021Updated January 21, 2021 08:07am
A sepoy of the Frontier Corps was sentenced to death on Wednesday over killing of a Karachi University student in August last year. — AFP/File
A sepoy of the Frontier Corps was sentenced to death on Wednesday over killing of a Karachi University student in August last year. — AFP/File

QUETTA: A sepoy of the Frontier Corps was sentenced to death on Wednesday over killing of a Karachi University student in August last year.

Turbat’s District and Sessions Judge Rafiq Langove pronounced the judgement after completing hearing of the case in the presence of the accused.

Hayat Mirza Baloch was killed in the Absar area of Turbat city of Kech district on August 13 last year in front of his parents while working with them in a date orchard.

The deceased, who had gone to Turbat as his university was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, had received eight bullets, resulting in his instant death.

According to records of the case, at least three FC men were injured after an improvised explosive device went off while they were patrolling in their official vehicle in Turbat.

Security forces then launched a search operation in the area and during the operation FC Sepoy Shadiullah caught Hayat Baloch and killed him after tying his hands to his back.

The then Inspector General of Frontier Corps (South), Major General Sarfaraz Ali, took notice of the incident and ordered investigation into the matter. Later, the FC man was handed over to police for legal proceedings.

Police had registered a case against the accused on the complaint of Murad Mirza Baloch, the elder brother of the deceased. After arresting Sepoy Shadiullah, police filed a challan against him in the District and Sessions Court.

The parents of Hayat Baloch recognised the accused during the identification parade. The accused also confessed to his crime in his statement recorded under Section 64 by a magistrate.

Advocate Jareen Dashti represented the family of the deceased in the case.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2021

M. Emad
Jan 21, 2021 08:11am
Pakistan should abolish capital punishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 21, 2021 08:12am
Meanwhile India awarded gallantry award to coward Major Gogoi who tied and paraded a poor Kashmiri on his jeep to safeguard himself. Later attempted rape too.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 21, 2021 08:14am
Pakistan: Soldier gets death for killing. India: Coward Indian killer soldiers protected by special draconian AFSPA law.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 21, 2021 08:16am
Salute to Naya Pakistan. Complete opposite to fascist India who announced eye-wash punishment for only one out of thousands of killers and rapists Indian soldiers.
Reply Recommend 0
nkg
Jan 21, 2021 08:24am
Tip of the Iceberg.
Reply Recommend 0

