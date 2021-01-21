FC man sentenced to death for killing student in Turbat

QUETTA: A sepoy of the Frontier Corps was sentenced to death on Wednesday over killing of a Karachi University student in August last year.

Turbat’s District and Sessions Judge Rafiq Langove pronounced the judgement after completing hearing of the case in the presence of the accused.

Hayat Mirza Baloch was killed in the Absar area of Turbat city of Kech district on August 13 last year in front of his parents while working with them in a date orchard.

The deceased, who had gone to Turbat as his university was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, had received eight bullets, resulting in his instant death.

According to records of the case, at least three FC men were injured after an improvised explosive device went off while they were patrolling in their official vehicle in Turbat.

Security forces then launched a search operation in the area and during the operation FC Sepoy Shadiullah caught Hayat Baloch and killed him after tying his hands to his back.

The then Inspector General of Frontier Corps (South), Major General Sarfaraz Ali, took notice of the incident and ordered investigation into the matter. Later, the FC man was handed over to police for legal proceedings.

Police had registered a case against the accused on the complaint of Murad Mirza Baloch, the elder brother of the deceased. After arresting Sepoy Shadiullah, police filed a challan against him in the District and Sessions Court.

The parents of Hayat Baloch recognised the accused during the identification parade. The accused also confessed to his crime in his statement recorded under Section 64 by a magistrate.

Advocate Jareen Dashti represented the family of the deceased in the case.

