Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 20, 2021

Considerable progress made in foreign funding case: ECP

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished January 20, 2021Updated January 20, 2021 07:36am
The Election Commi­ssion of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said it was alive to its constitutional and legal responsibilities. — AFP/File
The Election Commi­ssion of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said it was alive to its constitutional and legal responsibilities. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commi­ssion of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said it was alive to its constitutional and legal responsibilities and committed to discharging them without any pressure.

In a statement, which came as the 10-party opposition alliance staged a protest outside the ECP building demanding it expeditiously decide the foreign funding case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the commission said it was ready to hold all elections, including the upcoming Senate polls, the local government as well as by-elections.

About the foreign funding case, the ECP said despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, engagements of the parties’ counsel in courts and the retirement of a member of the scrutiny committee, considerable progress had been made.

Says commission is alive to its constitutional responsibilities

It also pointed out that the scrutiny committee had been directed to meet at least thrice a week so that the case could be taken to its logical conclusion.

An ECP official told Dawn the scrutiny committee had taken up the foreign funding case against PTI twice last week and was set to resume the hearing on Wednesday (today).

The ECP’s scrutiny committee last met on Jan 13 and 14.

In the previous meeting, the committee examined the PTI record of two limited liability companies (LLCs) registered in the US.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah, assisted by Badar Iqbal Chaudhry, objected to the PTI record and demanded that official record of the two companies registered on the instructions of PTI chairman Imran Khan be scrutinised.

He said they were being asked to scrutinise fake documents and were participating in the process in protest.

He told the committee that it should follow the ECP order of Aug 27, 2020 to authenticate evidence placed before it.

Mr Shah said the committee should not expect “us to rubber-stamp fake and forged PTI documents”.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 20, 2021 07:40am
PMLN and PPP are expert thugs getting all funding through 'hawala'. Hardly matters. Mark my words, this is their suicide mission.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 20, 2021 07:42am
A bunch of proven crooks out to hurt the most honest leader since the Quaid. They'll cry, and they'll fail- like always. People enjoy their cries of pain.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 20, 2021 07:43am
Best thing about IK- he never cares about the crooks. Neither does the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Jan 20, 2021 08:03am
Pakistan must get rid of selective accountability.
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 20, 2021 08:18am
PTI's days are coming to an end.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Long arm of Big Tech
20 Jan 2021

Long arm of Big Tech

How many people would still be alive if Twitter and Facebook had denied Trump a platform to spread lies about Covid-19 a year ago?
Words, words, words
19 Jan 2021

Words, words, words

There was little in terms of contributions in our own language as we wrestled with the pandemic.

Editorial

Updated 20 Jan 2021

Broadsheet judgement

There are plenty of skeletons in the Broadsheet cupboard and they must be brought out into the open.
20 Jan 2021

Unequal justice

IT seems no one wants to testify against former SSP Malir, Rao Anwar. At least five prosecution witnesses, all ...
20 Jan 2021

Schools reopening

THE disruptive impact of Covid-19 on education will be felt for years to come. For countries like Pakistan, where...
Updated 19 Jan 2021

LNG contracts

It is important for industry to reconnect with the national grid and for gas to be allocated for more efficient uses.
19 Jan 2021

Murdered judges

THE continuous violence in Afghanistan has raised serious questions about the sustainability of the peace process, ...
19 Jan 2021

K2 feat

A TEAM of 10 Nepalese mountaineers made history over the weekend as they scaled the world’s second highest peak K2...