Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 20, 2021

Govt hopeful of procuring 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by March 31: PM's aide

Dawn.comPublished January 20, 2021Updated January 20, 2021 08:49pm
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan addresses the media on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan addresses the media on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday expressed confidence in the government's ability to procure at least one million doses of coronavirus vaccines by March, saying it ultimately aimed to inoculate 70 per cent of the country's population against the virus.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he spoke about the two vaccines that have already been approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) — one manufactured by China's Sinopharm and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

"We are in the advanced stage of discussion for procurement with two companies: Sinopharm and Cansino. Sinopharm's vaccine is the one you have heard about being used in several countries including the UAE. It has an efficacy of 80 per cent and in some places, 85pc efficacy has also been reported.

"The phase 3 trials of Cansino's vaccine are being conducted in Pakistan and they are near completion. Their results will come forward soon," Dr Sultan said.

The candidate, known as Ad5-nCoV or Convidecia, which CanSinoBIO is jointly developing with a research institute backed by the Chinese military, is among the five vaccines China has moved into Phase 3 clinical trials to test their efficacy.

Giving further information about the trials, he said 17,500 people participated in them and three out of five centres where they were conducted had completed the process whereas two centres were in the final stage of the trial.

"Besides this, the [vaccine's] interim analysis has started and we are hopeful of receiving the initial results by February. We are entitled to receive 20m doses [of Cansino's vaccine] provided the results are positive and the vaccine proves to be effective."

Read: Govt wants to obtain vaccine of highest efficacy

In addition to these bilateral arrangements, the SAPM said, the country will also receive vaccines through Covax, an international alliance that has pledged free vaccines for 20pc population of around 190 countries, including Pakistan.

"Along with these efforts, it was necessary to reach out to the governments of other countries. We have remained in contact with the Chinese government and have held discussions with them. We are going towards a positive outcome," he emphasised.

"Today, we also met the British ambassador and I believe we will be able to give you better news [in this regard]. The overall status is that we hope to be able to provide one million doses of the vaccine in the first quarter of the year that ends on March 31. We believe that we will obtain more vaccines."

Elaborating on the government's targets, Dr Sultan said the country had a population of 220m people out of which approximately 120m were under 18 years of age. "The vaccine has been approved only for those above 18 years old. We think we can achieve immunity if we provide the vaccine to 70pc of our [vaccinable] population."

Preparation for vaccination campaign

The SAPM said in order to achieve the target of vaccinating 70pc of the population, it was important to prepare the supply chain system in addition to procuring shots.

"Our Expanded Programme of Immunisation [staff] has the training and methods to do it. Our national campaign will be run through EPI and they will store the vaccines. They have reviewed and strengthened their cold chain and they can further expand it as well. We are capable of vaccinating our entire population."

Dr Sultan said it was also important to upgrade the information system because the vaccine would only be provided to the adult population of the country.

In the first phase, front line health workers and people aged 65 and above would be vaccinated, he said, adding that a software had been developed for the vaccination drive.

"There is a resource management system to register our healthcare workers and more than 400,000 healthcare workers have registered [themselves]."

The vaccines provided by the government will be free of cost, Dr Sultan said.

Responding to a question, the SAPM said there was "no restriction" on any company trying to import the vaccine.

"We have expedited the registration process to make it easy. Two vaccines have been approved by Drap. Any party that wants to procure the vaccine privately can go ahead and do it," he added.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 20, 2021 07:39pm
70% Indians including Modi unwilling to take shoddy Indian vaccine (Indian Express). Modi-Pharma mafia ripping poor Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Jan 20, 2021 08:03pm
How you going to vaccinate 70% of population with one million dose?
Reply Recommend 0
What in a name
Jan 20, 2021 08:08pm
"Giving further information about the trials, he said 17,500 people participated in them and three out of five centres where they were conducted had completed the process whereas two centres were in the final stage of the trial." How many chinese people participated in that trial??
Reply Recommend 0
Ramana
Jan 20, 2021 08:09pm
From march 1 Indian government giving vaccine to more than 50 years persons.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed khan
Jan 20, 2021 08:14pm
@Fastrack, then why AstraZeneca is approved in Pakistan if it’s so bad ?? Why SAARC countries, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UK has placed orders for that ?Sour grapes
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jan 20, 2021 08:15pm
Only hopeful,world is praising India for moving quickly to jab millions citizens.!!
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Jan 20, 2021 08:17pm
Good, get all vaccines from China, even Covax supplied vaccines also from China. Oxfords AstraZeneca too has less efficacy. China is a trusted friend will not deceive to Pakistan on it.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Jan 20, 2021 08:18pm
Too little too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Kyber
Jan 20, 2021 08:18pm
@Fastrack, it's free in India. First'priority is for health staff and frontline workers'. Govt has not approved usage for politicians and PM as well. Can we take a leaf out of it
Reply Recommend 0
Anotherview
Jan 20, 2021 08:18pm
Whilst the government has targeted to vaccinate 70 million people, it has so far arranged only 1.2 million doses which is sufficient for just 0.6 million people. What is the plan for the rest 99% of the targeted population?
Reply Recommend 0
ING_DU
Jan 20, 2021 08:19pm
Sinopharm vaccine much better than Local indian Covvaxine.
Reply Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Jan 20, 2021 08:21pm
Both countries started together in 1947. Today, One is supplying the vaccine to the world and other is struggling to get the vaccine from somewhere, somehow!
Reply Recommend 0
Victim of 18th Amendment
Jan 20, 2021 08:23pm
Too little, too late!
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Jan 20, 2021 08:26pm
Only 1 million vaccine for the population of over 200 million. Wondering how Pakistan wants to tackle Covid with this attitude.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Jan 20, 2021 08:35pm
In other news, India is gifting 2 million doses of Oxford vaccine to Bangladesh tomorrow.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 20, 2021 08:54pm
Chinese vaccines or sugar water. Remember Indian vaccines is researched by Oxford not indians and we all know that Oxford University is way better than Chinese. So Indian vaccines are way better than sugar water of China.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 20, 2021 08:57pm
@Fastrack, Indian vaccine AstraZeneca is developed by Oxford University. We all know Oxford vaccines are much better than sugar water from China. Indians are just manufacturing and doing deplomacy. So don't doubt India vaccines. Today 25 countries ordered mostly western countries for AstraZeneca.
Reply Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Jan 20, 2021 09:01pm
So one in 220 will get a shot end of March? And the rest?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Long arm of Big Tech
20 Jan 2021

Long arm of Big Tech

How many people would still be alive if Twitter and Facebook had denied Trump a platform to spread lies about Covid-19 a year ago?
Words, words, words
19 Jan 2021

Words, words, words

There was little in terms of contributions in our own language as we wrestled with the pandemic.

Editorial

Updated 20 Jan 2021

Broadsheet judgement

There are plenty of skeletons in the Broadsheet cupboard and they must be brought out into the open.
20 Jan 2021

Unequal justice

IT seems no one wants to testify against former SSP Malir, Rao Anwar. At least five prosecution witnesses, all ...
20 Jan 2021

Schools reopening

THE disruptive impact of Covid-19 on education will be felt for years to come. For countries like Pakistan, where...
Updated 19 Jan 2021

LNG contracts

It is important for industry to reconnect with the national grid and for gas to be allocated for more efficient uses.
19 Jan 2021

Murdered judges

THE continuous violence in Afghanistan has raised serious questions about the sustainability of the peace process, ...
19 Jan 2021

K2 feat

A TEAM of 10 Nepalese mountaineers made history over the weekend as they scaled the world’s second highest peak K2...