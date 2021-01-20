Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 20, 2021

India starts Covid-19 vaccine shipments to neighbours, barring Pakistan and China

ReutersPublished January 20, 2021Updated January 20, 2021 06:14pm
A doctor poses after receiving a dose of the Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine, called Covaxin, at a government-run hospital in New Delhi, India on Tuesday. — Reuters
A doctor poses after receiving a dose of the Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine, called Covaxin, at a government-run hospital in New Delhi, India on Tuesday. — Reuters

India started delivering coronavirus vaccines to its neighbours on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, flagging off a drive to garner goodwill in an often fractious region with the first shipment sent to the tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan.

Bangladesh and Nepal said they expected deliveries on Thursday. The only neighbour absent from India’s list apart from China, is Pakistan, which had not requested assistance, according to an Indian government official.

Many low and middle-income countries are relying on India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, for supplies to start Covid-19 immunisation programmes and bring an end to their outbreaks.

“The Pharmacy of the World will deliver to overcome the Covid challenge,” Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Twitter, adding the first vaccine lots had reached Bhutan and the Maldives.

His ministry said on Tuesday “supplies under grant assistance” would be shipped to Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and the Seychelles also. Shipments to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius were awaiting regulatory clearances.

India authorised two vaccines this month for emergency use at home, one licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research. Both are manufactured locally.

At least two other vaccines are expected to be authorised by India in the next few months.

India initially will only ship the AstraZeneca vaccine, made by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, which brands the shot as Covishield.

Bangladesh said it expected to receive a gift of two million doses of Covishield from India on Thursday. The country of more than 160m has yet to start its vaccination programme and has ordered a further 30m doses of the shot.

Nepal said it has been pledged one million doses free of charge by India.

Pakistan has approved for emergency use the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine and another developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, but has not got any supplies yet.

Vaccine hesitancy

A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata, India on January 18. — Reuters
A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata, India on January 18. — Reuters

India, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections after the United States, has so far vaccinated more than 631,417 frontline workers after starting the campaign on Saturday.

The world’s second-most populous country reported on Wednesday 13,823 new cases, taking the total to 10.9m. The number of deaths from the disease rose by 162 to 152,718, data from the health ministry showed.

The government has urged frontline workers not to refuse the vaccines, after almost all states failed to meet their targets in the first few days of the immunisation drive.

Many people have declined to take the shots, especially the Bharat Biotech vaccine whose efficacy data from late-stage trials are not known, fearing side-effects.

In a survey conducted by New Delhi-based online platform LocalCircles, 62 per cent of 17,000 respondents were hesitant to get vaccinated immediately, mainly due to worries over possible adverse reactions. The government has reported hospitalisation from side effects in only 0.002pc of vaccine recipients.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (58)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Krishna Rao
Jan 20, 2021 06:19pm
Great work by india. Haters would find an excuse as they are incapable
Reply Recommend 0
Bk
Jan 20, 2021 06:19pm
Keep ego aside, and take steps to import vaccine from India directly, rather than waiting to get it from WHO.
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jan 20, 2021 06:20pm
While China shipped medical supplies to India in start of the pandemic
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Jan 20, 2021 06:21pm
What an amazing move by a phenomenal nation, full of brilliant people. May it be sports or science, they are leading everywhere. Thank you india.
Reply Recommend 0
Pg
Jan 20, 2021 06:21pm
Male a request, India is a large hearted country and would surely assist you on humanitarian grounds. We have been doing that for centuries...
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Jan 20, 2021 06:22pm
It’s time IK and the leadership sets aside its ego, adopt a docile demeanor and ask vaccines from india for the great people of Pakistan with hands outstretched.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 20, 2021 06:23pm
India needs to double up the Vaccine production and help the neighbouring countries. China will help Pakistan with Sinovac. One can only pray, China does not create another virus.
Reply Recommend 0
rahim
Jan 20, 2021 06:23pm
Pak will soon manufacture vaccine together with China, this vaccine will be much effective than Indian vaccine which is highly unsafe for humans..
Reply Recommend 0
UDAY KULKARNI
Jan 20, 2021 06:24pm
No Ifs and Buts and no conditions should be there in Pakistan requesting India to supply Vaccine dose and also India supplying the vaccine doses to Pakistan. This is for the humanity and all differences should be set aside.
Reply Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jan 20, 2021 06:24pm
What’s the harm in requesting a free vaccine to India. I want my Pakistani brothers and sisters should be benefitted from it. Set aside ego and approach Indian government for the sake of your people.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Jan 20, 2021 06:24pm
It’s time for IK to show some humility. Every life is precious and we are in this fight together. IK should feel subdued and ask for vaccines from india.
Reply Recommend 0
Sachin
Jan 20, 2021 06:24pm
Not barring. Pakistan has not asked. Ask and ye shall receive.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Jan 20, 2021 06:26pm
“ Bangladesh said it expected to receive a gift of two million doses of Covishield from India on Thursday. ” What a generous gift to the proud and brilliant people of Bangladesh!
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz Ali
Jan 20, 2021 06:27pm
More than production of vaccine, its about if West approves its efficacy.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 20, 2021 06:27pm
Indian PM Shri Narendra Modi in August 2020 offered COVID-19 vaccine to Bangladesh on priority basis. Bangladesh buying 30 million doses of Oxford Univ./ AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India. Also, India will 'gift' 2 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh.
Reply Recommend 0
UDAY KULKARNI
Jan 20, 2021 06:28pm
.0002 % had reaction after the dose means 2 out of 1 million or 2 out of 10 Lakh who took the vaccine had adverse reactions. This is very acceptable norm for any medicine to be administered as no allopathic medicine in the world is known to have absolutely zero side effects or reaction.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigar G
Jan 20, 2021 06:29pm
Good job, India.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jan 20, 2021 06:29pm
Vaccine is necessary to rid COVID. Time for PMIK give up ego and request for vaccines honorably.
Reply Recommend 0
Aniketh
Jan 20, 2021 06:32pm
Pakistan should also ask India for vaccine. This will enable health workers to serve better
Reply Recommend 0
RAVI from Pune
Jan 20, 2021 06:32pm
Don't worry Pakistan will import it through Afghanistan and China through WHO channel...
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 20, 2021 06:33pm
Pakistan is still exploring the options. Why don't IK tweets and ask PM Modi for vaccine?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Jan 20, 2021 06:34pm
Who is asking them for vaccine? We don't want Cowaxine!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 20, 2021 06:36pm
India is known to be the world's largest maker of spurious and banned medicines.
Reply Recommend 0
Ander Nagri
Jan 20, 2021 06:37pm
Laughable decision by Hindustan, does China need this vaccine, are they not able to produce their own vaccine?And does Pakistan trust Hindustan at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian Common Man
Jan 20, 2021 06:37pm
If other medical supplies and services can be sought from India, why not Covid vaccine? I worked on a project where Pakistan could not import engineering equipment from India, were considering to buy it via Dubai
Reply Recommend 0
RAVI from Pune
Jan 20, 2021 06:37pm
Pakistan not asked anything to India's Modi if they did it then definitely India will think about it....
Reply Recommend 0
UDAY KULKARNI
Jan 20, 2021 06:38pm
This is India run by Modi who provided vaccines to all those neighbours who requested for the vaccine to India. Where is China ? Looks like busy in providing loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Tough-guy
Jan 20, 2021 06:39pm
Pakistan should also request for vaccines from India
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 20, 2021 06:39pm
I don't think its a deliberate move to embarrass Pakistan but IK still has the time to tweet for help before its too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Jan 20, 2021 06:40pm
Pakistan is ready to buy Indian made vaccine from 3rd country at higher price.
Reply Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Jan 20, 2021 06:41pm
Ik is giving Turkish dramas instead of vaccine to poor Pakistanis , what a (mis) leader .
Reply Recommend 0
Sakthi
Jan 20, 2021 06:42pm
Well done India in protecting human lives.
Reply Recommend 0
Swami Bodhijagran
Jan 20, 2021 06:43pm
IK must leave the ego for Pakistan's people and request INDIA for vaccines.can he do?
Reply Recommend 0
Time Tested
Jan 20, 2021 06:46pm
India can supply to Pakistan if GOP asks for same. India has no issue in supplying vaccines on Huantarian grounds to pakistan as India used to supply medicines to pakistan so many times
Reply Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunath Rao
Jan 20, 2021 06:46pm
If a formal request is made, certainly India will oblige Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Kapatta
Jan 20, 2021 06:49pm
According to India official Pakistan can has not requested for Vaccine then how can you will call it Barred?
Reply Recommend 0
RAVI from Pune
Jan 20, 2021 06:50pm
@Naxalite: India was cancelled that $400 Million medical Deal...keep update yourself
Reply Recommend 0
Ishfaq Ahmed Bughio
Jan 20, 2021 06:53pm
Wait 4 and 5 months and lets see the aide effects and success ratio rather to rush and get vaccinations from india. Their homes grown was not even matched with the criteria of tests before launching.
Reply Recommend 0
Mantri
Jan 20, 2021 06:54pm
Few Karachi firms have contacted Serum Institute of India for vaccines, it is just matter of time Pakistan will also get Made in India vaccines.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashok
Jan 20, 2021 06:56pm
@Naxalite, 'While China shipped medical supplies to India in start of the pandemic' China shipped the pandemic too
Reply Recommend 0
B n murthy
Jan 20, 2021 06:56pm
Public health is more important than government ego. Let Pakistan ask for vaccine from India. I am sure Modi is gracious enough to offer help.
Reply Recommend 0
Ron
Jan 20, 2021 06:57pm
India should not provide the vaccines to Pakistan, as there is a huge trust deficit between the two countries. Pakistan should source the vaccines from China and WHO.
Reply Recommend 0
Solopi
Jan 20, 2021 06:59pm
@Indian Common Man , Actually Pakistan imports a lot of Indian good indirectly, starting from shampoos to drugs
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar Rizvi
Jan 20, 2021 07:01pm
Pakistan should learn a lessons from this event. The Pakistani Government should encourage private companies and overseas Pakistani to establish research centers and provide incentives. I know one very famous doctor and researcher wanted to establish “ The world class laboratory” but could not get much government support and gave up.
Reply Recommend 0
Srinivas
Jan 20, 2021 07:02pm
@Indian Common Man , why you people are worried about pakistan. Let them buy from where ever they wish
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jan 20, 2021 07:06pm
@M. Saeed, "India is known to be the world's largest maker of spurious and banned medicines." - You are now importing life saving medicines from India. Try to understand if you are ignorant.
Reply Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
Jan 20, 2021 07:06pm
@Bk, Bill Gates is generous man.
Reply Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
Jan 20, 2021 07:07pm
@Naxalite, not medical supplies..substandard kits
Reply Recommend 0
Manish
Jan 20, 2021 07:07pm
@rahim, Dont use Indian made vaccine, I understand Pakistan has approved Astra zeneca vaccine, these are made in India
Reply Recommend 0
Gulrez Khan
Jan 20, 2021 07:09pm
Indian vaccine is for poor Indians and other South Asians. High income state Pakistan needs none of it. We have our iron brother to help.
Reply Recommend 0
YouWatch
Jan 20, 2021 07:10pm
@rahim, and still Pakistanis flock to get medical visas to India...
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor of None
Jan 20, 2021 07:10pm
@rahim, Chinese vaccine has statutory warning on it. 'Not for human'. That is why nobody except Pakistan buying it.
Reply Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
Jan 20, 2021 07:10pm
@M. Saeed, Pakistan is importer
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad
Jan 20, 2021 07:10pm
Severe side effects of the so called cheap vaccine
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Jan 20, 2021 07:11pm
@Srinivas, “ why you people are worried about pakistan. ” Yes Indians are worried about Pakistan, my friend. Every life is precious for an Indian. But I guess you will need a long time to understand this philosophy.
Reply Recommend 0
Gangu Teli
Jan 20, 2021 07:39pm
@Naxalite, sold medical supplies along with the virus to the entire world!
Reply Recommend 0
JP
Jan 20, 2021 07:40pm
@Pakistan Zindabad , Then prepare to die.
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Jan 20, 2021 07:52pm
India has been assisting always Pakistan on healthcare and will do again just have to request and india will send free vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Long arm of Big Tech
20 Jan 2021

Long arm of Big Tech

How many people would still be alive if Twitter and Facebook had denied Trump a platform to spread lies about Covid-19 a year ago?
Words, words, words
19 Jan 2021

Words, words, words

There was little in terms of contributions in our own language as we wrestled with the pandemic.

Editorial

Updated 20 Jan 2021

Broadsheet judgement

There are plenty of skeletons in the Broadsheet cupboard and they must be brought out into the open.
20 Jan 2021

Unequal justice

IT seems no one wants to testify against former SSP Malir, Rao Anwar. At least five prosecution witnesses, all ...
20 Jan 2021

Schools reopening

THE disruptive impact of Covid-19 on education will be felt for years to come. For countries like Pakistan, where...
Updated 19 Jan 2021

LNG contracts

It is important for industry to reconnect with the national grid and for gas to be allocated for more efficient uses.
19 Jan 2021

Murdered judges

THE continuous violence in Afghanistan has raised serious questions about the sustainability of the peace process, ...
19 Jan 2021

K2 feat

A TEAM of 10 Nepalese mountaineers made history over the weekend as they scaled the world’s second highest peak K2...