Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2021

Maryam, Fazl, other PDM leaders arrive for protest outside ECP

Dawn.com | Javed Hussain | Shakeel QararPublished January 19, 2021Updated January 19, 2021 04:08pm
One of the rallies heading towards the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
One of the rallies heading towards the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
Security officials have been deployed in the Red Zone to ensure law and order during the opposition's protest. — DawnNewsTV
Security officials have been deployed in the Red Zone to ensure law and order during the opposition's protest. — DawnNewsTV

Separate rallies led by different constituent members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a 10-party opposition alliance seeking to oust the government – have reached Islamabad where a protest is being held outside the headquarters of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against what is being termed by the PDM as an "unacceptable delay" in the PTI foreign funding case.

PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other top leaders of the alliance have reached the protest site outside the ECP. They are present on a container from where they will deliver speeches.

Maryam and PPP's Sherry Rehman earlier shared visuals of separate entourages, each being led by leaders of the respective parties, moving towards a decided meeting point in the capital from where they headed towards the ECP office.

Maryam, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and PPP Senator Sherry Rehman earlier reached the house of PDM President Rehman where they held a discussion on the arrangements for the protest and the security situation.

Other leaders including former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf of the PPP, retired Capt Mohammad Safdar and Khurram Dastagir also participated in the discussion.

The PDM protest container. — DawnNewsTV
The PDM protest container. — DawnNewsTV

Speaking to reporters ahead of his departure for the PDM rally, Rehman said the PDM leadership was "present and ready to go towards the protest outside the ECP" headquarters.

"The assets hidden by the party which calls itself the ruling party, the foreign funding case against it, six years have passed and around 150 hearings have been held but the government is delaying it by constantly filing requests. They have not declared their documents and hidden assets, they are still trying to hide them," he said, referring to the PTI.

"The aid that could have been used against Pakistan, against national security — all these [matters] are very important and the PDM has decided to present the problem in the people's court and protest outside the ECP [and question] why they are delaying [a judgement in the case]".

Responding to a question, Rehman said that the alliance's leadership was "talking very carefully and within the limits of the law and the Constitution".

He said the PDM would also organise a protest in Rawalpindi on Feb 5 against the alleged sell-out of Indian-occupied Kashmir and to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

"We are going to Pindi on Feb 5. We will have a big gathering regarding a protest on the sell-out of Kashmir and solidarity with Kashmiris."

In a statement earlier today, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that all rallies headed towards the ECP will converge at Kashmir Chowk at 1pm, urging party workers and supporters to make their way to the protest.

"The ECP should start writing down its verdict in the foreign funding case, the people are on their way to receive it. The crime has been unearthed and the thief has confessed," she said, adding that the commission should complete the inquiry.

According to the PDM leadership, they have no plans to stage a sit-in outside the commission’s headquarters and the rally will disperse after two to three hours.

Some small rallies from Rawalpindi and Islamabad will reach Serena Hotel Chowk from where PDM leaders, including Maryam, Rehman and Ashraf will lead the main rally to the ECP headquarters.

After staging a demonstration, the PDM leaders will address a joint press conference.

All main opposition parties are taking part in the rally with the PML-N expected to play a leading role. JUI-F’s Maulana Fazl will also lead from the front with his party taking out two separate rallies. PPP is joining the PDM power show, but its chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, will not be part of it. Instead, other party senior leaders will be seen in the rally.

The foreign funding case against PTI was filed in Nov 2014 by Akbar S Babar, a founding member of the party. He had alleged serious financial irregularities in PTI’s accounts.

The allegations made by Babar included illegal sources of funding, concealment of bank acco­unts in the country and abroad, money laundering, and using private bank acc­ounts of PTI employees as a front to receive illegal donations from the Middle East.

The ECP is expected to hear the funding case against the ruling party on Wednesday.

Tight security

The ECP building has been completely sealed with concrete blocks and barbed wire surrounding it, while a large number of security personnel have been deployed outside it.

More than a thousand security officials, including police and 300 Rangers personnel, have been deployed outside the ECP headquarters, officials said.

Police said all entry and exit points to the capitals' Red Zone, which houses high-profile buildings such as the Supreme Court and President House among others, have also been sealed.

Police officials have been instructed not to carry firearms; only Rangers will carry firearms. The Special Branch and the CIA have also been deployed for making arrests.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry also established a control room to monitor the protest.

'Free hand'

Meanwhile, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the government had not placed any obstacles for the opposition's protest.

"The smooth flow of traffic on the capital's highways is proof of the premier's pro-democratic mindset. The nation has not forgotten when the PML-N government targeted PTI protesters during a peaceful demonstration," he said.

These sentiments were also echoed by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. On Monday, he said that the government had decided to give a free hand to the PDM to organise a rally in the Red Zone. But he made it clear that nobody would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

He said the PDM should know that the Supreme Court, Parliament House and other institutions were situated on Constitution Avenue and the government had taken all necessary security measures for their protection.

Responding to Aurangzeb's statement, PTI information secretary Ahmed Jawwad said that the movement which was "rejected by the people has started on the path to fascism".

"The disappointed and defeated opposition has started threatening the institutions [...] First the Supreme Court and accountability courts kept asking them for receipts [of their transactions] and now the ECP is asking them.

"The [PDM's] attempt to keep dead politics alive through threats and coming down on institutions has not been successful and will not be successful," he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chrís Dăń
Jan 19, 2021 12:53pm
Security heightened today in USA,Washington also before Biden taking over as Trump aka PDM there too is planning some ugly protests. Like Trump,PDM too has a lot of black money to afford such mobs and protests. A fact: mental corruption has no nationality. It requires only an absence of morality and lack of any values. Moral bankruptcy is a caste by itself.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 19, 2021 12:53pm
But where are the resignations PDM? The nation is anxiously waiting for PDM's resignations.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 19, 2021 01:02pm
Meanwhile, yesterday PMLN and PPP both failed to provide any info about thier own foreign funding cases to ECP.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Jan 19, 2021 01:08pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, Bhai Shb. nation is waiting for prices of commodity, taxes and utility back to PMLN era, not this and not that, so no matter however opposition achieved their goal, people wan't relief from current setup, if PTI able to give relief instead of pain then why anyone bother to even read what opposition is doing, same as in PMLN time when things are better compare to now, no one bother to read what PTI and ARY is saying.
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
Jan 19, 2021 01:16pm
Disgraceful PDM - where are the resignations? Your promised 31st Dec - you are 19 days overdue just last the last decade of your misrule did nothing for the country
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
Jan 19, 2021 01:18pm
Lets remember NO state funds were used here to fund PTI Unlike PPP which has its hands on the cookie jar of Sindh, PTI has not used public money to fund the party
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Jan 19, 2021 01:24pm
like spoilt brats the PDM assumes it can blackmail every institution . I for one will not vote for any of these party's even if the imbeciles leading them are no longer. As a staunch Pakistani I have nothing but disgust for those who call themselves Pakistani but their allegiances are elsewhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 19, 2021 01:29pm
No mention of what happened yesterday when PMLN and PPP were asked to provide info on thier own foreign funding?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2021 01:58pm
Peaceful protest and demonstration is the fundamental right of citizens in any democratic country of the world including the "Land of the Pure."
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jan 19, 2021 01:58pm
Another embarrassment by the PDM coming soon. The ECP will probably give a verdict which includes the complete issue of foreign funding by all parties.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Jan 19, 2021 02:14pm
Good going on!!!! PDM can invite our puppu too to join the protests for moral support as he has nothing to do for the last 7 or 8 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jan 19, 2021 02:50pm
PDM has no credibility much like the current PM.
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 19, 2021 02:54pm
IK and his pathetic cronies will be booted out very soon.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Jan 19, 2021 02:59pm
Panama proved fatal for Nawaz Sharif. Foreign Funding case,Doomsday for Imran Khan....... You Reap what you sow
Reply Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jan 19, 2021 03:06pm
Lols... over 80% of the crown in such rallies are the unfortunate common commuters who curse the time they decided to go to such routes...
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jan 19, 2021 03:07pm
Thank you PDM for trying your best to save Pakistan from non-stop slide in every field due to mala-fide, mafia rule, worthlessness and incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Jan 19, 2021 03:08pm
Islamabad and Washington DC same.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 19, 2021 03:10pm
@Vikas, but earlier you said he was going last month, and the month before, and the month before...
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 19, 2021 03:11pm
@F-35, define very soon. Because people have been saying very soon for 2 years
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 19, 2021 03:11pm
@M.Sethi, are you aware PPP and PMLN foreign funding cases are ongoing at the moment as well?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Living in Karachi
19 Jan 2021

Living in Karachi

The poor often end up paying more than middle-income segments.

Editorial

Updated 19 Jan 2021

LNG contracts

It is important for industry to reconnect with the national grid and for gas to be allocated for more efficient uses.
19 Jan 2021

Murdered judges

THE continuous violence in Afghanistan has raised serious questions about the sustainability of the peace process, ...
19 Jan 2021

K2 feat

A TEAM of 10 Nepalese mountaineers made history over the weekend as they scaled the world’s second highest peak K2...
Updated 18 Jan 2021

More ignominy for PIA

Decades of mismanagement, nepotism and political opportunism were bound to take their toll.
18 Jan 2021

Agriculture woes

AGRICULTURE is the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy. It is a source of livelihood for two-thirds of the country’s...
18 Jan 2021

Internet access

AS the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, and shows few signs of dissipating, one of the many lessons policymakers should ...