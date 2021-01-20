Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 20, 2021

Gen Akbar appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 20, 2021Updated January 20, 2021 08:14am
Gen Akbar had retired from the army in December last year. — Photo courtesy University of Wah
Gen Akbar had retired from the army in December last year. — Photo courtesy University of Wah

ISLAMABAD: The government has nominated retired Lt Gen Bilal Akbar as the new ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Gen Akbar would replace Ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz, who is retiring from service in May. Mr Ejaz, a career diplomat, has been the ambassador in Riyadh since January 2019.

The ambassador’s position in Riyadh has often been held by retired military officers, reflecting the fact that defence ties form the bedrock of the strong bilateral ties, although the posting has at times remained with diplomats from the foreign service as well.

Retired generals are appointed against the 20 per cent quota for political appointees. Besides the mission in Riyadh going back to a general, ambassadors in Brunei, Jordan, Syria, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, the Maldives, Nigeria and Libya are retired armed forces officers.

Appointment indicates military’s desire to take control of bilateral ties that have lately been hit by turbulence

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has rarely made political appointments against ambassadorial positions. Therefore, currently most of the quota for non-careerists is being utilised by the retired military officials.

Gen Akbar had retired from the army in December last year. His last appointment was chairman of Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), Wah.

He had a bright career in military where as a three-star general he also served as chief of general staff and commander of Rawalpindi-based 10 Corps. Many were taken by surprise when in September 2019, months before Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa started his extended tenure, he was posted as POF chairman.

Gen Akbar’s appointment on the recommendation of the General Headquarters indicates military’s desire to take control of the bilateral ties that have lately been hit by turbulence to prevent them from further deterioration. Saudi Arabia had atypically asked Pakistan to repay the loan by not agreeing to its rollover, as per the initial understanding. Pakistani workers in the kingdom too were laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Riyadh, meanwhile, got closer to New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the key financial conference and the two countries launched a Strategic Partnership Council to guide their relations.

The new assignment would, therefore, be a challenging one for Gen Akbar.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2021

Pak Saudi Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F-35
Jan 20, 2021 08:17am
Nice....now establishment has come into civil services too.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 20, 2021 08:20am
IK has already taken care of the Saudis by shockingly throwing billions back at them, and then reminding them of some 'ground realities'. All set now. :)
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 20, 2021 08:22am
Great, HeIs, honest!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Jan 20, 2021 08:23am
Why don't we appoint generals to all embassies around the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Noorie
Jan 20, 2021 08:40am
Establishment is still in geo political mood
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 20, 2021 08:40am
Pakistan makiy good progress
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 20, 2021 08:42am
If the current trends cintiy, IKN will have a humiliating end and will be kicked out by people, forget about pdm
Reply Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Jan 20, 2021 08:43am
Good. The best way to reward an individual for the selection of government three years ago. Others got promotions and extensions.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
Jan 20, 2021 08:44am
Very good selection...
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Jan 20, 2021 08:44am
What about the foreign service professionals???
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Long arm of Big Tech
20 Jan 2021

Long arm of Big Tech

How many people would still be alive if Twitter and Facebook had denied Trump a platform to spread lies about Covid-19 a year ago?
Words, words, words
19 Jan 2021

Words, words, words

There was little in terms of contributions in our own language as we wrestled with the pandemic.

Editorial

Updated 20 Jan 2021

Broadsheet judgement

There are plenty of skeletons in the Broadsheet cupboard and they must be brought out into the open.
20 Jan 2021

Unequal justice

IT seems no one wants to testify against former SSP Malir, Rao Anwar. At least five prosecution witnesses, all ...
20 Jan 2021

Schools reopening

THE disruptive impact of Covid-19 on education will be felt for years to come. For countries like Pakistan, where...
Updated 19 Jan 2021

LNG contracts

It is important for industry to reconnect with the national grid and for gas to be allocated for more efficient uses.
19 Jan 2021

Murdered judges

THE continuous violence in Afghanistan has raised serious questions about the sustainability of the peace process, ...
19 Jan 2021

K2 feat

A TEAM of 10 Nepalese mountaineers made history over the weekend as they scaled the world’s second highest peak K2...